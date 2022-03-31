What’s on TV Thursday: ‘United States of Al,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Bull’ and ‘Ghosts’ on CBS
SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets an odd request from his old frenemy, Paige (Mckenna Grace). Also, Mary and George Sr. (Zoe Perry, Lance Barber) are caught in the middle of Meemaw and Dale’s (Annie Potts, Craig T. Nelson) breakup, and Georgie Georgie (Montana Jordan) comes clean to Mandy (Emily Osment) in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Walker Tensions between the Walker and Davidson families hit a boiling point as Walker (Jared Padalecki) reaches the end of his rope with Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza), who is out for revenge. Keegan Allen, Kale Culley, Violet Brinson, Molly Hagan and Mitch Pileggi also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Junior In the new episode “All’s Fair at Ren Faire,” teams prepare medieval fare for a crowd of lords and ladies. 8 p.m. Fox
United States of Al Heartbroken over Ariana (Azita Ghanizada), Al (Adhir Kalyan) begins dating a woman (Jayma Mays) who Riley (Parker Young) feels is too wild for him in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Ghosts The secret about Trevor’s (Asher Grodman) pants is revealed when his wealthy former friend (Rob Huebel) comes to Woodstone Mansion to buy the timepiece Sam and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) found on Elias Woodstone’s corpse. Also, Thor (Devan Chandler Long) decides to tell Flower (Sheila Carrasco) how he feels about her. 9 p.m. CBS
Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Rat in the Kitchen Culinary chaos is given free rein in this new cooking competition series hosted by comic Natasha Leggero and chef Ludo Lefebvre. Viewers at home are invited to play detective as chefs compete in a series of cooking challenges, but one of them is a mole secretly trying to sabotage their efforts. 9 p.m. TBS
Call Me Kat Max (Cheyenne Jackson) is hired to write a song for a social media-savvy teenage pop star. Mayim Bialik also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
How We Roll This new comedy based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood stars Pete Holmes as a husband and father who is laid off from his assembly-line job at an auto plant and decides to pursue his dream of professional bowling. Katie Lowes (“Scandal”), Chi McBride, Julie White and Mason Wells also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Welcome to Flatch (N) 9:31 p.m. Fox
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Dicktown This animated comedy series wraps its second season with two new episodes. The voices of John Hodgman and David Rees are featured. 11 p.m. FXX
SPORTS
MLB Preseason Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 1 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA
Golf PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, first round, 1 p.m. Golf
2022 NIT Basketball Tournament Final: Xavier versus Texas A&M, 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Lakers visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Calgary Flames, 6 p.m. BSW; the Dallas Stars visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. KCOP
College Basketball Slam dunk and three-point championships, 6 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Researcher Brené Brown; Nyakio Grieco, Thirteen Lune. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Isaac Fitzgerald; Alejandra Ramos; Liz Plosser; Evan Funke. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick; Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Wilmer Valderrama (“NCIS”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Director Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Restaurant Veselka provides relief for Ukraine; chicken Kyiv. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Ricki Lake; hosts Carson Kressley and Vivica A. Fox. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk John Cho; Paula Abdul cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Aparna Shewakramani (“Indian Matchmaking”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show”); chef Eric Kim (“Korean American”); Pete Holmes (“How We Roll”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Lisa Kudrow; Julia Haart; DeVaughn Nixon; Laura Marano performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her son is out of control and will not cooperate with her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Brené Brown (“Atlas of the Heart”); Sydney Sweeney. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Coco Jones (“Bel-Air”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sienna Miller; Judd Apatow; Big Thief performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jane Krakowski; James McAvoy; Arlo Parks performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gwen Stefani; Jude Hill; Wilderado performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Maria Bakalova; Stephen Merchant; Wet Leg performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ben Stiller; Rose Matafeo; Brooke Colucci with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Atomic Blonde (2017) 8 a.m. FX
American Psycho (2000) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax
The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 8:30 a.m. E!
The Hurt Locker (2008) 9:10 a.m. and 11:24 p.m. Starz
This Is the End (2013) 9:21 a.m. Encore
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
The Sandpiper (1965) 10 a.m. TCM
Matchstick Men (2003) 10:08 a.m. Cinemax
House of Sand and Fog (2003) 11:50 a.m. TMC
Superbad (2007) noon E!
Freaky (2020) 12:06 p.m. Cinemax
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 12:15 p.m. TCM
21 Jump Street (2012) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Collateral (2004) 1:50 p.m. Cinemax
Alien (1979) 2 p.m. TMC
Dune (2021) 2:10 p.m. HBO
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 2:15 p.m. Nickelodeon
Iron Man 3 (2013) 2:39 p.m. Starz
Days of Wine and Roses (1962) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 3 p.m. Freeform
The Other Guys (2010) 3 p.m. MTV
The Wrestler (2008) 3:50 p.m. Cinemax
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon
Good Will Hunting (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation
Salt (2010) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
Inside Man (2006) 4:50 p.m. HBO
To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network
The War of the Worlds (1953) 5:10 p.m. Epix
Hook (1991) 5:30 p.m. BBC America
Philadelphia (1993) 5:50 p.m. TMC
The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 p.m. BET
Wanted (2008) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) 6:40 p.m. Epix
Forrest Gump (1994) 7 and 10:30 p.m. VH1
A Patch of Blue (1965) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Omen (1976) 8 p.m. Epix
The Croods (2013) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Always (1989) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
The Hustler (1961) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 9:55 p.m. Epix
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 10 p.m. AMC
Talent for the Game (1991) 10:52 p.m. Encore
Transformers (2007) 11:13 p.m. Cinemax
