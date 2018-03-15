Thursday's TV highlights: 'How to Get Away With Murder' on ABC

SERIES
Superstore Jonah and Amy (Ben Feldman, America Ferrera) try to counter some nasty gossip in this new episode. Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash and Nico Santos also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Grey's Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo, who directs this new episode) wants to know what kind of history her mother had with Marie Cerone (guest star Rachel Ticotin). 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham Gordon and Lucius (Ben McKenzie, Chris Chalk) are prompted by Ivy (guest star Peyton List) to seek someone from their past, while Sofia (Crystal Reed) makes a play for ultimate power over Gotham. Donal Logue, Morena Baccarin, Robin Lord Taylor and Cory Michael Smith also star. 8 p.m. Fox
A.P. Bio Erinn Hayes guest stars in this new episode as a mother whom Jack (Glenn Howerton) is attracted to. Tucker Albrizzi, Patton Oswalt and Mary Sohn also star and singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb guest stars. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Will & Grace Though Jack (Sean Hayes) warns him against it, Will (Eric McCormack) decides to revive his relationship with his first love in this new episode. Also, Karen (Megan Mullally) enlists Grace (Debra Messing) in a crusade to get a bakery to make the cake she wants. Vanessa Bayer, Cheyenne Jackson and Anthony Ramos guest star. 9 p.m. NBC
Scandal Cyrus (Jeff Perry) is determined to ride his latest triumph straight into the Oval Office but Mellie (Bellamy Young) stands in his way. Michael O'Neill ("The West Wing") guest stars, Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Darby Stanchfield, Joe Morton, Joshua Malina and Scott Foley also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Project Runway All Stars The designers create performance wear for a music superstar. Actress and model Olivia Culpo is a guest judge. Alyssa Milano hosts, and Anne Fulenweider, editor-in-chief of Marie Claire, is a mentor. 9 p.m. Lifetime
How to Get Away With Murder Annalise (Viola Davis) and her inner circle deal with the aftermath of a suspicious death, which culminates with a shocking arrest. Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Liza Weil and Charlie Weber also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC
Portlandia The Weirdos lose their favorite trash can, which takes an unexpected journey throughout the city in this new episode. 10 p.m. IFC
SPECIALS
Tough Mudder: Tougher Together The famous and grueling Tough Mudder obstacle course competition is highlighted through profiles of three participating teams in this new special. 8 p.m. KTLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger, Allbirds. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Burt Reynolds; Helaine Knapp, Cityrow. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Constance Wu; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Lamar Odom; Tim and Cathy Simon; author Amy Kaufman ("Bachelor Nation"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Chris Hadfield, Mike Massimino, Peggy Whitson, Mae Jemison and Leland Melvin; Scotty McCreery. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Connie Britton ("9-1-1"); Brian Tyree Henry ("Atlanta"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ricky Gervais. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Chef Nikki Dinki; Jerry O'Connell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Steve Darren Criss; Lori Loughlin ("When Calls the Heart"); Tia Mowry. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:07 a.m. KNBC
Harry Iyanla Vanzant ("Iyanla: Fix My Life"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kendall Jenner; Becca Kufrin; Portugal. The Man performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Craig Robinson ("Ghosted"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Christiane Amanpour, CNN. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bill Hader; Jimmy Buffett; Troye Sivan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Zach Braff; BORNS performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Alicia Vikander; Walton Goggins; James Blunt performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Cleese; Laverne Cox; Brendan Canty with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 1 a.m. KOCE
Last Call With Carson Daly Padma Lakshmi; Youngr performs; Matthew Heineman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament Oklahoma versus Rhode Island (9 a.m. KCBS); Wright State versus Tennessee (9:30 a.m. TRU); UNC-Greensboro versus Gonzaga (10:20 a.m. TNT); Pennsylvania versus Kansas (10:50 a.m. TBS); Iona versus Duke (11:30 a.m. KCBS); Loyola-Chicago versus Miami (NoonTRU); South Dakota State versus Ohio State (12:50 p.m. TNT); North Carolina State versus Seton Hall (1:20 p.m. TBS); Radford versus Villanova (3:45 p.m. TNT); Davidson versus Kentucky (4 p.m. KCBS); San Diego State versus Houston (4:15 p.m. TBS); Stephen F. Austin State versus Texas Tech (4:15 p.m. TRU); Alabama versus Virginia Tech (6:15 p.m. TNT); Buffalo versus Arizona (6:30 p.m. KCBS); Montana versus Michigan (6:45 p.m. TBS); St. Bonaventure versus Florida (6:55 p.m. TRU).
2018 Winter Paralympics Sled Hockey; Semifinal, 11 a.m. NBCSP; Snowboarding; Biathlon, 10 p.m. NBCSP
