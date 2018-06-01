Friday's TV highlights: 'Geostorm,' 'C.B. Strike' and more

SERIES
Celebrity Undercover Boss Former football star Deion Sanders masquerades as a talent scout in this new episode of the reality series. 8 p.m. CBS
My Last Days A new episode of this docuseries about everyday people facing terminal illnesses profiles a woman who is battling breast cancer. 8 p.m. KTLA
Quantico Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and her colleagues pursue a university professor following the theft of weaponized uranium in this new episode of the espionage drama. Jessica Hecht guest stars. 8 p.m. ABC
Life Sentence Stella (Lucy Hale) gets the chance to help plan an event for the hospital in a new epsiode of the dramedy. 9 p.m. KTLA
Phenoms The new documentary series about aspiring soccer stars trying to make the cut for the 2018 FIFA World Cup continues with “Goalkeepers.” 9 p.m. Fox
Dateline NBC Andrea Constand, the first woman to pursue sexual-assault charges against actor-comic Bill Cosby, is interviewed in a new installment of the newsmagazine. 10 p.m. NBC
C.B. Strike Adapted from bestselling novels by Robert Galbraith — a pseudonym of “Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling — this new miniseries stars Tom Burke as a war veteran and military police inspector turned London detective. 10 p.m. Cinemax
The Tesla Files This docuseries about Serbian American inventor Nikola Tesla ends its season. 10 p.m. History Channel
Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack The former “Saturday Night Live” regular returns for a new season of comedy shorts created by some of the biggest names in the business. 11:30 p.m. TruTV
SPECIALS
Zoltán Mága: Live From Budapest With David Foster Violin virtuoso Zoltán Mága and songwriter and producer David Foster are joined by “Scorpion’s” Katharine McPhee and others in this new pledge-drive concert special. 8 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
High Society Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly star in this 1956 musical comedy based on the 1940 romantic farce “The Philadelphia Story.” 8 p.m. KCET
Geostorm “300’s” Gerard Butler plays a satellite designer trying to save the world after a system of climate-controlling satellites malfunctions in this effects-laden 2017 disaster flick. With Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Ed Harris, Andy Garcia and “The West Wing’s” Richard Schiff. 8:10 p.m. Cinemax
Dean Stand-up comic Demetri Martin wrote, directed and stars in this character-driven 2016 comedy-drama about a cartoonist trying to cope with his mother’s recent death. Kevin Kline, Peter Scolari and “Community’s” Gillian Jacobs also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Journalist Ken Auletta. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Shawn Mendes performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Halsey performs; Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Mary Murphy (“So You Think You Can Dance”); Halo Circus performs; political consultant Darry Sragow; journalist Chris Wallace; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes.(N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today The reversal of California’s right-to-die ruling. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Broadway’s Billy Porter. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Becca Kufrin (“The Bachelorette”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Joy Behar (“The View”); the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s Volta performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sam Claflin and Shailene Woodley (“Adrift”); Darin Brooks (“The Bold and the Beautiful”); TV personality Chi-Lan Lieu. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”). 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Innovative beauty products and trends. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Chef Steve Martorano; panel: Ali Fedotowsky, Julissa Bermudez and Garcelle Beauvais. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Adrian Grenier. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Chef Richard Blais; Mark Feuerstein; chicken salad; co-host Regis Philbin. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman who left her family when her daughter was 13. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Favorite moments with music stars. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Retta (“Good Girls”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week President Trump’s new tariffs; North Korea summit negotiations; Trump pardons conservative writer; Trump’s attacks on the Russia investigation. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); rapper Charlamagne Tha God; political strategist Paul Begala. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julie Bowen; Justin Hartley; comic Dov Davidoff. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dana Carvey; Simon Pegg; wildlife expert Coyote Peterson. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Johnny Knoxville; Jenna Dewan; Franz Ferdinand performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Hilary Swank; Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley”); Shawn Mendes performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”); Keith Urban performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly “Super Troopers 2”; Marlon Williams performs; Anna Akana. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies and the Angels take on the Texas Rangers. 5:30 p.m. SportsNet LA; 7 p.m. FSN
