Monday's TV highlights: 'Elementary' on CBS

AMC Visionaries: James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction Oscar-winning writer, director and producer James Cameron ("Avatar") presents an insider's look at the genre that has become a cornerstone of contemporary pop culture in this new six-part TV series. The premiere, "Aliens," explores a recurring story element in science fiction, particularly in terms of what extraterrestrial characters can teach us about being human. Guests for the series include Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Sigourney Weaver, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith and Christopher Nolan. 10:05 p.m. AMC