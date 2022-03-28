What’s on TV Monday: ‘NCIS’ crossover with ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’on CBS; ‘American Idol’ on ABC
SERIES
The Neighborhood Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) wealthy and impulsive brother (Tracy Morgan) makes a surprise visit, which creates chaos in the Butlers’ lives in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
American Song Contest The qualifying rounds continue. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) has high hopes for playing in his first college game. 8 p.m. The CW
American Idol For Hollywood Week some of the show’s former contestants return to mentor this season’s hopefuls. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Bob Hearts Abishola Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) conclude that her mother (Saidah Arrika Ekulona) has overstayed her welcome in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS Vanessa Lachey guest stars in her “NCIS: Hawai’i” role as Special Agent Jane Tennant in this new episode that starts a crossover event. With Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Katrina Law and Joe Spano. 9 p.m. CBS
All American: Homecoming Simone (Geffri Maya) is looking forward to the arrival of Baby Shay, but is caught by surprise by an unexpected visitor. Also, Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is struggling on the field and JR (Sylvester Powell) goes home, hoping to find out what’s going on with his parents. Mitchell Edwards and Netta Walker also star. 9 p.m. The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star Owen (Rob Lowe) and Catherine (guest star Amy Acker) are targeted by a stalker. Brianna Baker, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain and Jim Parrack also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Secrets of Playboy Karissa and Kristina Shannon, former girlfriends of Hugh Hefner, discuss their experience with Hefner and the television series “The Girls Next Door.” 9 p.m. A&E
The Julia Child Challenge “An American Chef in Paris.” (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
History’s Greatest Mysteries “The Holy Grail.” (N) 9 p.m. History
Snowpiercer New Eden, a vision of a warming and renewed Earth that has haunted Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), weighs heavily in the season finale of the dystopian adventure. Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Jennifer Connelly and Sean Bean also star. 9 p.m. TNT
NCIS: Hawai’i The crossover event with “NCIS” continues. Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law guest star in their roles as Nick Torres and Jessica Knight, who travel to Hawaii after learning that a key witness in one of their old cases has turned up there, in possession of crucial evidence. With Gary Cole, Diona Reasonover, Seana Kofoed and Teddy Sears; Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant and Noah Mills. 10 p.m. CBS
The Endgame An inmate who’s on a quest to earn redemption escapes from prison. Also, Doak (Noah Bean) comes up with a plan to take back one of the banks. Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Costa Ronin also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens The women journalists of India’s only all-female news network risk everything to redefine power in a male-dominated world in the Oscar nominated documentary “Writing With Fire.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Spring Baking Championship Host Sunny Anderson challenges the four remaining bakers to make over-the-top charcuterie boards filled with Easter treats. 10 p.m. Food Network
Better Things Sam (Pamela Adlon) goes to San Francisco for a job, leaving Max (Mikey Madison) in charge in this new episode of the quirky comedy. 10 p.m. FX
SPORTS
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Regional finals: 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Seattle Kraken visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSSC and BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Kevin Frazier; Angélique Kidjo; Byron Allen; Wilmer Valderrama. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Oscars: Interviews with winners; biggest moments. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Paula Abdul cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Letterman; quick-change artist Léa Kyle; Ukrainian dancer Slavik Pustovoytov. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Barry Watson (“Naomi”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Oliver; Lana Condor; Buddy and Blxst perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rose McIver; Tony Hawk; Yungblud performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mariska Hargitay; Christopher Meloni; Maren Morris; Brooke Colucci performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Great Waltz (1938) 9 a.m. TCM
Fury (2014) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Green Book (2018) 9:30 a.m. FXX
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10:30 a.m. HBO
San Francisco (1936) 11 a.m. TCM
Aliens (1986) 11:30 a.m. TMC
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 11:34 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Starz
La Bamba (1987) 11:49 a.m. and 11:24 p.m. Encore
Tenet (2020) 12:20 p.m. HBO
The Rock (1996) 12:30 p.m. AMC
The Abyss (1989) 1:41 and 9 p.m. Encore
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 2:02 p.m. TNT
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 2:50 p.m. HBO
Stagecoach (1939) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Goosebumps (2015) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
First Cow (2019) 4 p.m. TMC
Double Jeopardy (1999) 4:28 p.m. Cinemax
Pacific Rim (2013) 5 p.m. HBO
Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) 5 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man (2002) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 5:05 p.m. TNT
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 5:23 p.m. Starz
Arrival (2016) 6 p.m. Epix
The Blind Side (2009) 7 p.m. FX
Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Paramount
Attica (2021) 7 p.m. Showtime
Taken (2008) 7 p.m. Syfy
Cimarron (1931) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Many Saints of Newark (2021) 7:55 p.m. HBO
Freaky (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. MTV
The Wedding Singer (1998) 8 p.m. POP
A Ghost Story (2017) 8 p.m. TMC
Point Break (1991) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Swingers (1996) 9:44 p.m. Cinemax
The Big House (1930) 10 p.m. TCM
Knocked Up (2007) 10 p.m. TRU
Enemy of the State (1998) 11:06 p.m. TNT
