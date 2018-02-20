Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World' on ABC

SERIES
Knight Squad A rambunctious princess and a mischievous drifter create fake identities to attend knight school in this new fantasy adventure. Owen Joyner, Lilimar and Kelly Perine star. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Frontline The new two-part episode "Bitter Rivals: Iran and Saudi Arabia" begins with a look at the intense, high-stakes rivalry between the two countries that has contributed to keeping the Middle East unsettled. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern When Napoleon Bonaparte made his march through Poland, he left behind a strong culinary influence that Andrew Zimmern can still detect in such dishes as tripe soup, rump steak seasoned with gunpowder and the brain of a roe deer roasted over a campfire. 9 p.m. Travel
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World Kristin (India de Beaufort) is enlisted by Kevin (Jason Ritter) to help him try to get Tyler's (Dustin Ybarra) friendship back and that results in Kevin and Kristin getting much closer. Will Sasso and Lesley Boone guest star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Drunk History In the new episode "Civil Rights," guest stars Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Kat Dennings ("2 Broke Girls") and Ali Stroker ("Ten Days in the Valley") reenact historical vignettes about the Suffragettes employing martial arts and kids who joined the 1963 Birmingham Children's March to end segregation. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Hunting Hitler In the series finale, Gerrard and Tim stumble on a mysterious — and militarized — Nazi compound in the jungles of Paraguay and, in Chile, Lenny and Mike get a tip from an anonymous source that eventually leads them to find what could be Adolf Hitler's last will and testament. 10:03 p.m. History
Another Period Garfield (Armen Weitzman) struggles to assert some authority over the fractious household staff in his new capacity as head butler while Lillian and Beatrice (Natasha Leggero, Riki Lindhome) decide to crash a posh costume ball being thrown by Celery Savoy (recurring guest star Missi Pyle), the queen bee of Newport society. Beth Dover and Michael Ian Black also star. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The Detour With Robin (Natalie Zea) at least temporarily out of work, Nate (Jason Jones) has to step up and take over the role of family breadwinner and signs up to work on an Alaskan factory fishing trawler — one of those "Deadliest Catch"-style boats. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mirai Nagasu; K-beauty; Judy Joo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Kellyann Petrucci. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. The Globetrotters; David Arquette. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Olympic highlights; transgender kids share their stories. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ludacris; Constance Zimmer; the winner of the Daytona 500. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Holly Robinson Peete. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Hip hop artist Birdman ("Before Anythang"); Jacquees performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Patricia Heaton. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Children go missing for three years; Angelika Graswald's fiancé drowns while kayaking. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Thwarting flirting at the gym; Meghan Markle's complexion secret; increasing strength; doppelganger. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Diane Keaton ("The House That Pinterest Built"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Lamorne Morris ("Game Night"); Jacob Batalon ("Every Day"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Chef Ryan Scott; Winston Duke ("Black Panther"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her ex-husband has a history of abuse toward her and their two boys. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Renee Lawless ("The Haves and the Have Nots"); Deon Cole ("Black-ish"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Taylor Kitsch. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Justin Theroux; Kirsten Gillibrand; Portugal. the Man. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Allison Janney; Maisie Williams; Kent Jones performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Zach Galifianakis; Tessa Thompson; the Neighbourhood. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 Winter Olympics Nordic combined; biathlon (6:30 a.m. NBCSP). Biathlon; nordic combined (Noon KNBC). Men's curling (U.S. versus Switzerland) (2 p.m. CNBC). Hockey (game of the day) (2 p.m. NBCSP). Figure Skating: Ladies' short program (4 p.m. NBCSP). Alpine skiing; figure skating; bobsled; snowboarding (5 p.m. KNBC). Men's hockey, quarterfinal (7 p.m. CNBC). Women's curling (Canada vs. Great Britain; South Korea vs. OAR) (7:35 p.m. NBCSP). Men's freestyle skiing; short track (9:05 p.m. KNBC). Women's hockey, bronze-medal game (11:30 p.m. USA). Men's hockey, quarterfinal (11:40 p.m. NBCSP). Men's curling (U.S. versus Great Britain) (2 a.m. NBCSP). Men's curling (Sweden versus Norway) (2 a.m. USA). Men's hockey, quarterfinal ; bobsled (4:10 a.m. NBCSP). Men's Hockey, quarterfinal (4:10 a.m. USA).
