What’s on TV Thursday: ‘United States of Al,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Bull’ and ‘Ghosts’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets an odd request from his old frenemy, Paige (Mckenna Grace). Also, Mary and George Sr. (Zoe Perry, Lance Barber) are caught in the middle of Meemaw and Dale’s (Annie Potts, Craig T. Nelson) breakup, and Georgie Georgie (Montana Jordan) comes clean to Mandy (Emily Osment) in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Walker Tensions between the Walker and Davidson families hit a boiling point as Walker (Jared Padalecki) reaches the end of his rope with Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza), who is out for revenge. Keegan Allen, Kale Culley, Violet Brinson, Molly Hagan and Mitch Pileggi also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Junior In the new episode “All’s Fair at Ren Faire,” teams prepare medieval fare for a crowd of lords and ladies. 8 p.m. Fox

United States of Al Heartbroken over Ariana (Azita Ghanizada), Al (Adhir Kalyan) begins dating a woman (Jayma Mays) who Riley (Parker Young) feels is too wild for him in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Ghosts The secret about Trevor’s (Asher Grodman) pants is revealed when his wealthy former friend (Rob Huebel) comes to Woodstone Mansion to buy the timepiece Sam and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) found on Elias Woodstone’s corpse. Also, Thor (Devan Chandler Long) decides to tell Flower (Sheila Carrasco) how he feels about her. 9 p.m. CBS

Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Rat in the Kitchen Culinary chaos is given free rein in this new cooking competition series hosted by comic Natasha Leggero and chef Ludo Lefebvre. Viewers at home are invited to play detective as chefs compete in a series of cooking challenges, but one of them is a mole secretly trying to sabotage their efforts. 9 p.m. TBS

Call Me Kat Max (Cheyenne Jackson) is hired to write a song for a social media-savvy teenage pop star. Mayim Bialik also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

How We Roll This new comedy based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood stars Pete Holmes as a husband and father who is laid off from his assembly-line job at an auto plant and decides to pursue his dream of professional bowling. Katie Lowes (“Scandal”), Chi McBride, Julie White and Mason Wells also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Welcome to Flatch (N) 9:31 p.m. Fox

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Dicktown This animated comedy series wraps its second season with two new episodes. The voices of John Hodgman and David Rees are featured. 11 p.m. FXX

SPORTS

MLB Preseason Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 1 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA

Golf PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, first round, 1 p.m. Golf

2022 NIT Basketball Tournament Final: Xavier versus Texas A&M, 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Lakers visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Calgary Flames, 6 p.m. BSW; the Dallas Stars visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. KCOP

College Basketball Slam dunk and three-point championships, 6 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Researcher Brené Brown; Nyakio Grieco, Thirteen Lune. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Isaac Fitzgerald; Alejandra Ramos; Liz Plosser; Evan Funke. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick; Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Wilmer Valderrama (“NCIS”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Director Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Restaurant Veselka provides relief for Ukraine; chicken Kyiv. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Ricki Lake; hosts Carson Kressley and Vivica A. Fox. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk John Cho; Paula Abdul cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Aparna Shewakramani (“Indian Matchmaking”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show”); chef Eric Kim (“Korean American”); Pete Holmes (“How We Roll”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Lisa Kudrow; Julia Haart; DeVaughn Nixon; Laura Marano performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her son is out of control and will not cooperate with her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Brené Brown (“Atlas of the Heart”); Sydney Sweeney. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Coco Jones (“Bel-Air”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sienna Miller; Judd Apatow; Big Thief performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jane Krakowski; James McAvoy; Arlo Parks performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gwen Stefani; Jude Hill; Wilderado performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Maria Bakalova; Stephen Merchant; Wet Leg performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ben Stiller; Rose Matafeo; Brooke Colucci with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Atomic Blonde (2017) 8 a.m. FX

American Psycho (2000) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 8:30 a.m. E!

The Hurt Locker (2008) 9:10 a.m. and 11:24 p.m. Starz

This Is the End (2013) 9:21 a.m. Encore

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 9:45 a.m. Showtime

The Sandpiper (1965) 10 a.m. TCM

Matchstick Men (2003) 10:08 a.m. Cinemax

House of Sand and Fog (2003) 11:50 a.m. TMC

Superbad (2007) noon E!

Freaky (2020) 12:06 p.m. Cinemax

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 12:15 p.m. TCM

21 Jump Street (2012) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Collateral (2004) 1:50 p.m. Cinemax

Alien (1979) 2 p.m. TMC

Dune (2021) 2:10 p.m. HBO

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 2:15 p.m. Nickelodeon

Iron Man 3 (2013) 2:39 p.m. Starz

Days of Wine and Roses (1962) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 3 p.m. Freeform

The Other Guys (2010) 3 p.m. MTV

The Wrestler (2008) 3:50 p.m. Cinemax

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon

Good Will Hunting (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation

Salt (2010) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

Inside Man (2006) 4:50 p.m. HBO

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network

The War of the Worlds (1953) 5:10 p.m. Epix

Hook (1991) 5:30 p.m. BBC America

Philadelphia (1993) 5:50 p.m. TMC

The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 p.m. BET

Wanted (2008) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) 6:40 p.m. Epix

Forrest Gump (1994) 7 and 10:30 p.m. VH1

A Patch of Blue (1965) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Omen (1976) 8 p.m. Epix

The Croods (2013) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Always (1989) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

The Hustler (1961) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 9:55 p.m. Epix

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 10 p.m. AMC

Talent for the Game (1991) 10:52 p.m. Encore

Transformers (2007) 11:13 p.m. Cinemax

TV Grids for the week of March 27 - April 2 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of March 27 - April 2 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing