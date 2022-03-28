What’s on TV Monday: ‘NCIS’ crossover with ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’on CBS; ‘American Idol’ on ABC

SERIES

The Neighborhood Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) wealthy and impulsive brother (Tracy Morgan) makes a surprise visit, which creates chaos in the Butlers’ lives in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

American Song Contest The qualifying rounds continue. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) has high hopes for playing in his first college game. 8 p.m. The CW

American Idol For Hollywood Week some of the show’s former contestants return to mentor this season’s hopefuls. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Bob Hearts Abishola Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) conclude that her mother (Saidah Arrika Ekulona) has overstayed her welcome in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS Vanessa Lachey guest stars in her “NCIS: Hawai’i” role as Special Agent Jane Tennant in this new episode that starts a crossover event. With Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Katrina Law and Joe Spano. 9 p.m. CBS

All American: Homecoming Simone (Geffri Maya) is looking forward to the arrival of Baby Shay, but is caught by surprise by an unexpected visitor. Also, Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is struggling on the field and JR (Sylvester Powell) goes home, hoping to find out what’s going on with his parents. Mitchell Edwards and Netta Walker also star. 9 p.m. The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star Owen (Rob Lowe) and Catherine (guest star Amy Acker) are targeted by a stalker. Brianna Baker, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain and Jim Parrack also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Secrets of Playboy Karissa and Kristina Shannon, former girlfriends of Hugh Hefner, discuss their experience with Hefner and the television series “The Girls Next Door.” 9 p.m. A&E

The Julia Child Challenge “An American Chef in Paris.” (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

History’s Greatest Mysteries “The Holy Grail.” (N) 9 p.m. History

Snowpiercer New Eden, a vision of a warming and renewed Earth that has haunted Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), weighs heavily in the season finale of the dystopian adventure. Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Jennifer Connelly and Sean Bean also star. 9 p.m. TNT

NCIS: Hawai’i The crossover event with “NCIS” continues. Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law guest star in their roles as Nick Torres and Jessica Knight, who travel to Hawaii after learning that a key witness in one of their old cases has turned up there, in possession of crucial evidence. With Gary Cole, Diona Reasonover, Seana Kofoed and Teddy Sears; Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant and Noah Mills. 10 p.m. CBS

The Endgame An inmate who’s on a quest to earn redemption escapes from prison. Also, Doak (Noah Bean) comes up with a plan to take back one of the banks. Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Costa Ronin also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens The women journalists of India’s only all-female news network risk everything to redefine power in a male-dominated world in the Oscar nominated documentary “Writing With Fire.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Spring Baking Championship Host Sunny Anderson challenges the four remaining bakers to make over-the-top charcuterie boards filled with Easter treats. 10 p.m. Food Network

Better Things Sam (Pamela Adlon) goes to San Francisco for a job, leaving Max (Mikey Madison) in charge in this new episode of the quirky comedy. 10 p.m. FX

SPORTS

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Regional finals: 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Seattle Kraken visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSSC and BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Kevin Frazier; Angélique Kidjo; Byron Allen; Wilmer Valderrama. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Oscars: Interviews with winners; biggest moments. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Paula Abdul cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Letterman; quick-change artist Léa Kyle; Ukrainian dancer Slavik Pustovoytov. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Barry Watson (“Naomi”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Oliver; Lana Condor; Buddy and Blxst perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rose McIver; Tony Hawk; Yungblud performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Mariska Hargitay; Christopher Meloni; Maren Morris; Brooke Colucci performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Great Waltz (1938) 9 a.m. TCM

Fury (2014) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Green Book (2018) 9:30 a.m. FXX

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10:30 a.m. HBO

San Francisco (1936) 11 a.m. TCM

Aliens (1986) 11:30 a.m. TMC

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 11:34 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Starz

La Bamba (1987) 11:49 a.m. and 11:24 p.m. Encore

Tenet (2020) 12:20 p.m. HBO

The Rock (1996) 12:30 p.m. AMC

The Abyss (1989) 1:41 and 9 p.m. Encore

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 2:02 p.m. TNT

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 2:50 p.m. HBO

Stagecoach (1939) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Goosebumps (2015) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

First Cow (2019) 4 p.m. TMC

Double Jeopardy (1999) 4:28 p.m. Cinemax

Pacific Rim (2013) 5 p.m. HBO

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) 5 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man (2002) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 5:05 p.m. TNT

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 5:23 p.m. Starz

Arrival (2016) 6 p.m. Epix

The Blind Side (2009) 7 p.m. FX

Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Paramount

Attica (2021) 7 p.m. Showtime

Taken (2008) 7 p.m. Syfy

Cimarron (1931) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Many Saints of Newark (2021) 7:55 p.m. HBO

Freaky (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. MTV

The Wedding Singer (1998) 8 p.m. POP

A Ghost Story (2017) 8 p.m. TMC

Point Break (1991) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Swingers (1996) 9:44 p.m. Cinemax

The Big House (1930) 10 p.m. TCM

Knocked Up (2007) 10 p.m. TRU

Enemy of the State (1998) 11:06 p.m. TNT