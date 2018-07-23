Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'Shark Week' specials and more

Ed Stockly
By
Jul 22, 2018 | 8:00 PM

"Shark Week" continues with three new specials on the Discovery Channel. (Discovery Channel)

SERIES

So You Think You Can Dance The top 10 women, each partnered with a male all-star, perform again for judges Vanessa Hudgens, Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy. Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Rising stars fight for the chance to make it big in hip-hop in Los Angeles as the reality series returns for a fifth season. 8 p.m. VH1

Salvation Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) and Alonzo (Ashley Thomas) form a tenuous alliance in this new episode. Tovah Feldshuh, Sasha Roiz, Santiago Cabrera, Charlie Rowe, Jacqueline Byers and Ian Anthony Dale also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Heather Anne Campbell is the guest comic in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 9 p.m. KTLA

American Masters Narrated by Jon Hamm, the new documentary “Ted Williams: The Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived” recalls the legendary Boston Red Sox player. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Dietland After Plum (Joy Nash) receives a bafflingly cryptic message from an old friend, she feels compelled to go on a dangerous mission. Julianna Margulies, Adam Rothenberg, Tamara Tunie and Will Seefried also star. 9 p.m. AMC

Drain the Oceans Maritime archaeologists use digital imaging to “drain” the North Sea for a better perspective on the Battle of Jutland in 1916 between Germany and England. It was the most violent sea battle in history, and although both sides took considerable losses, both claimed victory. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Man v. Food Host Casey Webb heads to the Twin Cities area of Minnesota, where his discoveries include a gigantic crepe that’s piled high with Thai ice cream, a diner that looks like something that appeared out of the mists of time and a food truck that does business indoors. 9 p.m. Travel

Elementary Bell (Jon Michael Hill) is tempted by a job offer that would force him to resign from the New York Police Department. In their latest case, Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) investigate the disappearance of a young woman who’s leading dual lives. Aidan Quinn and Desmond Harrington also star. 10 p.m. CBS

POV The new documentary “The War to Be Her” profiles a young Pakistani woman, living under Taliban rule, who disguised herself as a boy to play sports freely in Waziristan. 10 p.m. KOCE

Ridiculous Cakes A nervous cake artist must capture all the glamor, energy and general bedazzlement of the Las Vegas Strip in a wedding cake in the new episode “It’s Vegas, Baby.” A second new episode follows. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Shark Week specials U.S. alpine skier Lindsey Vonn and NFL stars Aaron Rodgers and Rob Gronkowski team with some of the best shark scientists in the world to gather information on the top predators of the ocean in the new special “Monster Tag.” Followed by the specials “Great White Abyss” and “Cuba’s Secret Shark Lair.” 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot; Rosanna Arquette and Carly Craig (“Sideswiped”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Angela Bassett. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Ashley Graham; Jackée Harry; Jordin Sparks. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jenna and Barbara Bush. 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Spade; Jack Black. 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R-N.J.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Tracee Ellis Ross; Rob Riggle; Bush performs. 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tom Cruise; Parker Posey; Jorja Smith performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dominic Cooper; Rebecca Ferguson; Grace VanderWaal performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Cohen; Angela Bassett; Rebecca Makkai; Nate Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly The Sklar Brothers. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Phillies, 4 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels host the White Sox, 7 p.m. FSN

