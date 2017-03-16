Friday's TV highlights: 'Last Man Standing' on ABC

SERIES

Grimm Nick and Eve (David Giuntoli, Bitsie Tulloch) are transported to strange surroundings by a mysterious force and Capt. Renard (Sasha Roiz) is recruited by Diana (guest star Hannah R. Loyd) to help get them back. Russell Hornsby, Silas Weir Mitchell, Reggie Lee, Bree Turner and Claire Coffee also star. 8 p.m. NBC

The Originals With “The Vampire Diaries” over, this spinoff series returns for a fourth season, leaping years after where it left off, well into the reign of Marcel (Charles Michael Davis), whose apparent defeat of Klaus (Joseph Morgan) has made him the ruler of New Orleans vampires. Phoebe Tonkin also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Last Man Standing Eve’s (Kaitlyn Dever) feelings are hurt when her boyfriend (guest star Travis Tope) doesn’t invite her to an anniversary party for his parents. Tim Allen, Nancy Travis and Molly Ephraim also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Dr. Ken Hoping for a promotion, Pat (Dave Foley) asks Ken (Ken Jeong) to put in a good word for him with the CEO of Welltopia (guest star Rhys Darby), who happens to be Ken’s friend, but Ken finds out he plans to fire Pat in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Reign Catherine and Narcisse (Megan Follows, Craig Parker) do damage control when King Charles’ (Spencer MacPherson) behavior prompts concerns about his ability to rule. Also, Lord Darnley (Will Kemp) tries to convince Mary (Adelaide Kane) that his feelings for her are sincere in this new episode of the historical drama 9 p.m. KTLA

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri heads to Cancun, Mexico, to visit a family-owned restaurant serving rellenos and chicharron gorditas. 9 p.m. Food Network

Animals This quirky animated series from Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano returns for a new season of creatures of all sizes on the mean streets of New York City. 11:30 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Truth and Lies: The Family Manson This new two-hour documentary profiles Charles Manson, his cult of devoted followers and the grisly murders in Los Angeles carried out on his instructions. 9 p.m. ABC

SXSW Comedy With Natasha Leggero Part 2 Natasha Leggero welcomes a lineup of top-flight comedy talents that include Emo Phillips, Sean Patton, Ian Edwards, Kurt Braunohler and Eliza Skinner to the massively popular festival in Austin, Texas. 10 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

Lights Out David F. Sandberg directed this 2016 chiller starring Maria Bello as a mentally ill woman whose life is complicated by a supernatural entity that emerges only when the lights are out to terrorize and attack those around it. Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman, Alexander DiPersia and Billy Burke also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Remembering Princess Diana; Jesse Williams; David Mizejewski; Celtic Thunder performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Audra McDonald; Jessica Lange. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; the Tearaways perform; John Ritter Research Program: Amy Yasbeck and Dr. Dianna Milewicz. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Bryan Cranston (“Power Rangers”); Chad Michael Murray. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Political commentator Tomi Lahren. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Clodagh McKenna; Gillian Jacobs (“Love”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Steve Harvey Chef Donal Skehan. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell (“CHiPs”); Dan Bucatinsky (“24: Legacy”); guest DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week President Trump's wiretapping accusations; the Republican Health Care plan; Trump campaign events: Robert Costa, the Washington Post; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Carol Lee, the Wall Street Journal, Ylan Mui, CNBC, Dan Balz, the Washington Post. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.); Jake Tapper, CNN; former Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.); Andrew Sullivan. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson; Pitbull; Run the Jewels performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC