What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Fast Foodies’ on TruTV, the season finale of ‘Ghosts’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon After Georgie (Montana Jordan) delivers some life-changing news to his parents (Zoe Perry, Lance Barber), Mary and George Sr. insist on meeting a new woman in his life (guest star Emily Osment). That leaves Sheldon and Missy (Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord) a little confused but definitely suspicious about what’s going on in their family. Annie Potts also stars; Melissa Peterman and Wyatt McClure also guest-star. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Ghosts As they await the arrival of their first official guests, Sam and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) have to deal with obstacles set by a competing B&B in the Season 1 finale. They soon discover that these problems were activated by an ancient Norse curse Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) placed on them before he got to know them. Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) takes a centuries-in-the-making step in his personal life. (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Call Me Kat As Kat (Mayim Bialik) tries to cope with her dramatic relationship change, she leans on Nick (guest star Andy Favreau) to help her rebound. Meanwhile, Randi (Kyla Pratt) tries to adjust to having boyfriend Carter (Julian Gant) around her apartment nearly all the time. Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz and Leslie Jordan also star. (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Windy City Rehab Home renovation and design expert Alison Victoria bounces back from a series of personal and professional challenges to undertake new projects in Los Angeles and Atlanta, as well as Chicago, as this home improvement series returns for Season 3. (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

Swamp People Joey and Zak try to take full advantage of the full-moon feeding frenzy, while Daniel seeks revenge on Luna Bull. Elsewhere, Pickle’s superstitions come back to haunt her, and Chase hunts sinker cypress near an old sawmill. Meanwhile, the Edwards clan tries out a shiny new bait. (N) 9 p.m. History

Advertisement

How We Roll As Tom (Pete Holmes) travels out of town for his first bowling tournament, he has the startling epiphany that his longtime idols are now his rivals. Back on the home front, Helen (Julie White) arrives to help Jen (Katie Lowes) at home and work while Tom is away, but she inadvertently jeopardizes her daughter-in-law’s job after she gets in an argument with Jen’s boss. (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS

Bull Bull (Michael Weatherly) puts aside his personal grievances to help AUSA Reilly (guest star Patrick Breen), who prosecuted him for jury tampering, bring one of the world’s most dangerous drug lords to justice. (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chef Boot Camp Host Cliff Crooks tries to help three more chefs keep their businesses afloat: a psychologist who became a chef to help at his in-laws’ restaurant, a food truck operator in San Antonio, and a Jamaican immigrant struggling to run her own catering business. (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

Fast Foodies “Community’s” Joel McHale, who was the celebrity guest in this culinary competition’s series premiere episode, makes a return visit in the Season 2 finale. With hosts Justin Sutherland, Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford. (N) 10 p.m. TruTV

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Burnley vs. Southampton. 11:45 a.m. USA

Basketball The Memphis Grizzlies meet the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Golden State Warriors visit the Denver Nuggets. 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. TNT

Hockey The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Tampa Bay Lightning; the Kings host the Chicago Blackhawks. 5 p.m. ESPN; 7:30 p.m. BSW

College Softball Clemson at Florida State. 5 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Oprah’s Book Club; Jon Bernthal and Jamie Hector. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kwame Kilpatrick; saving the world’s rarest porpoise; Makho Ndlovu; Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jason Bateman; Magic Johnson; deals and steals. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Alexander Skarsgard (“The Northman”); composting. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Celebrating Women’s History Month; Regina Hall. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Fregola; Rosemary Shrager returns with a dessert and a new novel; the Food Network’s Aarti Sequeira. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Eric Benét (“Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story”); guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock and Román Zaragoza. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Chris Colfer; Jimmie Allen. 1 p.m., 1:06 a.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Lorena Bobbitt discusses domestic violence; Ben Schwartz (“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Adam Richman; Da’Vine Joy Randolph; Danielle Kartes; Bonnie Raitt performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Siblings say they had an abusive upbringing and that their lives are still affected by it. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Katie Lowes (“How We Roll”); Tyler Cameron (“The Real Dirty Dancing”); magician Simon Pierro. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Niecy Nash. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Mike “the Situation” Sorrentino; host Michael Rapaport. 5 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice-T; Betty Gilpin; Pusha T performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Bateman; Laura Linney. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Earvin “Magic” Johnson; Naomi Scott. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicolas Cage; Aaron Paul; Robert Winston. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tiffany Haddish; Chloë Sevigny; the cast of Broadway’s “Company”; Aric Improta sits in with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Copshop Director Joe Carnahan earned generally good reviews for his unapologetically old-school 2021 action thriller set in a small-town Nevada police station. On the run from a hit man (Gerard Butler), a con artist (Frank Grillo) intentionally gets himself arrested by a rookie cop (Alexis Louder). Toby Huss, Chad L. Coleman and Ryan O’Nan also star. 11 p.m. USA

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) 9 a.m. TMC

The Doors (1991) 9:05 a.m. Epix

A Few Good Men (1992) 9:15 a.m. AMC

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) 9:21 a.m. Encore

Glass (2019) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Butterfield 8 (1960) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Thor: The Dark World (2013) 9:49 a.m. Starz

Red (2010) 10:05 a.m. HBO

New in Town (2009) 10:29 a.m. Cinemax

Escape Plan 2: Hades (2018) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

Hollywoodland (2006) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

The Postman (1997) 11 a.m. Encore

Bloodshot (2020) 11 a.m. FX

The Last Tree (2019) 11 a.m. TMC

Glory (1989) 11:30 a.m. Epix

Of Human Bondage (1964) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Lawless (2012) 11:45 a.m. Starz

12 Strong (2018) noon HBO

Gun Shy (2000) 12:07 p.m. Cinemax

Sicario (2015) 12:15 p.m. AMC

Rambo (2008) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Material Girls (2006) 12:45 p.m. TMC

Bull Durham (1988) 1 p.m. Showtime

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 1 p.m. TNT

The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) 1:30 p.m. FX

The Gift (2000) 1:35 p.m. Epix

Take Me Home Tonight (2011) 1:40 p.m. Cinemax

Orange County (2002) 1:45 p.m. Starz

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Envy (2004) 2:01 p.m. Encore

Days of Thunder (1990) 2:10 p.m. HBO

Rambo: Last Blood (2019) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

Sophie Jones (2020) 2:30 p.m. TMC

Colombiana (2011) 3 p.m. AMC

The Longest Yard (2005) 3 p.m. Showtime

Dear Heart (1964) 3 p.m. TCM

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 3:11 p.m. Starz

Babylon A.D. (2008) 3:18 p.m. Cinemax

What Men Want (2019) 3:30 p.m. BET

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) 3:30 p.m. Epix

The Father (2020) 3:44 p.m. Encore

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 4 p.m. FX

Through the Glass Darkly (2020) 4 p.m. TMC

Twilight (2008) 4 p.m. VH1

Priest (2011) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

Darkness Falls (2003) 4:49 p.m. Cinemax

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) 4:55 p.m. Epix

The Incredible Hulk (2008) 5 p.m. HBO

A Winter Princess (2019) 5 p.m. HMM

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Support the Girls (2018) 5 p.m. Showtime

The Unholy (2021) 5 p.m. Starz

A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Working Girl (1988) 5:24 p.m. Encore

Twister (1996) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Jennifer Eight (1992) 5:50 p.m. TMC

Reservation Road (2007) 6:16 p.m. Cinemax

American Refugee (2021) 6:25 p.m. Epix

Alex Cross (2012) 6:30 p.m. BET

The A-Team (2010) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 6:43 p.m. Starz

Flashdance (1983) 6:45 p.m. Showtime

Movies on TV the week of April 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, April 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of April 17 - 23 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of April 17 - 23 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

