Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'Elementary' on CBS

By Ed Stockly
Apr 29, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Monday's TV highlights: 'Elementary' on CBS
Jonny Lee Miller, left, and Aidan Quinn in the season premiere of "Elementary" on CBS. (CBS)
SERIES

Kevin Can Wait Kevin (Kevin James) offers to go in with Kendra and Chale (Taylor Spreitler, Ryan Cartwright) as a silent partner in their bid to buy Enzo's. Leah Remini also stars with guest star Burt Young ("Rocky"). 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The top 11 artists perform. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Supergirl Supergirl and Imra (Melissa Benoist, guest star Amy Jackson) initially disagree on how to stop the third Worldkiller. 8 p.m. KTLA

Dancing With the Stars Tonya Harding; Winter Olympic medalists Adam Rippon and Jamie Anderson; former MLB player Johnny Damon; softball veteran Jennie Finch Daigle and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are among the new crop of celebrities. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews return as hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Lucifer With Chloe (Lauren German) taking a break, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) teams with Dan (Kevin Alejandro) to probe a murder related to a dog show. 8 p.m. Fox

Very Superstitious With George Lopez The comedian travels the country to explore strange rituals and beliefs found in big cities and small towns in this new series — consisting of nine, half-hour episodes — airing in its entirety tonight. 8 p.m. through 12:30 a.m. A&E

Man With a Plan When Adam (Matt LeBlanc) helps him shop for a car, Joe's (Stacy Keach) short temper and irritable behavior is alarming. Liza Snyder, Hala Finley and Kevin Nealon also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Superior Donuts Sofia (Diane Guerrero, whose family was deported in real life) fears that her brother Rafael (Erik Rivera) will be sent back to Colombia and seeks Franco's (Jermaine Fowler) help in this new episode of the social comedy. Judd Hirsch, Katey Sagal and Maz Jobrani also star. 9 p.m. CBS

The Resident One of the doctors (guest star Steven Reddington) becomes a patient, after falling through the skylight at the hospital. As Conrad and Devon (Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal) treat him, Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) recalls an unpleasant encounter with him. Malcolm-Jamal Warner guest stars and Emily VanCamp also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

The Terror The expedition's long walk south begins with an effort to move all the portable supplies off the ship. 9 p.m. AMC

Spring Baking Championship The three remaining finalists must use "ugly" ingredients to make a more beautiful dessert than their rivals in the preheat round of the season finale. The main heat is built around geodes, a drab rock that doesn't show its inner beauty until cracked open. 9 p.m. Food Network

Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) are hired by a reformed party girl heiress in the season premiere of the mystery series. Aidan Quinn and Jon Michael Hill also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Good Girls Fearing for their lives, the women (Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman) try to put Rio (Manny Montana) out of business. 10 p.m. NBC

The Crossing Marshall (Tommy Bastow) may have a surprising link in the past to what's happening in the present, while Jude (Steve Zahn) tries to find a missing person. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Filmmaker Jamie Meltzer's fact-based documentary focuses on a Dallas detective agency operated by three ex-convicts — each exonerated of the crimes for which they were sentenced — who now help others who have been wrongfully convicted. 10 p.m. KOCE

AMC Visionaries: James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction Oscar-winning writer, director and producer James Cameron ("Avatar") presents an insider's look at the genre that has become a cornerstone of contemporary pop culture in this new six-part TV series. The premiere, "Aliens," explores a recurring story element in science fiction, particularly in terms of what extraterrestrial characters can teach us about being human. Guests for the series include Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Sigourney Weaver, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith and Christopher Nolan. 10:05 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Final Space Gary and Quinn (voices of Olan Rogers, Tika Sumpter) return to Earth, where they hope to find an anti-gravitational bomb in this new episode of the animated science fiction series. The voice cast also includes Fred Armisen and Tom Kenny. 10:30 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Michael V. Hayden; Lucy Liu ("Elementary"). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Shania Twain performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Mary Ross; Kathryn Brolin; Ashley Campbell; Lamorne Morris ("New Girl"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lucy Liu ("Elementary"); David Duchovny ("Miss Subways: A Novel"); Anne-Marie performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kathy Griffin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Counterfeit apple cider vinegar; frozen yogurt machines. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Cedric the Entertainer ("The Last O.G."); Cynthia Bailey ("Dating Pool"); Hayley Orrantia. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Judge Marilyn Milian ("The People's Court"); 5-year-old genius Jackson Drew. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Parents of a nursing student say the Church of Wells is holding her against her will. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kim Kardashian West. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Michelle Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Author Leslie Crutchfield. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Tracy Morgan; Kristen Schaal. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Roseanne Barr; Tony Hale; Miguel performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live Carol Burnett; Jake Tapper; Keith Urban performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Benedict Cumberbatch; Kylie Minogue performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney; Lauren Ambrose; Carter McLean. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Anthony Russo; Joe Russo; Neck Deep performs; Elle Duncan. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 29 - May 5, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement