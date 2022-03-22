What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘black-ish’ on ABC; L.A. mayoral debate, KTTV; ‘The Thing About Pam,’ NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI The team realizes that it has a cross-country serial killer case and that the investigation has links to Isobel’s (Alana De La Garza) father (Nestor Serrano) and his hotel. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto star. 8 p.m. CBS

Young Rock In Alberta, Canada, circa 1996, Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) struggles on the practice squad of the Calgary Stampeders football team. Also, in 2032, an online troll threatens Dwayne’s (Dwayne Johnson) presidential campaign in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois Lois, Clark and Natalie (Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Tayler Buck) fear something is wrong when they notice a difference in John Henry’s (Wolé Parks) behavior. Also, Kyle (Erik Valdez) has an awkward encounter with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) when he picks up their daughter (Inde Navarette) for school. Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin and Dylan Walsh also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Judge Steve Harvey (N) 8 p.m. ABC

American Song Contest (rebroadcast) 8 p.m. E!; 10:30 p.m. Bravo

Mr. Mayor Mikaela (Vella Lovell) discovers that her award for flattening the curve on homelessness in Los Angeles is based on a lie. She recruits Arpi (Holly Hunter) and begin an effort to make real progress. Also, Neil (Ted Danson) realizes that his excitement about the I-Team is prompting his original staff to act out. Bobby Moynihan and Kyla Kenedy co-star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

FBI: International The team must keep the U.S. attorney general (Barbara Eve Harris) safe during a possible security breach while she’s in Hungary. Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Naomi (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Abbott Elementary Janine (Quinta Brunson) prepares to meet her struggling student’s mother during open house, while the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 9 p.m. ABC



Frontline The new episode “Pelosi’s Power” profiles House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), including how she rose to leadership in her three decades in the House, and the challenges she faced from then-President Trump and his allies. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Oval Nancy (Ptosha Storey) suspects the worst when Barry (Vaughn W. Hebron) leaves home and cuts all communication. Also, Kyle (Brad Benedict) takes a gun inside the White House bunker in the season finale. 9 p.m. BET

Chopped The contestants use fryers to create something crunchy and delicious in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) gets news that he’s been nominated for an Ad World Award but may have to miss an important family function if he attends the ceremony. Also, Olivia (Katlyn Nichol) returns from Yale to visit Junior (Marcus Scribner). Tracee Ellis Ross and Laurence Fishburne co-star in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC



FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

To Tell the Truth Loni Love, Adam Pally and Ron Funches. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Ruthless The series created by Tyler Perry ends its season with two new episodes. Melissa L Williams and Bobbi Baker star. 10 and 11 p.m. BET

The Thing About Pam D.A. Askey (Judy Greer) calls Pam (Renée Zellweger) to the stand as a witness for the prosecution, and Russ’ (Glenn Fleshler) attorney (Josh Duhamel) tries to poke holes in the case in this new episode of the quirky series. 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

L.A. Mayoral Debate Elex Michaelson (“The Issue Is…”) and Erika D. Smith, Los Angeles Times, moderate the event. Among the candidates confirmed to attend are Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), developer Rick Caruso, L.A. City Council members Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino and L.A. City Atty. Mike Feuer. 6 p.m. Fox

iHeartRadio Music Awards LL Cool J (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) will host and perform during this two-hour special from the Shrine Auditorium. Jennifer Lopez will receive an award recognizing her impact on pop culture. In the competitive categories, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, SZA, Ed Sheeran, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish all have multiple nominations. 8 p.m. Fox

Shackleton’s Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found This new special documents explorer Ernest Shackleton’s historic and ill-fated 1914 Antarctic expedition, which resulted in the loss of ship. The wreckage was recently found. 10:03 p.m. History

Science Antarctic explorer Shackleton’s ship found after a century Shackleton’s 1914-16 attempt to become the first person to cross Antarctica via the South Pole failed — he never set foot on the continent.

SPORTS

Preseason Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 10 a.m. MLB; the Colorado Rockies visit the Angels, 1 p.m. BSW; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Dodgers, 1 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA

NIT Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals: St. Bonaventure visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Vanderbilt visits Xavier, 6 p.m. ESPN

CBI Basketball Tournament Semifinals: 4 and 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. BSSC and TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Dr. Celine Gounder; Ava Duvernay; Allie LaForce; Lily Collins. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Camila Alves McConaughey; Melissa Garcia; Daniel Holzman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Matt Damon; author Gary White; chef Sunny Anderson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sandra Bullock (“Lost City”); Jane Krakowski (“Name That Tune”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Lindsey Granger co-hosts; author John Cho. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Keke Palmer; Deon Cole guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall A married couple that live separately; author Matthew Fray; Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin; U.S. boxing champion Jocelyn Camarillo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Anne Hathaway; Louisa Jacobson; Chris Janson performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ted Danson; interview and performance by Kiesza. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Savannah Guthrie; Hoda Kotb; Lily Collins; Brothers Osborne. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andy Serkis; Fiona Hill. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jamie Lee Curtis; Brian Tyree Henry; Coin performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Olivia Rodrigo; Renate Reinsve; Cirque du Soleil’s Ovo. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Seyfried; Harvey Fierstein; Frank Bruni; Carter McLean. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Grapes of Wrath This 1940 adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel earned an Academy Award for director John Ford, who captured the struggles of a family of Oklahoma dust bowl farmers who migrated West in search of a better life in California. Henry Fonda and Jane Darwell (who won a supporting actress Oscar) star in this classic showing as part of TCM’s “31 Days of Oscar” series. 5 p.m.

The Search (1948) 8:30 a.m. TCM

North Dallas Forty (1979) 8:39 a.m. Cinemax

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) 8:40 a.m. HBO

Maverick (1994) 8:47 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. Encore

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 10 a.m. FXX

The Last Five Years (2014) 10:15 a.m. HBO

Battleground (1949) 10:15 a.m. TCM

The Negotiator (1998) 10:30 a.m. AMC

Instant Family (2018) 11 a.m. FX

Air Force (1943) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Ordinary People (1980) 12:45 p.m. Epix

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 1:30 p.m. TNT

In the Heights (2021) 1:40 p.m. HBO

Cloverfield (2008) 2:28 p.m. Cinemax

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944) 2:30 p.m. TCM

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 2:50 p.m. Epix

A Room With a View (1986) 3 p.m. TMC

Sing (2016) 3:30 p.m. FX

Mean Girls (2004) 3:30 p.m. MTV

The Nutty Professor (1996) 4 p.m. BET

Bull Durham (1988) 4 p.m. FS1

Transformers (2007) 5:35 p.m. Cinemax

He Got Game (1998) 5:40 p.m. Epix

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 5:50 p.m. Starz

13 Going on 30 (2004) 5:55 p.m. MTV

Boy (2010) 6:30 p.m. TMC

Serpico (1973) 6:45 p.m. Showtime

State of Play (2009) 6:50 p.m. Encore

How Green Was My Valley (1941) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

The Many Saints of Newark (2021) 8 p.m. HBO

Salt (2010) 8 p.m. Syfy

First Cow (2019) 8 p.m. TMC

American Psycho (2000) 9:28 p.m. Cinemax

A Letter to Three Wives (1949) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 10 p.m. Syfy

G.I. Jane (1997) 11 p.m. AMC

Reservoir Dogs (1992) 11:10 p.m. Cinemax

Movies on TV the week of March 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, March 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of March 20 - 26 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of March 20 - 26 as PDF files you can download and print