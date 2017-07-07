Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Passengers' on Starz

SERIES

Doubt While seeking a new way to defend Billy (Steven Pasquale), Sadie (Katherine Heigl) takes the case of a childhood friend (guest star Mercedes Mason) who violated her probation, while Cameron (Laverne Cox) is asked out by an ex-classmate (guest star Ben Lawson). Judith Light, Carl Lumbly, Lawrence Pressman and Kathleen Chalfant also guest star in this legal drama. 8 p.m. CBS. A second new episode follows at 9.

School of Rock Freddy (Ricardo Hurtado) tells the band that his family is moving to Canada in the season premiere of the series based on the movie. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

TURN: Washington's Spies Determined to get revenge on Lt. Simcoe (Samuel Roukin), Abe (Jamie Bell) heads to New York for a meeting with Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman). Heather Lind, Daniel Henshall and Seth Numrich also star. 9 and 10 p.m. AMC

Orphan Black While Sarah and Kira (Tatiana Maslany, Skyler Wexler) enjoy some bonding time at home, they discover some surprising secrets, including that the girl’s special gifts seem to share a link with the mysterious island creature. 10 p.m. BBC America

Still Star-Crossed Rosaline Capulet and Benvolio Montague (Lashana Lynch, Wade Briggs) work together to uncover the origins of the feud between their families as Lord Montague’s (Grant Bowler) sister visits. 10 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

Take 5 to Care: The Gift of Life Major League Baseball legend Rod Carew discusses his life-saving heart transplant, and the Carew family meet with the family of the heart donor, also an athlete. Derrin Horton hosts this touching special. 7 p.m. KTLA

Tour de Pharmacy Andy Samberg stars in this new mockumentary that purports to expose the ugliness behind a fictional 1982 incident in cycling when a time-honored race was marred by the doping of virtually everyone in the competition. Freddie Highmore, John Cena, Maya Rudolph, Orlando Bloom, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Glover, Will Forte and Lance Armstrong also star. 10 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

Passengers En route with 5,000 others to a space colony, an engineer Jim Preston (Chris Pratt) is awakened from hibernation 90 years early due to a malfunction. Despairing from loneliness, Jim eventually awakens writer Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence) from her own induced sleep and the pair begin a spaceship romance, until they discover the ship is in imminent danger. Michael Sheen and Laurence Fishburne also star in this 2016 sci-fi drama. 8 p.m. Starz

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping Andy Samberg and his Lonely Island collaborators Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone co-wrote, produced and star in this clever 2016 mockumentary about a trio of childhood friends who find fame in the music industry. Sarah Silverman, Tim Meadows, Maya Rudolph and Joan Cusack also star. 8:30 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning The Erie Canal; Jack Antonoff; Louise Penny; Christie Brinkley; competitive cup stacking. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz). One year after the Dallas police massacre: Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown (“Called to Rise”). North Korea: Victor Cha. Panel: Margaret Brennan; Michael Crowley, Politico; David Ignatius, the Washington Post; David Nakamura, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Former CIA Director John Brennan. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). DNC Chair Tom Perez and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. Panel: Ruth Marcus, the Washington Post; Kristen Welker; Rich Lowry, National Review; Robert Costa, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Walter Shaub, exiting director of the Office of Government Ethics. Panel: Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.); Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin); Jason Riley, the Wall Street Journal; Katrina vanden Heuvel, the Nation. (N) 8 a.m. KABC