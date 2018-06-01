Advertisement

Friday's TV highlights: 'Geostorm,' 'C.B. Strike' and more

May 31, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Gerard Butler stars in the 2017 disaster flick "Geostorm" on Cinemax. (Ben Rothstein / Warner Bros.)

SERIES

Celebrity Undercover Boss Former football star Deion Sanders masquerades as a talent scout in this new episode of the reality series. 8 p.m. CBS

My Last Days A new episode of this docuseries about everyday people facing terminal illnesses profiles a woman who is battling breast cancer. 8 p.m. KTLA

Quantico Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and her colleagues pursue a university professor following the theft of weaponized uranium in this new episode of the espionage drama. Jessica Hecht guest stars. 8 p.m. ABC

Life Sentence Stella (Lucy Hale) gets the chance to help plan an event for the hospital in a new epsiode of the dramedy. 9 p.m. KTLA

Phenoms The new documentary series about aspiring soccer stars trying to make the cut for the 2018 FIFA World Cup continues with “Goalkeepers.” 9 p.m. Fox

Dateline NBC Andrea Constand, the first woman to pursue sexual-assault charges against actor-comic Bill Cosby, is interviewed in a new installment of the newsmagazine. 10 p.m. NBC

C.B. Strike Adapted from bestselling novels by Robert Galbraith — a pseudonym of “Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling — this new miniseries stars Tom Burke as a war veteran and military police inspector turned London detective. 10 p.m. Cinemax

The Tesla Files This docuseries about Serbian American inventor Nikola Tesla ends its season. 10 p.m. History Channel

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack The former “Saturday Night Live” regular returns for a new season of comedy shorts created by some of the biggest names in the business. 11:30 p.m. TruTV

SPECIALS

Zoltán Mága: Live From Budapest With David Foster Violin virtuoso Zoltán Mága and songwriter and producer David Foster are joined by “Scorpion’s” Katharine McPhee and others in this new pledge-drive concert special. 8 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

High Society Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly star in this 1956 musical comedy based on the 1940 romantic farce “The Philadelphia Story.” 8 p.m. KCET

Geostorm “300’s” Gerard Butler plays a satellite designer trying to save the world after a system of climate-controlling satellites malfunctions in this effects-laden 2017 disaster flick. With Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Ed Harris, Andy Garcia and “The West Wing’s” Richard Schiff. 8:10 p.m. Cinemax

Dean Stand-up comic Demetri Martin wrote, directed and stars in this character-driven 2016 comedy-drama about a cartoonist trying to cope with his mother’s recent death. Kevin Kline, Peter Scolari and “Community’s” Gillian Jacobs also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Journalist Ken Auletta. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Shawn Mendes performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Halsey performs; Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Mary Murphy (“So You Think You Can Dance”); Halo Circus performs; political consultant Darry Sragow; journalist Chris Wallace; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes.(N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today The reversal of California’s right-to-die ruling. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Broadway’s Billy Porter. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Becca Kufrin (“The Bachelorette”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Joy Behar (“The View”); the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s Volta performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sam Claflin and Shailene Woodley (“Adrift”); Darin Brooks (“The Bold and the Beautiful”); TV personality Chi-Lan Lieu. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”). 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Innovative beauty products and trends. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Chef Steve Martorano; panel: Ali Fedotowsky, Julissa Bermudez and Garcelle Beauvais. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Adrian Grenier. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Chef Richard Blais; Mark Feuerstein; chicken salad; co-host Regis Philbin. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman who left her family when her daughter was 13. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Favorite moments with music stars. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Retta (“Good Girls”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week President Trump’s new tariffs; North Korea summit negotiations; Trump pardons conservative writer; Trump’s attacks on the Russia investigation. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); rapper Charlamagne Tha God; political strategist Paul Begala. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julie Bowen; Justin Hartley; comic Dov Davidoff. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dana Carvey; Simon Pegg; wildlife expert Coyote Peterson. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Johnny Knoxville; Jenna Dewan; Franz Ferdinand performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Hilary Swank; Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley”); Shawn Mendes performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”); Keith Urban performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly “Super Troopers 2”; Marlon Williams performs; Anna Akana. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies and the Angels take on the Texas Rangers. 5:30 p.m. SportsNet LA; 7 p.m. FSN

