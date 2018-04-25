Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Brockmire' on IFC

SERIES
The Blacklist A mysterious duffel bag of bones inspires a collision course between Liz and Red (Megan Boone, James Spader) in this new episode. Harry J. Lennix also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Empire Alfre Woodard and Forest Whitaker make a potent combination of guest stars, with Woodard playing Cookie's (Taraji P. Henson) mother and Whitaker continuing his role as Eddie, who faces legal action by Lucious and Thirsty (Terrence Howard, Andre Royo). 8 p.m. Fox
Nature This new episode documents behaviors of a chimpanzee, a crab and a dolphin that struggle to survive working against other members of their own species. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Famous in Love Rainer (Carter Jenkins) wants the charity event he is planning to throw to be unforgettable, but it involves considerably more drama than he expected. Bella Thorne also stars. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Originals Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) anticipates a reunion with Klaus (Joseph Morgan), who returns to New Orleans in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
NOVA Wonders In each episode of this new spin-off series, statistician Talithia Williams, computer scientist Rana el Kaliouby and neuroscientist Andre Fenton explore a single scientific topic. The premiere documents aspects of animal communication. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Expanse While Earth hashes out the fine points of a costly tactic that could give it a valuable advantage in the war against Mars, Anna (guest star Elizabeth Mitchell) tries to convince Sorrento-Gillis (Jonathan Whittaker) that he must do the right thing in this new episode of the science-fiction series. Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cas Anvar and Steven Strait also star. 9 p.m. Syfy
Suits The two-episode season finale of the legal drama marks the departures of series regulars Patrick J. Adams and soon-to-be member of the British royal family Meghan Markle. Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman also star. 9 and 10 p.m. USA
Code Black The fast-paced medical drama begins its third season as Leanne (Marcia Gay Harden) tries to adopt Ariel (Emily Alyn Lind), while Willis (Rob Lowe) works in the field with paramedic Rox (new series co-star Moon Bloodgood). 10 p.m. CBS
Designated Survivor Attorney Ethan West (guest star Michael J. Fox) starts his probe of President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) by questioning members of the White House inner circle. Paulo Costanzo, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, LaMonica Garrett, Zoe McLellan, Ben Lawson, Kal Penn and Maggie Q also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Archer There's been another shift in time, setting and premise as this very adult animated comedy returns for its ninth season, with Sterling Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) supporting himself as a seaplane pilot on the South Pacific island of Mitimotu, circa 1939. 10 p.m. FXX
Brockmire Hank Azaria returns to the title role of a gifted but troubled sportscaster in this critically acclaimed comedy, which shifts its setting to New Orleans. Amanda Peet and Tyrel Jackson Williams also star. 10 p.m. IFC
America Inside Out With Katie Couric In the new episode "Your Brain on Tech," Katie Couric looks at ways technology has revolutionized lives in modern culture, for better and worse. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Krypton Seg (Cameron Cuffe) is forced to confront a seemingly impossible decision that, whatever his choice, is likely to shape the future of his family legacy and the entire universe. Georgina Campbell, Aaron Pierre and Elliot Cowan also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Comey: Truth, Lies & Leadership: Town Hall Anderson Cooper moderates this new special with former FBI director James Comey, who is expected to take audience questions on such topics as his FBI career, his public firing, the Hillary Clinton email investigation and potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Anthony Mason; Fleetwood Mac. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Author Joanna Coles; the Smoleletts. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rachel Weisz; David Blaine; Why Don't We performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Anna Camp ("Belleville"); Ben Mankiewicz (TCM Film Festival); Tyler Henry ("Hollywood Medium"); cancer update from Steve Holzer. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Paralympics champion Victoria Arlen. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Hank Azaria ("Brockmire"); Ali Wentworth ("Go Ask Ali"); CoolSculpting and Venus Freeze. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Musicians Sting and Shaggy; Dr. Whitney Bowe. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show W. Kamau Bell ("United Shades of America"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Marcia Gay Harden; Terri Irwin; Bindi Irwin; Robert Irwin; Ellen K. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The voice doctor to famous singers; Nigella Lawson. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A guilt-free breakfast; healing childhood scars; self-defense; the real cause of stinky feet. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Tyra Banks and mother Carolyn London; Garcelle Beauvais, Rachel Lindsay and Emily Skye. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Ali Wentworth. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A mother reveals a family secret she has been keeping for 17 years. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Charlize Theron ("Tully"); Danai Gurira ("Avengers: Infinity War"). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Romeo Miller ("Ex on the Beach"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló; Christina Hendricks. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jim Jefferies; Chris Gethard; Joe Machi. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Serena Williams; Priyanka Chopra; David Blaine. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lucy Liu; Henry Winkler; Run the Jewels performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Hemsworth; Chadwick Boseman; Karen Gillan; Sebastian Stan; Josh Brolin; Middle Kids perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Mark Ruffalo; Mackenzie Davis; Chelsea Clinton. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jimmy Fallon; Patton Oswalt; Kylie Minogue performs; Sarah Tomek performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Ari Melber; Typhoon performs; Michelle Buteau. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
