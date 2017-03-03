Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Custody' on Lifetime

SERIES
Say Yes to the Dress Grammy-nominated rocker Elle King gets fitted for a gown on the reality series’ two-hour season premiere. 8 p.m. TLC
Planet Earth II A new installment of the nature series narrated by David Attenborough explores how animals survive and thrive in jungle environments in Brazil, Costa Rica and other countries and continents. 9 p.m. BBC America
Love Thy Neighbor The Tyler Perry sitcom about a family-run diner launches a new season with back-to-back episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. OWN
Murder Comes to Town The true-crime series begins a new season. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
The Graham Norton Show Tom Hiddleston, comic Ricky Gervais and “Harry Potter’s” Daniel Radcliffe are among Norton’s guests. 11 p.m. BBC America
Saturday Night Live Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”) hosts a new episode of the late-night sketch show, with musical guest Father John Misty. 11:29 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
X-Men: Apocalypse “Ex Machina’s” Oscar Isaac plays an ancient, power-mad mutant, and Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) joins the franchise as a young Jean Grey in this 2016 entry in the comic book-based series; James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Rose Byrne and Olivia Munn also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Custody Oscar winner Viola Davis (“Fences”) executive produces and stars in this new TV movie about a family-court judge overseeing a heart-rending custody case; Hayden Panettiere, Ellen Burstyn, Tony Shalhoub and Catalina Sandino Moreno (“Maria Full of Grace”) also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union National security; immigration: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). National security; immigration: House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Panel: Bakari Sellers; Dana Loesch; Mike Rogers; former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Rebuilding America’s crumbling infrastructure; Ed Sheeran; Melinda Gates; Bobby Flay. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Trump’s inner circle and Russia; North Korea’s nuclear ambitions; U.S./China relations: Former National Security Advisor Thomas Donilon; former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley. Big data: Michal Kosinski. The Canadian Dream: Scott Gilmore, the Boston Globe. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Former CIA Director Leon Panetta. Panel: Jamelle Bouie; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Ed O’Keefe, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Panel: Cornell Belcher; Tom Friedman, the New York Times; Danielle Pletka; Kimberley Strassel, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Trump campaign and Russian contacts: Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Gov. Eric Greitens (R-Mo.). Panel: Dana Perino; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Laura Ingraham; Bob Woodward, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' recusal: Bill Plante; Kathleen Hall Jamieson. President Trump and the media: Tara Palmeri, Politico; Jason Miller. Crackdown on leaks; White House misdirection; press reaction to Trump's speech: Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist; Kaitlan Collins, the Daily Caller; Katrina vanden Heuvel, the Nation. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Erin McPike, Independent Journal Review; Katie Pavlich; Michael Tomasky, Daily Beast; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Katrina Pierson; Jim Rutenberg, the New York Times; Kim Serafin. (N) 8 a.m. and Midnight FNC
60 Minutes French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen; new information in the sinking of the El Faro. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
