Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Blacklist' on NBC

SERIES

Superstore While doing some spring cleaning Amy and Garrett (America Ferrera, Colton Dunn) find some intriguing photographs. Also, Cheyenne’s (Nichole Bloom) fiance (guest star Johnny Pemberton) becomes her co-worker. 8 p.m. NBC

MasterChef: Junior Edition The young cooks prepare dishes inspired by their families, who are on hand for this new episode. Chef Edward Lee takes a turn as a guest judge. 8 p.m. Fox

The Blacklist After a two-month break (its second for this season), the drama series returns with two new episodes as Red’s (James Spader) missing right-hand man (Hisham Tawfiq) is located, but then Aram (Amir Arison) disappears. Megan Boone also stars. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Scandal The electoral college is about to weigh in on the rigged presidential election and Olivia (Kerry Washington) and her colleagues try to influence the result. Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Katie Lowes, Joshua Malina, Darby Stanchfield, Scott Foley and Jeff Perry also star. 9 p.m. ABC

The Amazing Race A U-turn causes tension between two teams in Tanzania in the first of two new episodes. In the second the teams help build a 13-story bonfire in Norway. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

Kicking & Screaming It will be down to the last three teams by the end of this new episode. Hannah Simone (“New Girl”) hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

The Catch A past acquaintance surprises Alice (Mireille Enos) by suddenly reappearing, asking her for help, while Ben and Margot (Peter Krause, Sonya Walger) are teamed on an unusual mission. John Simm, Jay Hayden, Rose Rollins and Elvy Yost also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Lip Sync Battle Ricky Martin takes on Kate Upton in this new episode. 10 p.m. Spike

SPECIALS

H1Z1: Fight for the Crown This new special brings the conclusion of the online contest “H1Z1: King of the Kill” to broadcast television. In the final part of the massive online game, 15 teams with five players each vie for their share of the $100,000 prize money. 9 p.m. KTLA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Katie Lee; Barry Manilow performs; Whitney Cummings; Junk Food to Joy Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Katherine Heigl; Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Ross Mathews; Candace Nelson; Hill Harper; James Zirin; Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”); Katherine Heigl (“Unforgettable”); Van Jones. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Anne Hathaway; Matthew Dowd. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”); an ex-CIA agent shows how to protect oneself from an attacker. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Tameka “Tiny” Harris and daughter Zonnique (“T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Amanda Peet; Jaymes Vaughan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Oprah Winfrey; a former burglar tells how to safeguard a home. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Viral videos include alligator rides at kids’ parties; a new organ in the human body. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Model Hunter McGrady. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Lifestyle expert Danny Seo; Peter Krause (“The Catch”); dancer Maddie Ziegler. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A man says his ex coached his 12-year-old daughter to falsely accuse him of sexual abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”); David Ross and Lindsay Arnold; Warpaint performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Chiquis Rivera, Jacqie Campos, Mikey Marin, Jenicka Lopez and Johnny Lopez (“The Riveras”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé President Trump signs Title X, allowing states to deny certain federal funding to Planned Parenthood; should insurance cover transgender transitioning? (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE