Tuesday's TV highlights: 'This is Us' on NBC

NCIS While investigating a murder in a small town outside Washington, D.C., Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team work with the Sherlocks (Richard Riehle, Jessica Walter and Todd Louiso), a privately funded investigative group that has just brought Anthony DiNozzo Sr. (guest star Robert Wagner) on board. Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team confront a meta-human (guest star Matthew Kevin Anderson), who is killing people by causing them to decompose. His next target is Joe (Jesse L. Martin), but Iris (Candice Patton) winds up caught in the crossfire. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Middle After Frankie’s (Patricia Heaton) doctor confirms that her child-bearing years are over, Mike (Neil Flynn) volunteers the two of them to babysit a neighbor’s child overnight. Eden Sher, Charlie McDermott and Atticus Shaffer also star. 8 p.m. ABC
New Girl When Nick (Jake Johnson) freaks out after Reagan (Megan Fox) arranges a book signing for him, Jess (Zooey Deschanel) tries to help build his confidence. Lamorne Morris, Max Greenfield and Hannah Simone also star with guest star Nasim Pedrad. 8 p.m. Fox
The Fosters As Stef and Lena (Teri Polo, Sherri Saum) keep vigil over Jesus (Noah Centineo) in his hospital room, the comatose patient is experiencing dreams that he’s in a strange alternate world where he desperately needs to rescue Mariana (Cierra Ramirez). Maia Mitchell and David Lambert also star. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform
American Housewife The family may have to leave Westport when the home they are renting is put up for sale. Katy Mixon and Diedrich Bader star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Mick Chip (Thomas Barbusca) gets swept up in a high-school scandal, leading to a School Honor Board hearing to determine his punishment, and Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) is leading the proceedings. 8:30 p.m. Fox
This Is Us Randall (Sterling K. Brown) struggles with the failing health of his father (Ron Cephas Jones), while Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) weight-loss quest is compromised by Toby (Chris Sullivan). Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Fresh Off the Boat Jessica’s (Constance Wu) sister (guest star Susan Park) decides to enroll in college to study art, a subject that Jessica sees as frivolous and impractical. 9 p.m. ABC
Bones Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and her team investigate the murder of a prominent golfer turned lumberjack. 9 p.m. Fox
American Experience The new episode “Oklahoma City” revisits former soldier Timothy McVeigh’s 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, the worst domestic terrorist attack in U.S. history. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
NCIS: New Orleans After thousands of classified and highly sensitive government files are stolen, the team tries to make contact with a group of hackers that was co-founded by Elvis Bertrand (Tom Arnold), Pride’s (Scott Bakula) old contact. 10 p.m. CBS
Imposters This new dramas series revolves around Maddie (Inbar Lavi), a charming and accomplished con artist who is used to leaving shocked and love-struck victims in her wake. Former marks (Rob Heaps, Parker Young and Marianne Rendon) team up to track down the woman who bilked them so heartlessly. Brian Benben and Katherine LaNasa also star. 10 p.m. Bravo
Debate Night in America CNN hosts this Town Hall Debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders (Ind.-Vt.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on the future of Obamacare; Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderate from Washington, D.C. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
CBS This Morning John Tarnoff. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Rita Ora; the set of “Baywatch”; Eugene and Daniel Levy; Dawn Jackson Blatner; Michael Bolton performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Connie Britton; Nick Viall, Ben Higgins, Jason Mesnick and Andrew Firestone; Oscars luncheon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Harry Connick Jr. (“Harry”); Lisa Osbourne; authors Veronica Ruth and Victoria Aveyard; Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Archie Panjabi (“Blindspot”); Nick Viall (“The Bachelor”); Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray What ER doctors want people to know; heart-healthy advice; a healthful pasta dinner. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors A virtual attendant gives medical diagnoses; post-workout myths debunked. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Max Greenfield; Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show New theories surrounding the murder of JonBenét Ramsey; hidden taxes on everyday health products. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Harry Laurence Fishburne (“Madiba”); Michael Symon (“The Chew”); Lauren Ash (“Superstore”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Suzanne’s manipulative, mooching young boyfriend inherited some big-ticket items from her sister. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracy Morgan; Vanessa Hudgens; Zara Larsson and Ty Dolla Sign perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Keyshia Cole, French Montana and Remy Ma perform. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan JB Smoove; Sean Giambrone; sketch comedy group “Studio C.” (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice Cube; Rosamund Pike; the Band Perry performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Isabelle Huppert; the Avett Brothers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Arnett; Gabrielle Union; Charli XCX; Dweezil Zappa performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anderson Cooper; Reba McEntire. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly The Sklar Brothers; Band of Skulls performs; Ryan Hurst. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
