Thursday's TV highlights: 'How to Get Away With Murder' on ABC

Will & Grace Though Jack (Sean Hayes) warns him against it, Will (Eric McCormack) decides to revive his relationship with his first love in this new episode. Also, Karen (Megan Mullally) enlists Grace (Debra Messing) in a crusade to get a bakery to make the cake she wants. Vanessa Bayer, Cheyenne Jackson and Anthony Ramos guest star. 9 p.m. NBC