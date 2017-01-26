Friday's TV Highlights: 'Emerald City' on NBC

SERIES

Grimm A Wesen with clairvoyant abilities targets a young family in this new episode. Sasha Roiz, Silas Weir Mitchell and Bree Turner star with guest star Hannah R. Loyd. 8 p.m. NBC

The Vampire Diaries Damon (Ian Somerhalder) suffers the wrath of Sybil (guest star Nathalie Kelley), who makes him catatonic. 8 p.m. KTLA

Last Man Standing Eve’s (Kaitlyn Dever) boyfriend (Travis Tope) tells her he loves her in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Rosewood A victim unexpectedly awakens on Rosewood’s (Morris Chestnut) autopsy table in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Dr. Ken Ken’s (Ken Jeong) routine exam of the high school basketball team’s star player leads to a shocking diagnosis that may keep him from playing in the big game. Dave Foley and Albert Tsai also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Emerald City West (Ana Ularu) tracks down Dorothy (Adria Arjona) and uses enchanted interrogation to get information that may help her settle the score for her sister’s death in this new episode. Vincent D’Onofrio and Joely Richardson also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Seth Green guest stars as a delivery man who comforts Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) when stress threatens to overtake her. Vincent Rodriguez III and Donna Lynne Champlin also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Sleepy Hollow A monster that makes its victims reexperience their most haunting memories targets a member of Crane’s (Tom Mison) team. John Noble returns to the series. 9 p.m. Fox

Austin City Limits Country singers Margo Price and Hayes Carll sing songs from their albums, “Midwest Farmer’s Daughter” and “Lovers and Leavers.” 9 p.m. KLCS

SPECIALS

A Great Performances Special: Brad Paisley in Concert Paisley goes home to the Appalachians to perform an outdoor concert at West Virginia University in this new special hosted by Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers. 9 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

Debbie Reynolds movie marathon TCM is dedicating the day to films of the late actress. Highlights include Reynolds opposite Gene Kelly and Donal O’Connor in the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain” (3 p.m.) and in the 1964 adaptation of the Broadway musical “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (5 p.m.). Other films include “How the West Was Won” (1962), 6:30 a.m.; “The Tender Trap (1955), 9:30 a.m.; “Hit the Deck” (1955), 11:30 a.m.; “I Love Melvin” (1953), 1:30 p.m.; “The Mating Game” (1959), 7:30 p.m.; “The Catered Affair” (1956), 9:30 p.m., and “The Singing Nun” (1966), 11:15 p.m.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Drew Barrymore; Timothy Olyphant; Steve Aoki; Sundance Film Festival recap; a woman builds a home from YouTube tutorials. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ricky Gervais; chef Sandra Lee; Train performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Makeup artist Gregory Arlt; Lyndie Greenwood (“Sleepy Hollow”); Chef Curtis Stone (“My Kitchen Rules”); John Amato (“Change-A-Child’s Life”); Lyndsey Parker; Steve Harvey and Pia Wurtzbach (“Miss Universe Pageant”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Christina Ricci (“Z: the Beginning of Everything”); Train performs; Scott Wolf. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gretchen Carlson; Assistant to the President Omarosa Manigault. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jesse Palmer. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Diet trends; breast reduction; macaroni and cheese; e-cigarette liquid danger; microblading. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Ashleigh Banfield; Dr. Marc Lamont Hill. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Rebecca Romijn; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Anxiety and chronic worrying; astrology; Dr. Ken Jeong. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Witney Carson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Bryce Dallas Howard (“Gold”); Kelly Rowland (“The 10th Date”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman says her 23-year-old son has stolen thousands of dollars in cash, credit cards and personal items. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”); L.A. Kings; the Growlers perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Wyclef Jean. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week President Trump’s first week in office: Suzanne Malveaux, CNN; Robert Costa, the Washington Post; Indira Lakshmanan, the Boston Globe; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE