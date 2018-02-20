Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World' on ABC

Ed Stockly
By
Feb 19, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Jason Ritter in "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" on ABC. (Elia Joshua Ade / ABC)
SERIES

Knight Squad A rambunctious princess and a mischievous drifter create fake identities to attend knight school in this new fantasy adventure. Owen Joyner, Lilimar and Kelly Perine star. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Frontline The new two-part episode "Bitter Rivals: Iran and Saudi Arabia" begins with a look at the intense, high-stakes rivalry between the two countries that has contributed to keeping the Middle East unsettled. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern When Napoleon Bonaparte made his march through Poland, he left behind a strong culinary influence that Andrew Zimmern can still detect in such dishes as tripe soup, rump steak seasoned with gunpowder and the brain of a roe deer roasted over a campfire. 9 p.m. Travel

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World Kristin (India de Beaufort) is enlisted by Kevin (Jason Ritter) to help him try to get Tyler's (Dustin Ybarra) friendship back and that results in Kevin and Kristin getting much closer. Will Sasso and Lesley Boone guest star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Drunk History In the new episode "Civil Rights," guest stars Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Kat Dennings ("2 Broke Girls") and Ali Stroker ("Ten Days in the Valley") reenact historical vignettes about the Suffragettes employing martial arts and kids who joined the 1963 Birmingham Children's March to end segregation. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Hunting Hitler In the series finale, Gerrard and Tim stumble on a mysterious — and militarized — Nazi compound in the jungles of Paraguay and, in Chile, Lenny and Mike get a tip from an anonymous source that eventually leads them to find what could be Adolf Hitler's last will and testament. 10:03 p.m. History

Another Period Garfield (Armen Weitzman) struggles to assert some authority over the fractious household staff in his new capacity as head butler while Lillian and Beatrice (Natasha Leggero, Riki Lindhome) decide to crash a posh costume ball being thrown by Celery Savoy (recurring guest star Missi Pyle), the queen bee of Newport society. Beth Dover and Michael Ian Black also star. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The Detour With Robin (Natalie Zea) at least temporarily out of work, Nate (Jason Jones) has to step up and take over the role of family breadwinner and signs up to work on an Alaskan factory fishing trawler — one of those "Deadliest Catch"-style boats. 10:30 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mirai Nagasu; K-beauty; Judy Joo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Kellyann Petrucci. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. The Globetrotters; David Arquette. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Olympic highlights; transgender kids share their stories. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ludacris; Constance Zimmer; the winner of the Daytona 500. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Holly Robinson Peete. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Hip hop artist Birdman ("Before Anythang"); Jacquees performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Patricia Heaton. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Children go missing for three years; Angelika Graswald's fiancé drowns while kayaking. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Thwarting flirting at the gym; Meghan Markle's complexion secret; increasing strength; doppelganger. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Diane Keaton ("The House That Pinterest Built"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Lamorne Morris ("Game Night"); Jacob Batalon ("Every Day"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Chef Ryan Scott; Winston Duke ("Black Panther"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her ex-husband has a history of abuse toward her and their two boys. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Renee Lawless ("The Haves and the Have Nots"); Deon Cole ("Black-ish"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Taylor Kitsch. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Justin Theroux; Kirsten Gillibrand; Portugal. the Man. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Allison Janney; Maisie Williams; Kent Jones performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Zach Galifianakis; Tessa Thompson; the Neighbourhood. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 Winter Olympics Nordic combined; biathlon (6:30 a.m. NBCSP). Biathlon; nordic combined (Noon KNBC). Men's curling (U.S. versus Switzerland) (2 p.m. CNBC). Hockey (game of the day) (2 p.m. NBCSP). Figure Skating: Ladies' short program (4 p.m. NBCSP). Alpine skiing; figure skating; bobsled; snowboarding (5 p.m. KNBC). Men's hockey, quarterfinal (7 p.m. CNBC). Women's curling (Canada vs. Great Britain; South Korea vs. OAR) (7:35 p.m. NBCSP). Men's freestyle skiing; short track (9:05 p.m. KNBC). Women's hockey, bronze-medal game (11:30 p.m. USA). Men's hockey, quarterfinal (11:40 p.m. NBCSP). Men's curling (U.S. versus Great Britain) (2 a.m. NBCSP). Men's curling (Sweden versus Norway) (2 a.m. USA). Men's hockey, quarterfinal ; bobsled (4:10 a.m. NBCSP). Men's Hockey, quarterfinal (4:10 a.m. USA).

