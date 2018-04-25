Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Brockmire' on IFC

The Expanse While Earth hashes out the fine points of a costly tactic that could give it a valuable advantage in the war against Mars, Anna (guest star Elizabeth Mitchell) tries to convince Sorrento-Gillis (Jonathan Whittaker) that he must do the right thing in this new episode of the science-fiction series. Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cas Anvar and Steven Strait also star. 9 p.m. Syfy