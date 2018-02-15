Thursday's TV highlights: '20/20' on ABC

Mulan A Chinese maiden (voice of Ming-Na) disguises herself as a man to take her father's place in battle against invading Huns in animated adaptation of an Asian legend. The voice cast also includes B.D. Wong, Miguel Ferrer, Harvey Fierstein, Beth Fowler, George Takei and Eddie Murphy, who steals the show as the voice of Mushu, a tiny dragon who becomes Mulan's traveling companion. 9 p.m. Freeform