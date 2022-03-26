What’s on TV Saturday: ‘A Second Chance at Love; on Hallmark; March Madness continues on TBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet In the season premiere Dr. Jeff and his team transform an abandoned restaurant in an old mining town into a clinic to serve the mountain community. Then, Dr. Baier treats a sneezing parrot and Dr. Jeff tries to save a Yorkie’s broken ankle from amputation. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. the CW
48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
Golf PGA Tour WGC: Round of 16, 7 a.m. Golf; quarterfinals, 11 a.m. NBC. PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship, third round, 11 a.m. Golf
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Regional semifinals: Notre Dame versus NC State, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Indiana versus Connecticut, 11 a.m. ESPN; Tennessee versus Louisville, 1 p.m. ESPN2; South Dakota versus Michigan, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis ATP/WTA Miami Open: women’s third round and men’s second round, 10 a.m. BSSC
College basketball NCAA Division II Championship, noon CBS
NHL hockey The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, noon ABC; the Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. BSSC; the Seattle Kraken visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
Figure skating ISU World Championships: men’s free skating, 1 p.m. USA; ice dance, 3 p.m. USA
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Regional finals: 3 and 5:30 p.m. TBS
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Binge This! with Kelley Carter; chef George Duran. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Ali Noorani (“Crossing Borders: The Reconciliation of a Nation of Immigrants”). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
MOVIES
A Second Chance at Love This new romantic drama — Launching Hallmark Channel’s “Spring Into Love” movie series — stars Alvina August (“Nancy Drew”) and Jarod Joseph (“The 100") as a couple whose marriage appears idyllic, but trouble is brewing. She distracts herself by meddling in the dating lives of her divorced parents (Gloria Reuben, Eriq La Salle). 8 p.m. Hallmark
Dune Director Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction epic stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, whose father (Oscar Isaac) has just been appointed to rule Arrakis, a harsh desert planet that is the sole source of a precious substance known as spice. Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard and Zendaya also star. 8 p.m. HBO
The Lost Girls After escaping from a human sex-trafficking ring a teenager tries to reconnect with her family, while helping police track down the criminals running the trafficking operation. Jane Widdop, Olivia d’Abo, Randall Batinkoff, Juliette Hanover and Dylan Sprayberry also star in this 2022 TV thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Dirty Dancing (1987) 8 a.m. E!
What About Bob? (1991) 8 a.m. IFC
Casablanca (1942) 8 a.m. TCM
Matchstick Men (2003) 8:13 a.m. Cinemax
Wonder Woman (2017) 8:30 a.m. and 9:27 p.m. TBS
Cars (2006) 9 a.m. Freeform
Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 9:30 a.m. Epix
Little Women (2019) 10 a.m. FX
Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 10 a.m. TCM
Seabiscuit (2003) 10:35 a.m. Showtime
Alien (1979) 11:10 a.m. and 7 p.m. TMC
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 11:35 a.m. Freeform
Death Becomes Her (1992) 11:39 a.m. and 7:13 p.m. Encore
Hellboy (2004) 12:15 p.m. HBO
Rocky Balboa (2006) 12:16 p.m. Cinemax
Hitch (2005) 12:30 p.m. E!
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 1 p.m. FX
Men in Black (1997) 1 p.m. POP
Serpico (1973) 1 p.m. Showtime
Play Misty for Me (1971) 1:26 p.m. Encore
Back to School (1986) 1:30 p.m. Sundance
Zootopia (2016) 1:40 p.m. Freeform
The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 2 p.m. TCM
Flatliners (1990) 2:20 p.m. Epix
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 2:28 p.m. TNT
Beetlejuice (1988) 2:30 p.m. CMT
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 3:30 p.m. KVEA
Twins (1988) 3:30 p.m. Sundance
Roxanne (1987) 4 p.m. KCOP
Local Hero (1983) 4 p.m. KCET
Up (2009) 4:10 p.m. Freeform
The Omen (1976) 4:15 p.m. Epix
The Karate Kid (1984) 4:30 p.m. CMT
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 4:30 p.m. FX
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5 p.m. A&E
A Passage to India (1984) 5 p.m. TCM
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 5:13 p.m. TNT
La Bamba (1987) 5:21 p.m. Encore
Wedding Crashers (2005) 5:30 p.m. E!
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5:30 p.m. IFC
Transformers (2007) 5:35 p.m. Cinemax
Pacific Rim (2013) 5:39 p.m. HBO
Friday (1995) 5:50 p.m. VH1
Ratatouille (2007) 6:20 p.m. Freeform
The Godfather (1972) 7 p.m. Paramount
My Man Godfrey (1936) 8 p.m. KVCR
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 8 p.m. A&E
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. E!
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 8 p.m. FX
Good Will Hunting (1997) 8 p.m. Ovation
Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance
The Last Emperor (1987) 8 p.m. TCM
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 8 and 10:58 p.m. TNT
Moana (2016) 9 p.m. Freeform
World War Z (2013) 9:35 p.m. Epix
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Ray (2004) 10:05 p.m. Starz
Ghost (1990) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Neighbors (2014) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Green Book (2018) 11 p.m. FX
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 11 p.m. Paramount
Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 11 p.m. TCM
John Wick (2014) 11:04 p.m. A&E
