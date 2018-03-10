Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Planet Earth: Blue Planet I' on BBC America

My Cousin Rachel Writer-director Roger Michell's 2017 adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier's mystery novel stars Rachel Weisz as Rachel Ashley, an enigmatic beauty who may or may not have killed her late husband. The dead man's cousin (Sam Claflin) is almost certain she's guilty, yet he soon finds himself falling under her charms. Iain Glen and Holliday Grainger also star. 8 p.m. HBO