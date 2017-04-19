Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Blacklist' on NBC

SERIES
Superstore While doing some spring cleaning Amy and Garrett (America Ferrera, Colton Dunn) find some intriguing photographs. Also, Cheyenne’s (Nichole Bloom) fiance (guest star Johnny Pemberton) becomes her co-worker. 8 p.m. NBC
MasterChef: Junior Edition The young cooks prepare dishes inspired by their families, who are on hand for this new episode. Chef Edward Lee takes a turn as a guest judge. 8 p.m. Fox
The Blacklist After a two-month break (its second for this season), the drama series returns with two new episodes as Red’s (James Spader) missing right-hand man (Hisham Tawfiq) is located, but then Aram (Amir Arison) disappears. Megan Boone also stars. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC
Scandal The electoral college is about to weigh in on the rigged presidential election and Olivia (Kerry Washington) and her colleagues try to influence the result. Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Katie Lowes, Joshua Malina, Darby Stanchfield, Scott Foley and Jeff Perry also star. 9 p.m. ABC
The Amazing Race A U-turn causes tension between two teams in Tanzania in the first of two new episodes. In the second the teams help build a 13-story bonfire in Norway. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
Kicking & Screaming It will be down to the last three teams by the end of this new episode. Hannah Simone (“New Girl”) hosts. 9 p.m. Fox
The Catch A past acquaintance surprises Alice (Mireille Enos) by suddenly reappearing, asking her for help, while Ben and Margot (Peter Krause, Sonya Walger) are teamed on an unusual mission. John Simm, Jay Hayden, Rose Rollins and Elvy Yost also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Lip Sync Battle Ricky Martin takes on Kate Upton in this new episode. 10 p.m. Spike
SPECIALS
H1Z1: Fight for the Crown This new special brings the conclusion of the online contest “H1Z1: King of the Kill” to broadcast television. In the final part of the massive online game, 15 teams with five players each vie for their share of the $100,000 prize money. 9 p.m. KTLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Katie Lee; Barry Manilow performs; Whitney Cummings; Junk Food to Joy Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Katherine Heigl; Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Ross Mathews; Candace Nelson; Hill Harper; James Zirin; Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”); Katherine Heigl (“Unforgettable”); Van Jones. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Anne Hathaway; Matthew Dowd. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”); an ex-CIA agent shows how to protect oneself from an attacker. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Tameka “Tiny” Harris and daughter Zonnique (“T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Amanda Peet; Jaymes Vaughan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Oprah Winfrey; a former burglar tells how to safeguard a home. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Viral videos include alligator rides at kids’ parties; a new organ in the human body. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Model Hunter McGrady. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Lifestyle expert Danny Seo; Peter Krause (“The Catch”); dancer Maddie Ziegler. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A man says his ex coached his 12-year-old daughter to falsely accuse him of sexual abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”); David Ross and Lindsay Arnold; Warpaint performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Chiquis Rivera, Jacqie Campos, Mikey Marin, Jenicka Lopez and Johnny Lopez (“The Riveras”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé President Trump signs Title X, allowing states to deny certain federal funding to Planned Parenthood; should insurance cover transgender transitioning? (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Writer John Ridley; Sampha performs. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rashida Jones. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Dana Carvey; Claudia O’Doherty. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bob Odenkirk; Lucy Hale; Robert Irwin; Brad Paisley performs; Dweezil Zappa performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Elisabeth Moss; Anthony Atamanuik; Sheryl Crow performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Magic Johnson; Gabourey Sidibe; Dua Lipa performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anne Hathaway; Armie Hammer; Rob Delaney; 6LACK performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
