Thursday's TV highlights: '20/20' on ABC

SERIES
The Bachelor Winter Games The participants try speed skating, and one couple goes on a tubing date, while another takes a horse-drawn carriage ride before relaxing in a wood-burning hot tub. Chris Harrison hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
Beyond Holden (Burkely Duffield) seeks Charlie's (Eden Brolin) help in understanding his connection with the Realm. Also, Jeff (Jeff Pierre) digs up information on Edgar (Jay Paulson). Romy Rosemont, Michael McGrady and Chad Willett also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
20/20 The revival of the long-running sitcom "Roseanne," which premieres March 27, is previewed. Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and current "Lady Bird" Oscar nominee Laurie Metcalf are among the returning cast members. 10 p.m. ABC
Portlandia Doug and Claire (Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein) try an open relationship, and the Mayor (Kyle MacLachlan) waits for a helicopter in a new episode of the sketch comedy. 10 p.m. IFC
Lip Sync Battle LaVar Ball battles his son, L.A. Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, in this new episode. 10 p.m. Paramount
MOVIES
Mulan A Chinese maiden (voice of Ming-Na) disguises herself as a man to take her father's place in battle against invading Huns in animated adaptation of an Asian legend. The voice cast also includes B.D. Wong, Miguel Ferrer, Harvey Fierstein, Beth Fowler, George Takei and Eddie Murphy, who steals the show as the voice of Mushu, a tiny dragon who becomes Mulan's traveling companion. 9 p.m. Freeform
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Austin Kang. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Letitia Wright; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Milo Manheim ("Zombies"); Winston Drake ("Black Panther"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila; Lori Loughlin. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ashley Graham; Carly Pearce performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mark Cuban; Daymond John; Kevin O'Leary; Barbara Corcoran. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Lamorne Morris ("Game Night"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Common; Paigion Walker. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Illegal and adulterated honey from China; a woman with 67 different personalities; revenge porn. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A doctor's plan to combat the opioid epidemic; foods for a better brain; the perfect bedtime story. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Spade; Kalen Allen; Sam Smith performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Daymond John ("Shark Tank," book "Rise and Grind"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Duff Goldman. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman lives happily homeless with her children while joining in a polyamorous triad. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Aaron Carter. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah How rowdy Ugandan politics can get; the latest smart technology. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live Natalie Portman; Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 Winter Olympics Luge, Speed skating (6:30 a.m. NBCSP). Men's biathlon (9 a.m. NBCSP). Men's curling (U.S. versus Italy) (11 a.m. NBCSP). Women's cross-country skiing, Men's speed skating (Noon NBC). Women's curling (U.S. versus Switzerland) (2 p.m. CNBC). Hockey, game of the day replay. (2 p.m. NBCSP). Figure skating (4 p.m. NBCSP). Figure skating, snowboarding, skeleton, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing (5 p.m. NBC). Men's hockey (U.S. versus Slovakia) (7 p.m. CNBC). Men's curling (U.S. versus Sweden), cross-country skiing (8 p.m. NBCSP). Luge, men's biathlon (10:05 p.m. NBC). Men's hockey (OAR versus Slovenia) (11:40 p.m. NBCSP). Women's curling (Sweden versus OAR) (2 a.m. Friday, NBCSP). Men's hockey (Finland versus Norway) (4 a.m. Friday, USA). Men's hockey (Sweden versus Germany), Women's skeleton (4:10 a.m. NBCSP).
