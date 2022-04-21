What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Fast Foodies’ on TruTV, the season finale of ‘Ghosts’ on CBS
SERIES
Young Sheldon After Georgie (Montana Jordan) delivers some life-changing news to his parents (Zoe Perry, Lance Barber), Mary and George Sr. insist on meeting a new woman in his life (guest star Emily Osment). That leaves Sheldon and Missy (Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord) a little confused but definitely suspicious about what’s going on in their family. Annie Potts also stars; Melissa Peterman and Wyatt McClure also guest-star. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Ghosts As they await the arrival of their first official guests, Sam and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) have to deal with obstacles set by a competing B&B in the Season 1 finale. They soon discover that these problems were activated by an ancient Norse curse Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) placed on them before he got to know them. Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) takes a centuries-in-the-making step in his personal life. (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Call Me Kat As Kat (Mayim Bialik) tries to cope with her dramatic relationship change, she leans on Nick (guest star Andy Favreau) to help her rebound. Meanwhile, Randi (Kyla Pratt) tries to adjust to having boyfriend Carter (Julian Gant) around her apartment nearly all the time. Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz and Leslie Jordan also star. (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Windy City Rehab Home renovation and design expert Alison Victoria bounces back from a series of personal and professional challenges to undertake new projects in Los Angeles and Atlanta, as well as Chicago, as this home improvement series returns for Season 3. (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
Swamp People Joey and Zak try to take full advantage of the full-moon feeding frenzy, while Daniel seeks revenge on Luna Bull. Elsewhere, Pickle’s superstitions come back to haunt her, and Chase hunts sinker cypress near an old sawmill. Meanwhile, the Edwards clan tries out a shiny new bait. (N) 9 p.m. History
How We Roll As Tom (Pete Holmes) travels out of town for his first bowling tournament, he has the startling epiphany that his longtime idols are now his rivals. Back on the home front, Helen (Julie White) arrives to help Jen (Katie Lowes) at home and work while Tom is away, but she inadvertently jeopardizes her daughter-in-law’s job after she gets in an argument with Jen’s boss. (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS
Bull Bull (Michael Weatherly) puts aside his personal grievances to help AUSA Reilly (guest star Patrick Breen), who prosecuted him for jury tampering, bring one of the world’s most dangerous drug lords to justice. (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chef Boot Camp Host Cliff Crooks tries to help three more chefs keep their businesses afloat: a psychologist who became a chef to help at his in-laws’ restaurant, a food truck operator in San Antonio, and a Jamaican immigrant struggling to run her own catering business. (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
Fast Foodies “Community’s” Joel McHale, who was the celebrity guest in this culinary competition’s series premiere episode, makes a return visit in the Season 2 finale. With hosts Justin Sutherland, Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford. (N) 10 p.m. TruTV
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Burnley vs. Southampton. 11:45 a.m. USA
Basketball The Memphis Grizzlies meet the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Golden State Warriors visit the Denver Nuggets. 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. TNT
Hockey The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Tampa Bay Lightning; the Kings host the Chicago Blackhawks. 5 p.m. ESPN; 7:30 p.m. BSW
College Softball Clemson at Florida State. 5 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Oprah’s Book Club; Jon Bernthal and Jamie Hector. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kwame Kilpatrick; saving the world’s rarest porpoise; Makho Ndlovu; Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jason Bateman; Magic Johnson; deals and steals. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Alexander Skarsgard (“The Northman”); composting. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Celebrating Women’s History Month; Regina Hall. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Fregola; Rosemary Shrager returns with a dessert and a new novel; the Food Network’s Aarti Sequeira. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Eric Benét (“Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story”); guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock and Román Zaragoza. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Chris Colfer; Jimmie Allen. 1 p.m., 1:06 a.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Lorena Bobbitt discusses domestic violence; Ben Schwartz (“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Adam Richman; Da’Vine Joy Randolph; Danielle Kartes; Bonnie Raitt performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Siblings say they had an abusive upbringing and that their lives are still affected by it. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Katie Lowes (“How We Roll”); Tyler Cameron (“The Real Dirty Dancing”); magician Simon Pierro. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Niecy Nash. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Mike “the Situation” Sorrentino; host Michael Rapaport. 5 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice-T; Betty Gilpin; Pusha T performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Bateman; Laura Linney. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Earvin “Magic” Johnson; Naomi Scott. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicolas Cage; Aaron Paul; Robert Winston. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tiffany Haddish; Chloë Sevigny; the cast of Broadway’s “Company”; Aric Improta sits in with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Copshop Director Joe Carnahan earned generally good reviews for his unapologetically old-school 2021 action thriller set in a small-town Nevada police station. On the run from a hit man (Gerard Butler), a con artist (Frank Grillo) intentionally gets himself arrested by a rookie cop (Alexis Louder). Toby Huss, Chad L. Coleman and Ryan O’Nan also star. 11 p.m. USA
Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) 9 a.m. TMC
The Doors (1991) 9:05 a.m. Epix
A Few Good Men (1992) 9:15 a.m. AMC
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) 9:21 a.m. Encore
Glass (2019) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Butterfield 8 (1960) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Thor: The Dark World (2013) 9:49 a.m. Starz
Red (2010) 10:05 a.m. HBO
New in Town (2009) 10:29 a.m. Cinemax
Escape Plan 2: Hades (2018) 10:30 a.m. Syfy
Hollywoodland (2006) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
The Postman (1997) 11 a.m. Encore
Bloodshot (2020) 11 a.m. FX
The Last Tree (2019) 11 a.m. TMC
Glory (1989) 11:30 a.m. Epix
Of Human Bondage (1964) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Lawless (2012) 11:45 a.m. Starz
12 Strong (2018) noon HBO
Gun Shy (2000) 12:07 p.m. Cinemax
Sicario (2015) 12:15 p.m. AMC
Rambo (2008) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
Material Girls (2006) 12:45 p.m. TMC
Bull Durham (1988) 1 p.m. Showtime
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 1 p.m. TNT
The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) 1:30 p.m. FX
The Gift (2000) 1:35 p.m. Epix
Take Me Home Tonight (2011) 1:40 p.m. Cinemax
Orange County (2002) 1:45 p.m. Starz
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Envy (2004) 2:01 p.m. Encore
Days of Thunder (1990) 2:10 p.m. HBO
Rambo: Last Blood (2019) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
Sophie Jones (2020) 2:30 p.m. TMC
Colombiana (2011) 3 p.m. AMC
The Longest Yard (2005) 3 p.m. Showtime
Dear Heart (1964) 3 p.m. TCM
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 3:11 p.m. Starz
Babylon A.D. (2008) 3:18 p.m. Cinemax
What Men Want (2019) 3:30 p.m. BET
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) 3:30 p.m. Epix
The Father (2020) 3:44 p.m. Encore
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 4 p.m. FX
Through the Glass Darkly (2020) 4 p.m. TMC
Twilight (2008) 4 p.m. VH1
Priest (2011) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
Darkness Falls (2003) 4:49 p.m. Cinemax
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) 4:55 p.m. Epix
The Incredible Hulk (2008) 5 p.m. HBO
A Winter Princess (2019) 5 p.m. HMM
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Support the Girls (2018) 5 p.m. Showtime
The Unholy (2021) 5 p.m. Starz
A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Working Girl (1988) 5:24 p.m. Encore
Twister (1996) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Jennifer Eight (1992) 5:50 p.m. TMC
Reservation Road (2007) 6:16 p.m. Cinemax
American Refugee (2021) 6:25 p.m. Epix
Alex Cross (2012) 6:30 p.m. BET
The A-Team (2010) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 6:43 p.m. Starz
Flashdance (1983) 6:45 p.m. Showtime
