Monday's TV highlights: 'Cultureshock: Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary' on A&E

Ed Stockly
By
Jul 16, 2018 | 4:35 PM
Martin Starr, left, John Francis Daley and Samm Levine in the NBC series "Freaks and Geeks," the subject of a new documentary on A&E. (Chris Haston / NBC)

TV HIGHLIGHTS

American Ninja Warrior Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are the hosts, with cohost Kristine Leahy, as the competition reaches the Los Angeles City Finals. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Danny Cole, Kostya Kimlat, Hakan Berg and John Hinton are the featured magicians. Alyson Hannigan hosts. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Bachelorette After a trip to the Bahamas, Becca visits the hometowns of Blake, Colton, Garrett and Jason in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance The “Academy” round concludes and the top 20 dancers are decided by judges Vanessa Hudgens, Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy. Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings The unscripted series ends its season. 8 p.m. Freeform

Salvation Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) takes on a dangerous mission while the trust that Liam and Darius (Charlie Rowe, Santiago Cabrera) have for each other is tested. Jonathan Silverman, Finnigan’s husband, continues his guest role. Ian Anthony Dale and Jacqueline Byers also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Keegan-Michael Key is a guest in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Dietland Her recent brush with fame gives Plum (Joy Nash) strange and unfamiliar feelings of euphoria, propelled by a newly discovered sense of purpose. Julianna Margulies, Adam Rothenberg, Robin Weigert and Tamara Tunie also star. 9 p.m. AMC

The Real Housewives of Orange County The unscripted series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Bravo

Wedding Cake Championship The final three teams must make a first-anniversary celebration cake for Tara Lipinski and husband Todd Kapostasy in the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network

Elementary John Noble continues his return engagement as Morland Holmes, who Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) believes is in danger. Lucy Liu, Aidan Quinn and Desmond Harrington also star. 10 p.m. CBS

POV The new episode “Lindy Lou, Juror Number Two” focuses on a woman’s continuing feelings of guilt over having been party to a death sentence. 10 p.m. KOCE

Southern Charm Savannah A new season of the unscripted series begins, picking up months after Lyle’s failed proposal to Catherine. 10 p.m. Bravo

Ridiculous Cakes The first of two new episodes celebrates the 30th anniversary of “Shark Week” with a 4-foot-tall cake. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Cultureshock: Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary This new special documents creator Paul Feig’s series that depicted life among teenagers who were outsiders among their high school peers. Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jason Segel (“How I Met Your Mother”) were among the cast members. 9 p.m. A&E

MOVIES

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind Filmmaker Marina Zenovich examines the life, career and creative process of Robin Williams in this new documentary, much of it told through interviews with Williams himself. Billy Crystal, Pam Dawber, Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Martin, Eric Idle, David Letterman and the late performer’s son Zak Williams are also featured. 8 p.m. HBO

Insha’Allah Democracy Celebrated filmmaker Mohammed Ali Naqvi documents a presidential bid in Pakistan by a former holder of that office, Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who had been living in exile in Dubai to avoid being charged with treason. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Rosanna Arquette and Carly Craig; singer Seal. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan J.K. Simmons (“Counterpart”); Liza Koshy. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sherri Shepherd. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show A countdown of the top food trends; turmeric; apple-cider vinegar. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Philanthropist Jean Case. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Foxx; Taron Egerton; Zoey Deutch; Mark Normand. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristin Chenoweth; Andrew Rannells; Emmanuelle Caplette. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 Home Run Derby MLB’s annual event, held this year at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. 5 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

