Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Planet Earth: Blue Planet I' on BBC America

SERIES
The Zoo: Bronx Tales The Bronx Zoo staff makes the journey to east Africa to return to the wild thousands of toads it helped rescue from extinction in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Saturday Night Live Sterling K. Brown becomes a first-time host, and singer-songwriter James Bay does his first "SNL" performance. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Planet Earth: Blue Planet II David Attenborough narrates a special "making of" episode of the nature series. 9 p.m. BBC America
Ghost Adventures Zak Bagans and Aaron Goodwin return to San Jose to reopen their investigation of the Winchester Mystery House in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel
Falling Water In the season finale, Taka and Alex (Will Yun Lee, Sepideh Moafi) interrogate Shadowman (Dru Viergever), while Tess (Lizzie Brochere) learns that her mother had a history with Taylor Bennett's (Mary McCormack) buyer. David Ajala and Kai Lennox also star. 10 p.m. USA
MOVIES
My Cousin Rachel Writer-director Roger Michell's 2017 adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier's mystery novel stars Rachel Weisz as Rachel Ashley, an enigmatic beauty who may or may not have killed her late husband. The dead man's cousin (Sam Claflin) is almost certain she's guilty, yet he soon finds himself falling under her charms. Iain Glen and Holliday Grainger also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Stalked by a Reality Star A teenager lies about her age to get into a Hollywood party, where she meets a handsome reality TV star, who soon becomes obsessed with her. Cynthia Preston, Scott William Wilson and Emily Bader star in this new TV thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Churchill This 2017 World War II drama from director Jonathan Teplitzky finds Brian Cox in the title role. Miranda Richardson, John Slattery, Julian Wadham and Danny Webb also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Love, Once and Always A woman (Amanda Schull) is dismayed to learn that her childhood sweetheart (Peter Porte) plans to tear down a beloved old estate and replace it with a golf course, so she mounts a campaign to save the property no matter what in this new TV romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Tariffs; North Korea: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). Banking bill; tariffs: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Panel: Bakari Sellers; Amanda Carpenter; Anthony Scaramucci; Neera Tanden. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning RuPaul ("RuPaul's Drag Race"); TV producer Peter Lasally; singer-songwriter Joan Baez. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Global chaos; Syria, Iran, China, North Korea, Russia, and Washington: Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Martin Dempsey, U.S. Army (ret.). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.). North Korea: Michael Morell; Jung Pak; Brookings Institution's Center For East Asia Policy Studies; David Sanger, the New York Times. Panel: Molly Ball, Time; Michael Gerson, the Washington Post; Susan Glasser, Politico; Sharon Pettypiece, Bloomberg.(N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Panel: Jason Riley; Catherine Lucey, Associated Press; Charlie Hurt; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Trump seeks credit from the media; coverage of North Korea; coverage of Stormy Daniels: April Ryan; Salena Zito; John Avlon. "Fake news" studied; Sinclair scrutinized: Nicole Carroll, USA Today; David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. Coverage of Stormy Daniels: Michael Rothfeld, the Wall Street Journal. Media responses to Women's History Month: Jessica Bennett, the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Resignation of White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, former political advisor Sam Nunberg's television appearances; North Korea: Jennie Willoughby, ex-wife of former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter; Gillian Turner; Mollie Hemingway; Adrienne Elrod; Emily Jashinsky, Washington Examiner; Jessica Tarlov. (N) 8 a.m. and Midnight FNC
60 Minutes The effects of traumatic events on a child's development; West-Eastern Divan Orchestra. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS; The national debate over public monuments to the Confederacy; cloning. (N) 8 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
2018 Winter Paralympics Biathlon, Alpine Skiing Biathlon, 10 a.m. NBC; Sled Hockey, Curling, 7 p.m. NBCSP
