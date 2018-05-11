Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Dunkirk' on HBO

SERIES
Home Made Simple Host Laila Ali meets a couple who are getting ready for the arrival of their second baby, and the show's team surprises the family by putting together a nursery for the new baby. The cooking segment features seared steak. 9 a.m. OWN
The Pioneer Woman Host Ree Drummond honors her favorite mothers by making deliveries of homemade foods. 10 a.m. Food Network
Baked in Vermont For a special Mother's Day episode, host Gesine Prado uses up the last of the past year's maple syrup harvest on a brunch, as her husband is busy tapping the trees for this year's crop. 10:30 a.m. Food Network
The Kitchen The whole team pulls together to prepare a Mother's Day lunch. With Geoffrey Zakarian, Debbie Matenopoulos, Daphne Oz and Jeff Mauro. 11 a.m. Food Network
Ransom Eric's (Luke Roberts) daughter was a captive in this show's season premiere, and in this new episode his mother (guest star Maria Riccosa) is taken prisoner and forced to perform an operation on a crime kingpin. John Bourgeois guest stars as Eric's estranged father. Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Zoo: Bronx Tales The introduction of two tigers as potential mates is challenging in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Saturday Night Live Comedian Amy Schumer ("I Feel Pretty") takes her second turn as guest host, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves making her SNL debut. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
The Zoo Surgery on a silverback gorilla's broken tooth reveals a more serious medical issue in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Patrick Melrose Benedict Cumberbatch ("Sherlock") stars in this five-part adaptation of an acclaimed series of semiautobiographical novels by Edward St. Aubyn, with each episode drawn from a different book. The story chronicles Patrick's (Cumberbatch) challenging journey from a childhood fraught with abuse to a turbulent adult life. Jennifer Jason Leigh and Hugo Weaving play his parents. Allison Williams, Jessica Raine and Holliday Grainger also star. 9 and 10:05 p.m. Showtime
Nate & Jeremiah by Design Former and current residents of the Covenant House, a shelter in Hollywood for homeless youth, call on Nate and Jeremiah for help transforming the facility's Big Room into a family room. 9:06 p.m. TLC
Black Love Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, are among the celebrity guests talking about how their successful relationships got started in the second season premeire. With Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin and his wife, Tammy; and actor Alano Miller ("Jane the Virgin") and his wife, DeWanda Wise. 10 p.m. OWN
Dunkirk This gripping 2017 combat drama, depicts the desperate evacuation from three perspectives: land, sea and air. Featured in the huge ensemble are Fionn Whitehead, James D'Arcy, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and former One Direction singer Harry Styles in his acting debut. 8 p.m. HBO
Flatliners Five medical students attempt a series of experiments to induce near-death experiences in this 2017 remake of a 1990 film that became a cult hit. Kiefer Sutherland, one of the stars of the original film, makes a featured appearance. Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton and Beau Mirchoff also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union National Security Adviser John Bolton. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). Author Jeff Weaver ("How Bernie Won: Inside the Revolution That's Taking Back Our Country - and Where We Go from Here"). Former Trump campaign director Michael Caputo. Amanda Carpenter. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Twiggy; Rachel Weisz. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Exiting the Iran deal; North Korea; Israel: Lt. Gen. James R. Clapper, USAF (ret.); former CIA director Michael Hayden. Iran: Dina Esfandiary. Russia: Michael McFaul. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Former Sec. of Defense Robert Gates. Panel: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Salena Zito, the Washington Examiner; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris WallaceSecretary of State Mike Pompeo. Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen. Elaine Rogers, USO-Metro. Panel: Karl Rove; Donna Edwards; Michael Anton; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Keeping up with President Trump; Michael Cohen's "swamp tours": Trevor Noah ("The Daily Show"). Restricting press credentials; anti-media messages from the President: Frank Sesno; April Ryan. The news media's Trump addiction: Nicholas Kristof, the New York Times. The Iran deal and the North Korea negotiations: Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Women sue over a medical device called gynecological mesh; opioids and its effects on families. Excerpts from a documentary on Pope Francis; the elaborate efforts that go into populating zoos. (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KCBS
