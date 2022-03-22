What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘black-ish’ on ABC; L.A. mayoral debate, KTTV; ‘The Thing About Pam,’ NBC
SERIES
FBI The team realizes that it has a cross-country serial killer case and that the investigation has links to Isobel’s (Alana De La Garza) father (Nestor Serrano) and his hotel. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto star. 8 p.m. CBS
Young Rock In Alberta, Canada, circa 1996, Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) struggles on the practice squad of the Calgary Stampeders football team. Also, in 2032, an online troll threatens Dwayne’s (Dwayne Johnson) presidential campaign in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Superman & Lois Lois, Clark and Natalie (Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Tayler Buck) fear something is wrong when they notice a difference in John Henry’s (Wolé Parks) behavior. Also, Kyle (Erik Valdez) has an awkward encounter with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) when he picks up their daughter (Inde Navarette) for school. Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin and Dylan Walsh also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Judge Steve Harvey (N) 8 p.m. ABC
American Song Contest (rebroadcast) 8 p.m. E!; 10:30 p.m. Bravo
Mr. Mayor Mikaela (Vella Lovell) discovers that her award for flattening the curve on homelessness in Los Angeles is based on a lie. She recruits Arpi (Holly Hunter) and begin an effort to make real progress. Also, Neil (Ted Danson) realizes that his excitement about the I-Team is prompting his original staff to act out. Bobby Moynihan and Kyla Kenedy co-star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
FBI: International The team must keep the U.S. attorney general (Barbara Eve Harris) safe during a possible security breach while she’s in Hungary. Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Naomi (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Abbott Elementary Janine (Quinta Brunson) prepares to meet her struggling student’s mother during open house, while the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “Pelosi’s Power” profiles House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), including how she rose to leadership in her three decades in the House, and the challenges she faced from then-President Trump and his allies. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Oval Nancy (Ptosha Storey) suspects the worst when Barry (Vaughn W. Hebron) leaves home and cuts all communication. Also, Kyle (Brad Benedict) takes a gun inside the White House bunker in the season finale. 9 p.m. BET
Chopped The contestants use fryers to create something crunchy and delicious in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) gets news that he’s been nominated for an Ad World Award but may have to miss an important family function if he attends the ceremony. Also, Olivia (Katlyn Nichol) returns from Yale to visit Junior (Marcus Scribner). Tracee Ellis Ross and Laurence Fishburne co-star in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
To Tell the Truth Loni Love, Adam Pally and Ron Funches. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Ruthless The series created by Tyler Perry ends its season with two new episodes. Melissa L Williams and Bobbi Baker star. 10 and 11 p.m. BET
The Thing About Pam D.A. Askey (Judy Greer) calls Pam (Renée Zellweger) to the stand as a witness for the prosecution, and Russ’ (Glenn Fleshler) attorney (Josh Duhamel) tries to poke holes in the case in this new episode of the quirky series. 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
L.A. Mayoral Debate Elex Michaelson (“The Issue Is…”) and Erika D. Smith, Los Angeles Times, moderate the event. Among the candidates confirmed to attend are Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), developer Rick Caruso, L.A. City Council members Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino and L.A. City Atty. Mike Feuer. 6 p.m. Fox
iHeartRadio Music Awards LL Cool J (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) will host and perform during this two-hour special from the Shrine Auditorium. Jennifer Lopez will receive an award recognizing her impact on pop culture. In the competitive categories, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, SZA, Ed Sheeran, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish all have multiple nominations. 8 p.m. Fox
Shackleton’s Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found This new special documents explorer Ernest Shackleton’s historic and ill-fated 1914 Antarctic expedition, which resulted in the loss of ship. The wreckage was recently found. 10:03 p.m. History
SPORTS
Preseason Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 10 a.m. MLB; the Colorado Rockies visit the Angels, 1 p.m. BSW; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Dodgers, 1 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA
NIT Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals: St. Bonaventure visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Vanderbilt visits Xavier, 6 p.m. ESPN
CBI Basketball Tournament Semifinals: 4 and 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. BSSC and TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Dr. Celine Gounder; Ava Duvernay; Allie LaForce; Lily Collins. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Camila Alves McConaughey; Melissa Garcia; Daniel Holzman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Matt Damon; author Gary White; chef Sunny Anderson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sandra Bullock (“Lost City”); Jane Krakowski (“Name That Tune”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Lindsey Granger co-hosts; author John Cho. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Keke Palmer; Deon Cole guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall A married couple that live separately; author Matthew Fray; Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin; U.S. boxing champion Jocelyn Camarillo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Anne Hathaway; Louisa Jacobson; Chris Janson performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ted Danson; interview and performance by Kiesza. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Savannah Guthrie; Hoda Kotb; Lily Collins; Brothers Osborne. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andy Serkis; Fiona Hill. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jamie Lee Curtis; Brian Tyree Henry; Coin performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Olivia Rodrigo; Renate Reinsve; Cirque du Soleil’s Ovo. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Seyfried; Harvey Fierstein; Frank Bruni; Carter McLean. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Grapes of Wrath This 1940 adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel earned an Academy Award for director John Ford, who captured the struggles of a family of Oklahoma dust bowl farmers who migrated West in search of a better life in California. Henry Fonda and Jane Darwell (who won a supporting actress Oscar) star in this classic showing as part of TCM’s “31 Days of Oscar” series. 5 p.m.
The Search (1948) 8:30 a.m. TCM
North Dallas Forty (1979) 8:39 a.m. Cinemax
My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) 8:40 a.m. HBO
Maverick (1994) 8:47 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. Encore
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 10 a.m. FXX
The Last Five Years (2014) 10:15 a.m. HBO
Battleground (1949) 10:15 a.m. TCM
The Negotiator (1998) 10:30 a.m. AMC
Instant Family (2018) 11 a.m. FX
Air Force (1943) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Ordinary People (1980) 12:45 p.m. Epix
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 1:30 p.m. TNT
In the Heights (2021) 1:40 p.m. HBO
Cloverfield (2008) 2:28 p.m. Cinemax
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944) 2:30 p.m. TCM
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 2:50 p.m. Epix
A Room With a View (1986) 3 p.m. TMC
Sing (2016) 3:30 p.m. FX
Mean Girls (2004) 3:30 p.m. MTV
The Nutty Professor (1996) 4 p.m. BET
Bull Durham (1988) 4 p.m. FS1
Transformers (2007) 5:35 p.m. Cinemax
He Got Game (1998) 5:40 p.m. Epix
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 5:50 p.m. Starz
13 Going on 30 (2004) 5:55 p.m. MTV
Boy (2010) 6:30 p.m. TMC
Serpico (1973) 6:45 p.m. Showtime
State of Play (2009) 6:50 p.m. Encore
How Green Was My Valley (1941) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
The Many Saints of Newark (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
Salt (2010) 8 p.m. Syfy
First Cow (2019) 8 p.m. TMC
American Psycho (2000) 9:28 p.m. Cinemax
A Letter to Three Wives (1949) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 10 p.m. Syfy
G.I. Jane (1997) 11 p.m. AMC
Reservoir Dogs (1992) 11:10 p.m. Cinemax
