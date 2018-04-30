Monday's TV highlights: 'Elementary' on CBS

SERIES
Kevin Can Wait Kevin (Kevin James) offers to go in with Kendra and Chale (Taylor Spreitler, Ryan Cartwright) as a silent partner in their bid to buy Enzo's. Leah Remini also stars with guest star Burt Young ("Rocky"). 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The top 11 artists perform. 8 p.m. NBC
Supergirl Supergirl and Imra (Melissa Benoist, guest star Amy Jackson) initially disagree on how to stop the third Worldkiller. 8 p.m. KTLA
Dancing With the Stars Tonya Harding; Winter Olympic medalists Adam Rippon and Jamie Anderson; former MLB player Johnny Damon; softball veteran Jennie Finch Daigle and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are among the new crop of celebrities. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews return as hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
Lucifer With Chloe (Lauren German) taking a break, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) teams with Dan (Kevin Alejandro) to probe a murder related to a dog show. 8 p.m. Fox
Very Superstitious With George Lopez The comedian travels the country to explore strange rituals and beliefs found in big cities and small towns in this new series — consisting of nine, half-hour episodes — airing in its entirety tonight. 8 p.m. through 12:30 a.m. A&E
Man With a Plan When Adam (Matt LeBlanc) helps him shop for a car, Joe's (Stacy Keach) short temper and irritable behavior is alarming. Liza Snyder, Hala Finley and Kevin Nealon also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Superior Donuts Sofia (Diane Guerrero, whose family was deported in real life) fears that her brother Rafael (Erik Rivera) will be sent back to Colombia and seeks Franco's (Jermaine Fowler) help in this new episode of the social comedy. Judd Hirsch, Katey Sagal and Maz Jobrani also star. 9 p.m. CBS
The Resident One of the doctors (guest star Steven Reddington) becomes a patient, after falling through the skylight at the hospital. As Conrad and Devon (Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal) treat him, Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) recalls an unpleasant encounter with him. Malcolm-Jamal Warner guest stars and Emily VanCamp also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
The Terror The expedition's long walk south begins with an effort to move all the portable supplies off the ship. 9 p.m. AMC
Spring Baking Championship The three remaining finalists must use "ugly" ingredients to make a more beautiful dessert than their rivals in the preheat round of the season finale. The main heat is built around geodes, a drab rock that doesn't show its inner beauty until cracked open. 9 p.m. Food Network
Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) are hired by a reformed party girl heiress in the season premiere of the mystery series. Aidan Quinn and Jon Michael Hill also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Good Girls Fearing for their lives, the women (Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman) try to put Rio (Manny Montana) out of business. 10 p.m. NBC
The Crossing Marshall (Tommy Bastow) may have a surprising link in the past to what's happening in the present, while Jude (Steve Zahn) tries to find a missing person. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Filmmaker Jamie Meltzer's fact-based documentary focuses on a Dallas detective agency operated by three ex-convicts — each exonerated of the crimes for which they were sentenced — who now help others who have been wrongfully convicted. 10 p.m. KOCE
AMC Visionaries: James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction Oscar-winning writer, director and producer James Cameron ("Avatar") presents an insider's look at the genre that has become a cornerstone of contemporary pop culture in this new six-part TV series. The premiere, "Aliens," explores a recurring story element in science fiction, particularly in terms of what extraterrestrial characters can teach us about being human. Guests for the series include Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Sigourney Weaver, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith and Christopher Nolan. 10:05 p.m. AMC
Final Space Gary and Quinn (voices of Olan Rogers, Tika Sumpter) return to Earth, where they hope to find an anti-gravitational bomb in this new episode of the animated science fiction series. The voice cast also includes Fred Armisen and Tom Kenny. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Michael V. Hayden; Lucy Liu ("Elementary"). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Shania Twain performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Mary Ross; Kathryn Brolin; Ashley Campbell; Lamorne Morris ("New Girl"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lucy Liu ("Elementary"); David Duchovny ("Miss Subways: A Novel"); Anne-Marie performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kathy Griffin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Counterfeit apple cider vinegar; frozen yogurt machines. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Cedric the Entertainer ("The Last O.G."); Cynthia Bailey ("Dating Pool"); Hayley Orrantia. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Judge Marilyn Milian ("The People's Court"); 5-year-old genius Jackson Drew. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Parents of a nursing student say the Church of Wells is holding her against her will. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kim Kardashian West. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Michelle Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Author Leslie Crutchfield. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Tracy Morgan; Kristen Schaal. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Roseanne Barr; Tony Hale; Miguel performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Carol Burnett; Jake Tapper; Keith Urban performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Benedict Cumberbatch; Kylie Minogue performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney; Lauren Ambrose; Carter McLean. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Anthony Russo; Joe Russo; Neck Deep performs; Elle Duncan. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
