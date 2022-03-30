What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Good Trouble’ Freeform; ‘When We Were Bullies’ HBO; ‘Good Sam’ ABC
SERIES
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Flash (N) 8 p.m. The CW
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Kung Fu After Dennis (Tony Chung) turns to Nicky (Olivia Liang) for help, they stumble across an auto theft ring in Chinatown. Also, an argument about family leads to Nicky and Henry (Eddie Liu) fighting. Gavin Stenhouse, Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang and Jon Prasida also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Domino Masters (N) 9 p.m. Fox
House of Payne Lisa (Ahmarie Holmes) struggles with what classes to take in college in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County This new episode is set in Aspen, Colo. 9 p.m. Bravo
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? Designer, home renovator and mother of three Kim Wolfe (winner of Season 24 of “Survivor”) hosts this new home improvement series in which she helps homeowners suffering from buyer’s remorse. 9 p.m. HGTV
Forged in Fire (season premiere) 9 p.m. History
Good Sam (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked “Teamwork.” 10 p.m. KOCE
The Ms. Pat Show Pat and Denise (Patricia Williams, Tami Roman) attend a parent teacher organization meeting. Also, Janelle (Briyana Guadalupe) clashes with a teacher in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET
Good Trouble Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) tries to get information from the Revitalize Beauty girls that will help her land brand-name clients in this new episode. Tommy Martinez, Craig Parker, Priscilla Quintana and Josh Pence also star, with guest star Kate Bond. 10 p.m. Freeform
Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX
Astrid & Lilly Save the World In the season finale, Astrid and Lilly (Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin) go head-to-head with “the big bad” to save the world. Julia Doyle also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy
Married at First Sight “Australia” (season premiere) 10:33 p.m. Lifetime
SPECIALS
24 Months That Changed the World This new special from the “20/20” team explores how COVID-19 disrupted lives and created lasting change across all aspects of society and culture. 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. TNT
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Boston Celtics, 4:45 p.m. ESPN; the Phoenix Suns visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Singer H.E.R.; soccer player Trinity Rodman; Dylan Marron. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ken Burns; Dr. Kashif Chaudhry; Brittany Mateiro; Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Bebe Neuwirth and David Hyde Pierce; Ethan Hawke. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Mann (“The Bubble”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Raven-Symoné; author Hannah Gadsby. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Victoria Rowell; Carson Kressley and Vivica A. Fox guest host. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Katie Couric; Paula Abdul co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Elizabeth Carr, who in 1981 was the first baby born from in-vitro fertilization in the U.S. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Paul Feig (“Welcome to Flatch”); Zainab Johnson (“Upload”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Almost Doesn’t Count”; Brian Tyree Henry; Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil David Foster and Katharine McPhee. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Laura Dern (“Jurassic World Dominion”); Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”); Walker Scobell. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Maeta (“Frank for You”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hasan Minhaj; Roman Reigns; Mimi Webb performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Elle Fanning; Ben Schwartz. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Pine; Ke Huy Quan; Wallows perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden David Duchovny; Christina Perri performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Cohen; Jeff Foxworthy; Brooke Colucci. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
When We Were Bullies This Oscar-nominated documentary short from Jay Rosenblatt (“Phantom Limb”) follows the filmmaker as he tracks down members of his fifth grade class to see what they might remember about a schoolyard bullying incident that took place 50 years ago. 9 p.m. HBO
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 8 a.m. History
The Big Country (1958) 8:15 a.m. TCM
The Guard (2011) 8:35 a.m. TMC
Heat (1995) 9 a.m. AMC
Road to Perdition (2002) 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Showtime
The Kid Detective (2020) 9:47 a.m. Encore
Waking Life (2001) 9:48 a.m. Cinemax
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 10 a.m. FXX
The Lego Movie (2014) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Side Effects (2013) 10:32 a.m. Starz
Atomic Blonde (2017) 11 a.m. FX
Giant (1956) 11:15 a.m. TCM
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 11:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) 1:30 p.m. FX
The Climb (2019) 1:49 p.m. Encore
Erin Brockovich (2000) 2 p.m. BBC America
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Black Sunday (1977) 2:40 p.m. Epix
East of Eden (1955) 2:45 p.m. TCM
For Your Consideration (2006) 2:51 p.m. Cinemax
Out of Sight (1998) 3:42 p.m. Starz
Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) 4 p.m. TMC
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 4:19 p.m. Cinemax
Serpico (1973) 4:45 p.m. Showtime
Superbad (2007) 5 p.m. E!
22 Jump Street (2014) 5 p.m. FX
The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) 5 p.m. TCM
Yellow Rose (2019) 5:22 p.m. Encore
Twister (1996) 5:30 p.m. AMC
1917 (2019) 6 p.m. TMC
Reservoir Dogs (1992) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax
Doctor Strange (2016) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) 7:45 p.m. TCM
Iron Man 3 (2013) 7:46 p.m. Starz
Santa Fe Trail (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR
Amy (2015) 8 p.m. TMC
Good Will Hunting (1997) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Boogie Nights (1997) 9 p.m. Showtime
Let Him Go (2020) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax
The Glenn Miller Story (1953) 10 p.m. TCM
Big Night (1996) 10:10 p.m. TMC
Dune (2021) 10:40 p.m. HBO
Wanted (2008) 11 p.m. Syfy
This Is the End (2013) 11:19 p.m. Encore
