Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Trading Spaces' on TLC

SERIES
Star vs. the Forces of Evil Star must make a decision that will change the kingdom forever in the season finale of the animated series. 11:30 a.m. Disney XD
Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World This new episode visits Berlin. 7 p.m. CNN
Ransom The drama series begins its second season where the first one ended, with negotiation expert Eric Beaumont (Luke Roberts) having to fulfill his enemy's (Carlo Rota) three wishes to rescue his abducted daughter, Eve (Morgan Kohan). Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor. 8 p.m. CBS
The Zoo: Bronx Tales The birth of a little blue penguin causes a sensation at the Bronx Zoo. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Trading Spaces For the first time, host Paige Davis reunites with designers Doug Wilson and Hildi Santo Tomás and carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse to redo rooms for two sisters who live next door to each other in this reboot of the popular home improvement series. 8 p.m. TLC
Saturday Night Live Chadwick Boseman ("Black Panther") hosts with musical guest Cardi B. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
The Zoo The slow loris has only a tiny window of time for breeding, so staff help a potential pair connect at just the right moment. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Nate & Jeremiah by Design Celebrated interior designers and spouses Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent return to help homeowners transform failed attempts at home renovation into the dream homes they envisioned as the home redecorating series returns for a new run. 10:10 p.m. TLC
SPECIALS
2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kid Rock becomes the latest musician to be inducted into the organization's celebrity wing of its Hall of Fame. This year's field of inductees also includes former WCW World heavyweight champion Goldberg; eight-time WWE/World tag team champions The Dudley Boyz; three-time WWE Women's champion, Ivory; four-time WCW World heavyweight champion Jeff Jarrett; and Hillbilly Jim. 10 p.m. USA
MOVIES
Evil Doctor Corin Nemec and Jen Lilley star as successful show-biz couple Matt and Aubrey, who are thrilled to learn they are to become first-time parents. Determined to do things right, they go to a celebrated obstetrician-gynecologist (Dina Meyer), who tries to seduce Matt. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Once Upon a Prince Shortly after learning that her longtime boyfriend isn't eager to marry, a landscape architect (Megan Park) meets and falls for a handsome foreigner (Jonathan Keltz) who secretly is heir to the throne of Cambria. 9 p.m. Hallmark
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper White House National Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Panel: Karine Jean-Pierre, Sr., MoveOn.org; Jennifer Psaki; Linda Chavez; Candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Kelli Ward (R-Ariz.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Tina Fey ("Mean Girls"); Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III (D-Mass.); songwriter Bernie Taupin; Antonio Banderas. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Potential consequences of a trade war with China: Larry Summers. John Bolton's appointment as National Security Advisor; U.S. Russian relations: Former Obama administration National Security Advisor Thomas Donilon. Trump and generals: Michael Mullen. Syria: Author Rania Abouzeid ("No Turning Back: Life, Loss, and Hope in Wartime Syria"). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.); Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). Nicholas Thompson, Wired Magazine. Panel: Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Toluse Olorunnipa, Bloomberg News; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review.(N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Michael Rounds (R-S.D.). Christopher Wylie, Cambridge Analytica. Panel: Charlie Cook; Helene Cooper, the New York Times; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Rich Lowry, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.); White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow. Former HHS Secretary Sylvia M. Burwell, American University. Panel: Karl Rove, former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.); Michael Needham, Heritage Action for America; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Coverage of President Trump's anti-media comments: Dean Baquet, the New York Times. The influence of Fox News on Trump's governing: Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; Jeff Greenfield; Erick Erickson. Reaction to Sinclair forcing anchors to read media-bashing promos: Former Sinclair reporter Jonathan Beaton. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Coverage of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; President Trump versus Amazon; controversy involving EPA administrator Scott Pruitt: Sarah Westwood, Washington Examiner; Mollie Hemingway; Capri Cafaro; pollster Frank Luntz; Shana Glenzer; Emily Jashinsky, Washington Examiner; Bill Press. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Cyberattacks launched by Russian operatives against voting systems around the country. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
