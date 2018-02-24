Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk: 'Planet Earth: Blue Planet II' on BBC America

SERIES
Planet Earth: Blue Planet II One of the best episodes in this series, "Coasts" explores how different species of wildlife survive in environments where the oceans meet the land. Sea lions are shown herding tuna and puffins fight off other sea birds for survival. 9 p.m. BBC America
Falling Water Tess (Lizzie Brochere) helps Barton (David Ajala) confront his past, while Shadowman (Dru Viergever) stays a step ahead of Alex and Taka (Sepideh Moafi, Will Yun Lee). Zak Orth and Kai Lennox also star. 10 p.m. USA
MOVIES
Cat Ballou After a thug kills her father, an Old West schoolteacher (Jane Fonda) hires a legendary gunslinger (Lee Marvin), not realizing he is a raging drunk. Dwayne Hickman, Michael Callan also star. Look for Stubby Kaye and Nat King Cole as the wandering balladeers who narrate the 1965 Western spoof. 5 p.m. TCM
Notes From the Field In this new TV adaptation actress and storyteller, Anna Deavere Smith brings her critically acclaimed off-Broadway one-woman show, featuring portrayals of numerous characters, centered on America's failed justice system to a much wider audience. 8 p.m. HBO
Framed by My Fiancé On the verge of becoming a state judge a man (Jason Shane Scott) is involved in a serious car crash and moves his fiancé (Katrina Bowden), behind the wheel to suggest she was driving. Then she's charged with vehicular manslaughter. Katrina Bowden and Jason-Shane Scott also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Florida school shooting: Sheriff Scott Israel, Broward County, Fla. Guns; national security Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). Panel: Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.; Karine Jean-Pierre, MoveOn.org; Bryan Lanza. (N) 6 and 10 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Opioid epidemic; Mary J. Blige; Eleven Madison Park; John Derian; the Beatles; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS America's gun culture: Saul Cornell; Adam Lankford. Russian cyber attacks: Stephen F. Cohen; David Sanger. Immigration: Steve Phillips; L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Gun violence: Austin Eubanks, Columbine shooting survivor; Michele Gay, Safe and Sound Schools; Nicole Hockley, Sandy Hook Promise; Orlando Police Chief John Mina; Andy Parker, father of slain TV reporter Alison Parker. Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.); Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Frederic Hof. Panel: Rachael Bade, Politico; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; Reihan Salam, National Review Institute; Shawna Thomas, Vice News. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). Panel: David Brody ("Faith Nation"); Helene Cooper, the New York Times; Josh Earnest; Danielle Pletka.(N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Florida school shooting: Dana Loesch, NRA. Florida school shooting: David Hogg, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School senior; Ashley Kurth, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher. Gun control; 2018 and 2020 politics: Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.). The Mueller investigation: Dan Abrams; former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Cokie Roberts; Lanhee Chen; Julie Pace, AP; Jorge Ramos, Univision.(N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Florida school shooting: Andrew Pollack, father of victim Meadow Pollack; Delaney Tarr, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student. Panel: Karl Rove; Jonathan Swan; Kimberley Strassel; Former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.). (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Conspiracy theories in the wake of the Parkland school shooting: Glenn Beck, the Blaze. The NRA's reaction to the Florida school shooting: Lulu Ramadan, the Palm Beach Post. Two media environments in the U.S.: Dan Rather; John Avlon. Media bashing at CPAC: Sarah Westwood, the Washington Examiner; Doug Heye. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Coverage of Florida school shooting and smears against the students affected; Robert Mueller indictments: Mo Elleithee; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Emily Jashinsky, Washington Examiner; Gayle Trotter; Richard Fowler; Steve Haye; Shana Glenzer. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Video of the 2017 sarin gas attack on Syrian civilians; photographer JR; Jennifer Lawrence. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
Life, Liberty & Levin Economist Walter Williams, George Mason University. 7 p.m. FNC
SPORTS
2018 Winter Olympics Speed skating (6:30 a.m. NBCSP). Women's curling, bronze medal match (8 a.m. NBCSP). Hockey,game of the day replay (11 a.m. NBCSP). Speed skating; men's cross-country skiing (Noon KNBC). Men's curling (1 p.m. NBCSP). Women's curling, gold medal match (4 p.m. NBCSP). Figure skating gala; bobsled (5 and 8 p.m. KNBC). Men's hockey, gold medal game (7:30 p.m. NBCSP). Competition in concludes with the women's 30km cross-country skiing event (11 p.m. NBCSP).
College Basketball Seton Hall at St. John's 9 a.m. Fox; Michigan at Maryland 9 a.m. ESPN; Baylor at TCU 9 a.m. ESPN2; Marquette at DePaul 9 a.m. FSN; Louisville at Virginia Tech 10 a.m. CBS; Wichita State at SMU 11 a.m. ESPN; Illinois State at Loyola-Chicago 11 a.m. ESPN2; Boston College at Miami 11 a.m. FS Prime; Villanova at Creighton 11:30 a.m. Fox; Notre Dame at Wake Forest Noon KDOC; Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. ESPN2; Pacific at Loyola Marymount 1 p.m. SPST; Kansas at Texas Tech 1:15 p.m. ESPN; Kansas State at Oklahoma 3 p.m. ESPN2; Santa Clara at Saint Mary's (Calif.) 3 p.m. SPST; Syracuse at Duke 3:15 p.m. ESPN; Gonzaga at BYU 5 p.m. ESPN2; Missouri at Kentucky 5:15 p.m. ESPN; Long Beach State at Cal State Fullerton 7 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona at Oregon 7:15 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey Ducks at Arizona Coyotes 5 p.m. FS Prime; Edmonton Oilers at the Kings. 7 p.m. FSN
NBA Basketball Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors 5:30 p.m. ABC; the Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings. 7 p.m. SPST
