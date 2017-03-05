Monday's TV Highlights: 'Origins: The Journey of Humankind' on National Geographic

SERIES

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs This new series is inspired by the animated feature. 5:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

Supergirl Kara and Alex (Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh) suspect the latest disappearance of Jeremiah (guest star Dean Cain) might be connected to several alien abductions. Ian Gomez guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Bachelor As next week’s season finale of the unscripted dating show approaches, Nick struggles with his decision, 8 p.m. ABC. That’s followed at 9 by the traditional “Women Tell All” episode, in which past contestants confront Nick and their rivals.

24: Legacy A lead helps Carter (Corey Hawkins) and the CTU pinpoint the location of an enemy. Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits, Teddy Sears, Anna Diop and Dan Bucatinsky also star in this new episode of the action drama, and Bailey Chase guest stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Kids Baking Championship The final three young bakers have five hours to create a cake depicting an original superhero, and then must describe the special powers their hero would have in the season finale. Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli are the hosts. 8 p.m. Food Network

Shadowhunters Valentine (Alan Van Sprang) is carrying out his scheme that threatens both the New York Institute and the Downworld, and Valentine’s daughter (Kathleen McNamara) may become collateral damage in the ensuing struggle in the mid-season finale. 8 p.m. Freeform

Superior Donuts Arthur (Judd Hirsch) takes a long-postponed vacation day, leaving Franco (Jermaine Fowler) to prove himself capable of running the shop on his own. David Koechner and Anna Baryshnikov also star. 9 p.m. CBS

APB A man intent on avenging his daughter prompts a high-tech investigation by Gideon and Murphy (Justin Kirk, Natalie Martinez). Daniel MacPherson and Abraham Benrubi continue their guest roles. Taylor Handley, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Stasey and Nestor Serrano also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Origins: The Journey of Humankind Futurist Jason Silva hosts this visually arresting new series that offers a twist on conventional historical documentaries as it explores the big question of how humans “got from there to here,” in the evolution from apes to astronauts. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Bates Motel Norman (Freddie Highmore) helps Chick (Ryan Hurst) with a project, while Romero (Nestor Carbonell) continues his obsessive quest to avenge Norma’s (Vera Farmiga) death. 10 p.m. A&E

Humans Danny (Eric Kofi-Abrefa) complicates Mia and Ed’s (Gemma Chan, Sam Palladio) plan to run away together, while Joe (Tom Goodman-Hill) discovers the real reason he was fired in this new episode of the science fiction drama. 10 p.m. AMC

Explorer The season premiere documents Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs that has left countless people dead in the streets. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Bella Thorne (“Famous in Love”) and rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson join Martha and Snoop for the season finale. Musical guest October London performs. 10 p.m. VH1

Taken Bryan’s (Clive Standen) first field mission as an intelligence operative goes tragically awry in this new episode of the action series based on the movie franchise. 10 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble An L.A. Times Critics Pick when it played in theaters, this 2015 documentary from filmmaker Morgan Neville follows the celebrated cellist and a diverse group of musicians as they demonstrate the power of music to unify. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Samuel L. Jackson; Judd Apatow; Suze Yalof Schwartz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Psychotherapist Dr. Jenn Mann. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Matthew Rhys; Caroline Rhea; Auli’i Cravalho performs; guest co-host Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View John Stamos; Andy Grammer performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Ryan Scott; Dr. Drew. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Anxiety and worrying; why to stop checking email too often; de-cluttering and downsizing. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors STDs; hypnotherapy to quit sugar; co-parenting matchmakers; algae oil; salt shaker saver. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil Divorced parents of a 6-year-old boy make accusations against each other. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Nasim Pedrad. (N) 11 p.m. TBS