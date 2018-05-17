Thursday's TV highlights: 'Siren' on Freeform

SERIES
Jay Leno's Garage Fellow former late-night host Craig Ferguson shows Leno how to be a rebel while driving a British mail delivery car in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Supernatural Either Sam or Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) could find his life drastically altered by an impulsive decision in the season finale. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy Expect major changes for Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her colleagues in the season finale of the medical drama. One hint is that it's widely known that Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw won't be in the cast when the medical drama returns next season. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham Gordon (Ben McKenzie) gets an alert from Jeremiah (guest star Cameron Monaghan) that more trouble is on the way in the drama's fourth-season finale. B.D. Wong and Malik Yoba guest star with series regulars Donal Logue, Morena Baccarin, Sean Pertwee, Robin Lord Taylor, Camren Bicondova and Cory Michael Smith. 8 p.m. Fox
Siren Donna (Sibongile Mlambo) comes ashore with two other members of her colony to bring Ryn (Eline Powell) back home in this new episode of the mermaid series. 8 p.m. Freeform
Life in Pieces Jen and Greg (Zoe Lister-Jones, Colin Hanks) get a big shock in the season finale of the family comedy. James Brolin, Holly J. Barrett, Angelique Cabral, Thomas Sadoski, Dianne Wiest and Betsy Brandt also star. 9 p.m. CBS
American Ninja Warrior In advance of next week's season premiere, this special episode features the return of athletes from past episodes. With hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy. 9 p.m. NBC
Arrow Oliver and Diaz (Stephen Amell, guest star Kirk Acevedo) engage in an epic final battle in the season finale of the adventure series. Emily Bett Rickards and David Ramsey also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Station 19 Ben (Jason George) reaches a milestone in his development as a new firefighter, and the decision of who will be named the new captain is delayed by a fire in a skyscraper that leaves lives in peril. Chandra Wilson guest stars in her "Grey's Anatomy" role. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon and Danielle Savre also star. 9 p.m. ABC
S.W.A.T. Swatting — the malicious practice of calling in a false report to send police officers to phony crime scenes — interferes with Hondo's (Shemar Moore) team's search for a white supremacy group using bombs to commit terrorism. Also, Street's (Alex Russell) career is threatened because of his recently paroled mother (guest star Sherilyn Fenn) in the season finale. 10 p.m. CBS
The Carbonaro Effect Magician Michael Carbonaro returns with a new season of illusions, 10 p.m. Tru; the premiere of sister series "The Carbonaro Effect: Inside Carbonaro," follows at 10:30.
SPECIALS
Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen This new series profiles Catherine Middleton, wife of Prince William. 8 p.m. BBC America
The Royal Wedding 2011: Prince William and Catherine Middleton This new special recalls the royal wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. 9 p.m. BBC America
Royal Wedding Watch This new episode of the special series looks at the components of celebrating a royal marriage. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Ken Langone, Home Depot. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Road to the Royal Wedding. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Countdown to the royal wedding. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Stuntwoman Deven MacNair; Kate Walsh; Kathy Griffin. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today The lawsuit against American Airlines; the royal wedding. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Scott Foley ("Whiskey Cavalier"); Yara Shahidi ("Grown-ish"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Bret Baier; Alan Cumming. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Candice Bergen; Curtis Stone; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Violent home invasions caught on video. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors More sex may improve sleep; processed food cancer warning; contagious weight-loss couples. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Sugar Ray Leonard. Panel: Dr. Tiffanie Davis Henry, Summer Sanders and Tamar Braxton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Scotty McCreery ("American Idol") performs; Parker Schnabel ("Gold Rush: Parker's Trail"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray The royal wedding. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A 45-year-old man runs away with his daughter's 16-year-old best friend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sandra Bullock ("Ocean's 8"); Shawn Mendes performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jane Kaczmarek ("Spill"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Roy Wood Jr.'s highlights. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; Paul Bettany; Courtney Barnett performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jake Tapper; Liam Payne and J Balvin perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Arnett; Lilly Singh; MGMT performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Steven Tyler; Morena Baccarin; Kacey Musgraves performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kate McKinnon; Candice Bergen; André Leon Talley; Matt Byrne performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Bill Nye; Marlon Williams performs; Graham McTavish. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
