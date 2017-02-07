Tuesday's TV highlights: 'This is Us' on NBC

SERIES

NCIS While investigating a murder in a small town outside Washington, D.C., Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team work with the Sherlocks (Richard Riehle, Jessica Walter and Todd Louiso), a privately funded investigative group that has just brought Anthony DiNozzo Sr. (guest star Robert Wagner) on board. Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team confront a meta-human (guest star Matthew Kevin Anderson), who is killing people by causing them to decompose. His next target is Joe (Jesse L. Martin), but Iris (Candice Patton) winds up caught in the crossfire. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Middle After Frankie’s (Patricia Heaton) doctor confirms that her child-bearing years are over, Mike (Neil Flynn) volunteers the two of them to babysit a neighbor’s child overnight. Eden Sher, Charlie McDermott and Atticus Shaffer also star. 8 p.m. ABC

New Girl When Nick (Jake Johnson) freaks out after Reagan (Megan Fox) arranges a book signing for him, Jess (Zooey Deschanel) tries to help build his confidence. Lamorne Morris, Max Greenfield and Hannah Simone also star with guest star Nasim Pedrad. 8 p.m. Fox

The Fosters As Stef and Lena (Teri Polo, Sherri Saum) keep vigil over Jesus (Noah Centineo) in his hospital room, the comatose patient is experiencing dreams that he’s in a strange alternate world where he desperately needs to rescue Mariana (Cierra Ramirez). Maia Mitchell and David Lambert also star. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform

American Housewife The family may have to leave Westport when the home they are renting is put up for sale. Katy Mixon and Diedrich Bader star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Mick Chip (Thomas Barbusca) gets swept up in a high-school scandal, leading to a School Honor Board hearing to determine his punishment, and Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) is leading the proceedings. 8:30 p.m. Fox

This Is Us Randall (Sterling K. Brown) struggles with the failing health of his father (Ron Cephas Jones), while Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) weight-loss quest is compromised by Toby (Chris Sullivan). Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Fresh Off the Boat Jessica’s (Constance Wu) sister (guest star Susan Park) decides to enroll in college to study art, a subject that Jessica sees as frivolous and impractical. 9 p.m. ABC

Bones Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and her team investigate the murder of a prominent golfer turned lumberjack. 9 p.m. Fox

American Experience The new episode “Oklahoma City” revisits former soldier Timothy McVeigh’s 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, the worst domestic terrorist attack in U.S. history. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

NCIS: New Orleans After thousands of classified and highly sensitive government files are stolen, the team tries to make contact with a group of hackers that was co-founded by Elvis Bertrand (Tom Arnold), Pride’s (Scott Bakula) old contact. 10 p.m. CBS

Imposters This new dramas series revolves around Maddie (Inbar Lavi), a charming and accomplished con artist who is used to leaving shocked and love-struck victims in her wake. Former marks (Rob Heaps, Parker Young and Marianne Rendon) team up to track down the woman who bilked them so heartlessly. Brian Benben and Katherine LaNasa also star. 10 p.m. Bravo

SPECIALS

Debate Night in America CNN hosts this Town Hall Debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders (Ind.-Vt.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on the future of Obamacare; Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderate from Washington, D.C. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning John Tarnoff. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rita Ora; the set of “Baywatch”; Eugene and Daniel Levy; Dawn Jackson Blatner; Michael Bolton performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Connie Britton; Nick Viall, Ben Higgins, Jason Mesnick and Andrew Firestone; Oscars luncheon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Harry Connick Jr. (“Harry”); Lisa Osbourne; authors Veronica Ruth and Victoria Aveyard; Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Archie Panjabi (“Blindspot”); Nick Viall (“The Bachelor”); Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray What ER doctors want people to know; heart-healthy advice; a healthful pasta dinner. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors A virtual attendant gives medical diagnoses; post-workout myths debunked. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Max Greenfield; Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show New theories surrounding the murder of JonBenét Ramsey; hidden taxes on everyday health products. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Harry Laurence Fishburne (“Madiba”); Michael Symon (“The Chew”); Lauren Ash (“Superstore”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Suzanne’s manipulative, mooching young boyfriend inherited some big-ticket items from her sister. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracy Morgan; Vanessa Hudgens; Zara Larsson and Ty Dolla Sign perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Keyshia Cole, French Montana and Remy Ma perform. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central