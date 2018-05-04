Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: The Dodgers take on the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico

SERIES
Baked in Vermont Pastry chef Gesine Prado returns for a new 10-episode season of the popular baking show. In the season premiere, tips and shortcuts to stock your freezer with baked goods to use in a pinch. 10:30 a.m. Food Network
Ransom The mission isn't over for Eric (Luke Roberts) after he recovers the kidnapped son of a weapons dealer as the rescue reveals a terrorist plot that could leave hundreds of people dead. Nazneen Contractor, Sarah Greene and Brandon Jay McLaren also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Saturday Night Live Donald Glover ("Atlanta") is host, and his musical alter-ego, Childish Gambino, performs in this new episode. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
The Zoo The squirrel monkeys play hard to get with the Children's Zoo's keepers in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
SPECIALS
2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony The six acts welcomed into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are Bon Jovi, inducted by Howard Stern; the Cars, inducted by Brandon Flowers of the Killers; the Moody Blues, inducted by Ann Wilson of Heart; the late R&B superstar Nina Simone, inducted by Mary J. Blige; gospel artist Sister Rosetta Tharpe, inducted by Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes; and Dire Straits. 8 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House Largely based on the 2006 autobiography of the man who was the "Deep Throat" figure in the Watergate scandal, this 2017 thriller stars Liam Neeson in the title role of the FBI agent who struggled with the moral implications of his role as a whistleblower on his own agency. Tony Goldwyn, Diane Lane, Michael C. Hall and Josh Lucas also star. 8 p.m. Starz
The Promise This 2016 historical drama sets a love triangle against the backdrop of the systematic extermination of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman government from 1915 to 1917. Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale and Charlotte Le Bon star. 9 p.m. Showtime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union The Russia investigation: Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-Burbank). Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Panel: S.E. Cupp; Rick Santorum; Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.); Patti Solis Doyle. (N) 6 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning James and Deb Fallows; Kesha; Nikki Haley; low-rider bicycles in Compton; Mart Crowley. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS The Iran deal; nuclear arms in the Middle East: Former Sec. of Energy Ernest Moniz. Israel's case against the Iran: Maj. Gen. Danny Yatom (Israel, ret.). North Korea: Sue Mi Terry. Universal Basic Income: Chris Hughes. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Author Alan Dershowitz ("Trumped Up: How Criminalization of Political Differences Endangers Democracy"). Michael Avenatti, Lawyer for Stormy Daniels. Russia: Michael McFaul. Panel: Kimberly Atkins, the Boston Herald; Robert Costa, PBS; author Jon Meacham ("The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels"); Danielle Pletka. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova; former White House Special Counsel Lanny Davis. Getting more veterans elected to Congress: Rye Barcott, PAC With Honor. Panel: Guy Benson; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Coverage of President Trump's lies, fibs and falsehoods: Carl Bernstein; author Amanda Carpenter ("Gaslighting America: Why We Love it When Trump Lies to Us"); author Jon Meacham ("The Soul of America: The Battle for our Better Angels"); author David Cay Johnston ("It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration is Doing to America"). Coverage of the Mueller investigation: Michael Caputo. Investigation of Charlie Rose and CBS: Kyle Godfrey-Ryan, former Charlie Rose assistant. Journalists mourning the loss of ten colleagues in Afghanistan: Mujib Mashal, New York Times.(N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes The high cost of prescription drugs; Syrian war orphans; wildlife photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers play the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico. 4 p.m. FS1 and SNLA; the Angels visit the Mariners 6 p.m. FSN
144th Kentucky Derby Santa Anita Derby winner Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, and Aidan P. O'Brien's Mendelssohn, head the field. From Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. 11:30 a.m. NBC
MLS Soccer The Galaxy visits the Houston Dynamo. 5:30 p.m. SPST
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 29 - May 5, 2018, in PDF format