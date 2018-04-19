Thursday's TV highlights: 'Scandal' finale and more

SERIES
Jay Leno's Garage Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and singer-songwriter James Taylor are Leno's guests in the season premiere of this auto-centric series. 7 and 9 p.m. CNBC
The Big Bang Theory Author Neil Gaiman ("American Gods") guest stars as himself in this new episode of the long-running sitcom. 8 p.m. CBS
Grey's Anatomy Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) distributes cookies to the staff, unaware that they are laced with a special ingredient, in a new episode of the hospital drama. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham A new episode of the before-Batman drama finds Gordon and Bullock (Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue) investigating a string of bank robberies. 8 p.m. Fox
Siren A police investigation appears to be leading detectives straight to Ryn (Eline Powell) in a new episode of the fantasy drama. 8 p.m. Freeform
Young Sheldon Wallace Shawn ("The Princess Bride") guest stars as a college professor in this new episode of the "Big Bang" prequel. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom "Community's" Yvette Nicole Brown guest stars in a new episode of the Anna Faris-Allison Janney sitcom. 9 p.m. CBS
Ex on the Beach Unsuspecting reality-TV stars are reunited with past romantic partners in this new reality series. 9 p.m. MTV
S.W.A.T. Hondo (Shemar Moore) tries to convince his dad (guest star Obba Babatunde) to move into assisted living on a new episode of the cop drama.10 p.m. CBS
Scandal After seven seasons, Shonda Rhimes' D.C.-set drama offers its series finale. Kerry Washington stars. 10 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Edward Felsenthal, Time magazine. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Today Food with Siri Daly; spring cleaning. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Anthony Mackie; Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld"); "Scandal" finale sneak peek; deals and steals. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Geologist Lucy Jones; Grace Jones; chef Nigella Lawson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Survivors of the Columbine and Aurora mass shootings; Jaclyn Smith; Siri and Carson Daly. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Antonio Banderas; Paula Patton; Max Frost performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Val Chmerkovskiy ("Dancing With the Stars"). 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Former White House press secretary Dana Perino; Giuliana Rancic. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Author Andrew Morton ("Meghan: A Hollywood Princess"); spring fashions. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Cedric the Entertainer; Gerrad Hall. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Digital spies can watch people in their own homes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Whether or not couples should go to bed angry. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Shiri Appleby ("UnREAL"); panel: Alesha Renee, Dr. V. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Kevin O'Leary ("Shark Tank"); 10-year-old musician; summer essentials. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Getting organized; an Italian grandmother prepares pasta with broccoli rabe pesto. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman's abusive new husband only married her for her money. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cardi B; Bazzi performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Erica Ash; NAACP president Derrick Johnson. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jason Sudeikis; Malin Akerman; comic Monrok. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; Evan Rachel Wood; the cast of Broadway's "Mean Girls" performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Antonio Banderas; Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); Snow Patrol performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and the cast of "Scandal." (N) 11:36 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Busy Philipps; Eugenio Derbez; Emily VanCamp; Bishop Briggs performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Edie Falco; Jason Clarke; LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:38 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Carrie-Anne Moss; Neck Deep performs; Will Yun Lee. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers meet the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors face San Antonio Spurs as the NBA playoffs continue. 4 and 6:30 p.m. TNT
Baseball The Angels host the Boston Red Sox. 7 p.m. FSN
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 15-21, 2018, in PDF format