Monday's TV highlights: '24: Legacy' on Fox

SERIES

Strange Inheritance Two Los Angeles brothers learn they are heirs to an art fortune that was stolen by the Nazis during World War II, and they vow to get it back. In the second new episode an old vaudeville performer in a traveling animal act leaves her granddaughter dozens of captive chimpanzees kept at a primate sanctuary in Florida. 6 and 6:30 p.m. Fox Business

Kevin Can Wait To earn money needed for the wedding, Kevin and Chale (Kevin James, Ryan Cartwright) get jobs at an electronics store’s warehouse, where they immediately begin a workplace rivalry. Erinn Hayes and Taylor Spreitler also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Bachelor Nick Viall takes the women to meet his family before making his decision in the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC. The “After the Final Rose” episode follows at 10.

24: Legacy Carlos Bernard returns to the role of Tony Almeida, who in previous seasons went from being a CTU operative to an embittered and vengeful enemy of the organization. Miranda Otto, Corey Hawkins and Jimmy Smits star. 8 p.m. Fox

Young & Hungry Gabi and Josh (Emily Osment, Jonathan Sadowski) try to prove to their skeptical friends that they won’t let “feelings” complicate their new status as friends with benefits as this comedy returns for a fifth season. 8 p.m. Freeform

Baby Daddy Ben (Jean-Luc Bilodeau) is still obsessively searching for Elle (guest star Katie Gill), his elusive dream girl, while expectant parents Danny and Riley (Derek Theler, Chelsea Kane) are in the market for a good obstetrician as this comedy returns. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Superior Donuts Franco (Jermaine Fowler) believes he’s a victim of police profiling when he’s subjected to a full search by police and Randy (Katey Sagal) tries to make sure there isn’t an ongoing problem among her fellow officers. Judd Hirsch, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani and Anna Baryshnikov also star. 9 p.m. CBS

APB Gideon (Justin Kirk) tries to use his policing innovations to help his father (guest star John Heard) get out of trouble. Natalie Martinez, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Stasey and Nestor Serrano also star. 9 p.m. Fox

2 Broke Girls Bobby (guest star Christopher Gorham) is angry when he thinks Caroline (Beth Behrs) inspired his sister (guest star Kerri Kenney-Silver) to quit her job and leave her boss – who also happens to be her mother (guest star Nora Dunn) – short-handed in this new episode. Kat Dennings, Matthew Moy also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion A rare monkey is the apparent source of a cure for the deadly virus and the team members go to the Amazon to find the animal. Penn Jillette reprises his guest role as the counselor that Toby and Happy (Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jadyn Wong) are seeing before they head for the altar. Katharine McPhee and Robert Patrick also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Taken The disappearance of an alleged terrorist pits Mills (Clive Standen) and his comrades against other government operatives in this new episode. Jennifer Beals also stars. 10 p.m. NBC

Bates Motel Norman (Freddie Highmore) tries to keep his murderous blackouts a secret from his clueless friends and neighbors, and discovers whom he can rely on in this new episode. Nestor Carbonell also stars. 10 p.m. A&E

Humans After Leo (Colin Morgan) locates the sniper who shot Ten, Hester (Sonya Cassidy) assures him she’ll handle it without violence, but Leo isn’t sure he trusts her. Gemma Chan, Ruth Bradley and Tim Goodman-Hill also star in this two-hour episode. 10 p.m. AMC

Explorer Host Aasif Mandvi examines the U.S. terrorist watch list in this new episode of the documentary series. 10 p.m. National Geographic

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Ice Cube; Jennifer Nadel and Gillian Anderson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Female firsts; Rossen Reports; John Cena; Fit Club: Joy Bauer; ”Miss Saigon.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Amy Brenneman (“Rules of Seconds”); Derek Theler and Melissa Peterman (“Baby Daddy”) naturopath Trevor Cates; director Evgeny Afineevsky (“Cries from Syria”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Stanley Tucci (“Beauty and the Beast”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Julie Andrews; organizational guru Peter Walsh. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Bargain items at discount stores may be fakes; five supermarket foods chefs love. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Judge Patricia DiMango (“Hot Bench”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”); Wyatt Russell (“Table 19”); Duff Goldman. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman hopes to save her marriage to a man she claims has been abusive since they were teens. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Minnie Driver (“Speechless”); Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Safety advice for spring break trips; natural pain relievers; Tahj Mowry. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central