Friday's TV Highlights: 'Emerald City' on NBC

SERIES
Grimm A Wesen with clairvoyant abilities targets a young family in this new episode. Sasha Roiz, Silas Weir Mitchell and Bree Turner star with guest star Hannah R. Loyd. 8 p.m. NBC
The Vampire Diaries Damon (Ian Somerhalder) suffers the wrath of Sybil (guest star Nathalie Kelley), who makes him catatonic. 8 p.m. KTLA
Last Man Standing Eve’s (Kaitlyn Dever) boyfriend (Travis Tope) tells her he loves her in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Rosewood A victim unexpectedly awakens on Rosewood’s (Morris Chestnut) autopsy table in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Dr. Ken Ken’s (Ken Jeong) routine exam of the high school basketball team’s star player leads to a shocking diagnosis that may keep him from playing in the big game. Dave Foley and Albert Tsai also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Emerald City West (Ana Ularu) tracks down Dorothy (Adria Arjona) and uses enchanted interrogation to get information that may help her settle the score for her sister’s death in this new episode. Vincent D’Onofrio and Joely Richardson also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Seth Green guest stars as a delivery man who comforts Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) when stress threatens to overtake her. Vincent Rodriguez III and Donna Lynne Champlin also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Sleepy Hollow A monster that makes its victims reexperience their most haunting memories targets a member of Crane’s (Tom Mison) team. John Noble returns to the series. 9 p.m. Fox
Austin City Limits Country singers Margo Price and Hayes Carll sing songs from their albums, “Midwest Farmer’s Daughter” and “Lovers and Leavers.” 9 p.m. KLCS
SPECIALS
A Great Performances Special: Brad Paisley in Concert Paisley goes home to the Appalachians to perform an outdoor concert at West Virginia University in this new special hosted by Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers. 9 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
Debbie Reynolds movie marathon TCM is dedicating the day to films of the late actress. Highlights include Reynolds opposite Gene Kelly and Donal O’Connor in the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain” (3 p.m.) and in the 1964 adaptation of the Broadway musical “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (5 p.m.). Other films include “How the West Was Won” (1962), 6:30 a.m.; “The Tender Trap (1955), 9:30 a.m.; “Hit the Deck” (1955), 11:30 a.m.; “I Love Melvin” (1953), 1:30 p.m.; “The Mating Game” (1959), 7:30 p.m.; “The Catered Affair” (1956), 9:30 p.m., and “The Singing Nun” (1966), 11:15 p.m.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Drew Barrymore; Timothy Olyphant; Steve Aoki; Sundance Film Festival recap; a woman builds a home from YouTube tutorials. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ricky Gervais; chef Sandra Lee; Train performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Makeup artist Gregory Arlt; Lyndie Greenwood (“Sleepy Hollow”); Chef Curtis Stone (“My Kitchen Rules”); John Amato (“Change-A-Child’s Life”); Lyndsey Parker; Steve Harvey and Pia Wurtzbach (“Miss Universe Pageant”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Christina Ricci (“Z: the Beginning of Everything”); Train performs; Scott Wolf. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gretchen Carlson; Assistant to the President Omarosa Manigault. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jesse Palmer. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors Diet trends; breast reduction; macaroni and cheese; e-cigarette liquid danger; microblading. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Ashleigh Banfield; Dr. Marc Lamont Hill. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Rebecca Romijn; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Anxiety and chronic worrying; astrology; Dr. Ken Jeong. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Witney Carson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Bryce Dallas Howard (“Gold”); Kelly Rowland (“The 10th Date”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman says her 23-year-old son has stolen thousands of dollars in cash, credit cards and personal items. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”); L.A. Kings; the Growlers perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Wyclef Jean. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week President Trump’s first week in office: Suzanne Malveaux, CNN; Robert Costa, the Washington Post; Indira Lakshmanan, the Boston Globe; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Political strategist Jennifer Higgins; Anushay Hossain; Ann Stone, Women Vote Trump. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR
Real Time With Bill Maher Foreign policy expert Richard Haass; John Avlon, the Daily Beast; Eva Longoria; Grover Norquist; Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio). (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Drew Barrymore; Tom Brokaw; Parquet Courts perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Harry Bryce Dallas Howard (“Gold”); Kelly Rowland (“The 10th Date”). (N) midnight KCOP
Tavis Smiley Violinist Itzhak Perlman. (N) midnight KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
