What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Good Trouble’ Freeform; ‘When We Were Bullies’ HBO; ‘Good Sam’ ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Kung Fu After Dennis (Tony Chung) turns to Nicky (Olivia Liang) for help, they stumble across an auto theft ring in Chinatown. Also, an argument about family leads to Nicky and Henry (Eddie Liu) fighting. Gavin Stenhouse, Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang and Jon Prasida also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Domino Masters (N) 9 p.m. Fox

House of Payne Lisa (Ahmarie Holmes) struggles with what classes to take in college in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County This new episode is set in Aspen, Colo. 9 p.m. Bravo

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? Designer, home renovator and mother of three Kim Wolfe (winner of Season 24 of “Survivor”) hosts this new home improvement series in which she helps homeowners suffering from buyer’s remorse. 9 p.m. HGTV

Forged in Fire (season premiere) 9 p.m. History

Good Sam (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked “Teamwork.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The Ms. Pat Show Pat and Denise (Patricia Williams, Tami Roman) attend a parent teacher organization meeting. Also, Janelle (Briyana Guadalupe) clashes with a teacher in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET

Good Trouble Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) tries to get information from the Revitalize Beauty girls that will help her land brand-name clients in this new episode. Tommy Martinez, Craig Parker, Priscilla Quintana and Josh Pence also star, with guest star Kate Bond. 10 p.m. Freeform

Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX

Astrid & Lilly Save the World In the season finale, Astrid and Lilly (Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin) go head-to-head with “the big bad” to save the world. Julia Doyle also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy

Married at First Sight “Australia” (season premiere) 10:33 p.m. Lifetime

SPECIALS

24 Months That Changed the World This new special from the “20/20” team explores how COVID-19 disrupted lives and created lasting change across all aspects of society and culture. 10 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. TNT

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Boston Celtics, 4:45 p.m. ESPN; the Phoenix Suns visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Singer H.E.R.; soccer player Trinity Rodman; Dylan Marron. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ken Burns; Dr. Kashif Chaudhry; Brittany Mateiro; Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Bebe Neuwirth and David Hyde Pierce; Ethan Hawke. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Mann (“The Bubble”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Raven-Symoné; author Hannah Gadsby. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Victoria Rowell; Carson Kressley and Vivica A. Fox guest host. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Katie Couric; Paula Abdul co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Elizabeth Carr, who in 1981 was the first baby born from in-vitro fertilization in the U.S. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Paul Feig (“Welcome to Flatch”); Zainab Johnson (“Upload”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Almost Doesn’t Count”; Brian Tyree Henry; Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil David Foster and Katharine McPhee. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Laura Dern (“Jurassic World Dominion”); Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”); Walker Scobell. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Maeta (“Frank for You”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hasan Minhaj; Roman Reigns; Mimi Webb performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Elle Fanning; Ben Schwartz. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Pine; Ke Huy Quan; Wallows perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden David Duchovny; Christina Perri performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Cohen; Jeff Foxworthy; Brooke Colucci. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

When We Were Bullies This Oscar-nominated documentary short from Jay Rosenblatt (“Phantom Limb”) follows the filmmaker as he tracks down members of his fifth grade class to see what they might remember about a schoolyard bullying incident that took place 50 years ago. 9 p.m. HBO

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 8 a.m. History

The Big Country (1958) 8:15 a.m. TCM

The Guard (2011) 8:35 a.m. TMC

Heat (1995) 9 a.m. AMC

Road to Perdition (2002) 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Showtime

The Kid Detective (2020) 9:47 a.m. Encore

Waking Life (2001) 9:48 a.m. Cinemax

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 10 a.m. FXX

The Lego Movie (2014) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Side Effects (2013) 10:32 a.m. Starz

Atomic Blonde (2017) 11 a.m. FX

Giant (1956) 11:15 a.m. TCM

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 11:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) 1:30 p.m. FX

The Climb (2019) 1:49 p.m. Encore

Erin Brockovich (2000) 2 p.m. BBC America

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Black Sunday (1977) 2:40 p.m. Epix

East of Eden (1955) 2:45 p.m. TCM

For Your Consideration (2006) 2:51 p.m. Cinemax

Out of Sight (1998) 3:42 p.m. Starz

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) 4 p.m. TMC

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 4:19 p.m. Cinemax

Serpico (1973) 4:45 p.m. Showtime

Superbad (2007) 5 p.m. E!

22 Jump Street (2014) 5 p.m. FX

The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) 5 p.m. TCM

Yellow Rose (2019) 5:22 p.m. Encore

Twister (1996) 5:30 p.m. AMC

1917 (2019) 6 p.m. TMC

Reservoir Dogs (1992) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax

Doctor Strange (2016) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) 7:45 p.m. TCM

Iron Man 3 (2013) 7:46 p.m. Starz

Santa Fe Trail (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR

Amy (2015) 8 p.m. TMC

Good Will Hunting (1997) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Boogie Nights (1997) 9 p.m. Showtime

Let Him Go (2020) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax

The Glenn Miller Story (1953) 10 p.m. TCM

Big Night (1996) 10:10 p.m. TMC

Dune (2021) 10:40 p.m. HBO

Wanted (2008) 11 p.m. Syfy

This Is the End (2013) 11:19 p.m. Encore

TV Grids for the week of March 27 - April 2 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of March 27 - April 2 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing