Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New' on Hallmark

The Carey Treatment Adapted from a suspense novel written by Michael Crichton (using a pen name), this 1972 mystery about a Boston pathologist (James Coburn) seeking to clear a surgical colleague (James Hong) unjustly accused of performing an illegal procedure was directed by Blake Edwards, but when production was completed, the studio seized control and reedited the film over the director’s objections. Jennifer O’Neill and Skye Aubrey also star. 5 p.m. TCM