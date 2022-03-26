Advertisement
Television

What’s on TV Saturday: ‘A Second Chance at Love; on Hallmark; March Madness continues on TBS

A woman and man sit at a bar.
Former “ER” stars Gloria Reuben and Eriq LaSalle in “A Second Chance at Love” on Hallmark.
(Craig Minielly / Hallmark)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet In the season premiere Dr. Jeff and his team transform an abandoned restaurant in an old mining town into a clinic to serve the mountain community. Then, Dr. Baier treats a sneezing parrot and Dr. Jeff tries to save a Yorkie’s broken ankle from amputation. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. the CW

48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

Golf PGA Tour WGC: Round of 16, 7 a.m. Golf; quarterfinals, 11 a.m. NBC. PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship, third round, 11 a.m. Golf

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Regional semifinals: Notre Dame versus NC State, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Indiana versus Connecticut, 11 a.m. ESPN; Tennessee versus Louisville, 1 p.m. ESPN2; South Dakota versus Michigan, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis ATP/WTA Miami Open: women’s third round and men’s second round, 10 a.m. BSSC

College basketball NCAA Division II Championship, noon CBS

NHL hockey The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, noon ABC; the Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. BSSC; the Seattle Kraken visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

Figure skating ISU World Championships: men’s free skating, 1 p.m. USA; ice dance, 3 p.m. USA

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Regional finals: 3 and 5:30 p.m. TBS

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Binge This! with Kelley Carter; chef George Duran. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Ali Noorani (“Crossing Borders: The Reconciliation of a Nation of Immigrants”). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

A Second Chance at Love This new romantic drama — Launching Hallmark Channel’s “Spring Into Love” movie series — stars Alvina August (“Nancy Drew”) and Jarod Joseph (“The 100") as a couple whose marriage appears idyllic, but trouble is brewing. She distracts herself by meddling in the dating lives of her divorced parents (Gloria Reuben, Eriq La Salle). 8 p.m. Hallmark

Dune Director Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction epic stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, whose father (Oscar Isaac) has just been appointed to rule Arrakis, a harsh desert planet that is the sole source of a precious substance known as spice. Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard and Zendaya also star. 8 p.m. HBO

The Lost Girls After escaping from a human sex-trafficking ring a teenager tries to reconnect with her family, while helping police track down the criminals running the trafficking operation. Jane Widdop, Olivia d’Abo, Randall Batinkoff, Juliette Hanover and Dylan Sprayberry also star in this 2022 TV thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Dirty Dancing (1987) 8 a.m. E!

What About Bob? (1991) 8 a.m. IFC

Casablanca (1942) 8 a.m. TCM

Matchstick Men (2003) 8:13 a.m. Cinemax

Wonder Woman (2017) 8:30 a.m. and 9:27 p.m. TBS

Cars (2006) 9 a.m. Freeform

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 9:30 a.m. Epix

Little Women (2019) 10 a.m. FX

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 10 a.m. TCM

Seabiscuit (2003) 10:35 a.m. Showtime

Alien (1979) 11:10 a.m. and 7 p.m. TMC

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 11:35 a.m. Freeform

Death Becomes Her (1992) 11:39 a.m. and 7:13 p.m. Encore

Hellboy (2004) 12:15 p.m. HBO

Rocky Balboa (2006) 12:16 p.m. Cinemax

Hitch (2005) 12:30 p.m. E!

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 1 p.m. FX

Men in Black (1997) 1 p.m. POP

Serpico (1973) 1 p.m. Showtime

Play Misty for Me (1971) 1:26 p.m. Encore

Back to School (1986) 1:30 p.m. Sundance

Zootopia (2016) 1:40 p.m. Freeform

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 2 p.m. TCM

Flatliners (1990) 2:20 p.m. Epix

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 2:28 p.m. TNT

Beetlejuice (1988) 2:30 p.m. CMT

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 3:30 p.m. KVEA

Twins (1988) 3:30 p.m. Sundance

Roxanne (1987) 4 p.m. KCOP

Local Hero (1983) 4 p.m. KCET

Up (2009) 4:10 p.m. Freeform

The Omen (1976) 4:15 p.m. Epix

The Karate Kid (1984) 4:30 p.m. CMT

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 4:30 p.m. FX

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5 p.m. A&E

A Passage to India (1984) 5 p.m. TCM

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 5:13 p.m. TNT

La Bamba (1987) 5:21 p.m. Encore

Wedding Crashers (2005) 5:30 p.m. E!

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5:30 p.m. IFC

Transformers (2007) 5:35 p.m. Cinemax

Pacific Rim (2013) 5:39 p.m. HBO

Friday (1995) 5:50 p.m. VH1

Ratatouille (2007) 6:20 p.m. Freeform

The Godfather (1972) 7 p.m. Paramount

My Man Godfrey (1936) 8 p.m. KVCR

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 8 p.m. A&E

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. E!

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 8 p.m. FX

Good Will Hunting (1997) 8 p.m. Ovation

Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance

The Last Emperor (1987) 8 p.m. TCM

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 8 and 10:58 p.m. TNT

Moana (2016) 9 p.m. Freeform

World War Z (2013) 9:35 p.m. Epix

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 10 p.m. Cinemax

Ray (2004) 10:05 p.m. Starz

Ghost (1990) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Neighbors (2014) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Green Book (2018) 11 p.m. FX

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 11 p.m. Paramount

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 11 p.m. TCM

John Wick (2014) 11:04 p.m. A&E

