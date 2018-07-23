Monday's TV highlights: 'Shark Week' specials and more

Shark Week specials U.S. alpine skier Lindsey Vonn and NFL stars Aaron Rodgers and Rob Gronkowski team with some of the best shark scientists in the world to gather information on the top predators of the ocean in the new special “Monster Tag.” Followed by the specials “Great White Abyss” and “Cuba’s Secret Shark Lair.” 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Discovery Channel