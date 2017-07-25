Wednesday's TV highlights: '50 Years of Hitchcock' and more

SERIES

Little Big Shots: Forever Young This showcase for talented older folks ends its first season. Steve Harvey hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

MasterChef The top 15 must cook with randomly chosen parts of a cow in the mystery box challenge in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Nightcap Christie Brinkley and David Hasselhoff make cameos on a new episode of the talk-show spoof. 8 p.m. Pop

Salvation The Pentagon is on the verge of ending Darius’ (Santiago Cabrera) plan to stop the threat from the asteroid in this new episode of the sci-fi drama. 9 p.m. CBS

The Carmichael Show A visit from Maxine’s (Amber Stevens West) sister (guest star Aurora Perrineau) yields a surprise in a new episode of the Jerrod Carmichael sitcom. 9 p.m. NBC

Nature’s Great Race Thousands of zebras try to negotiate their way through a long migration across Botswana in the conclusion of this three-part miniseries. 9 p.m. KOCE

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, singer Becky G and “The O.C.’s” Mischa Barton get psychic readings in this new episode of the reality series. 9 p.m. E!

Little Women: LA: Couples Retreat Cast members from the various “Little Women” franchises try to repair their damaged relationships by getting together with a relationship counselor in this new unscripted series. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Suits Mike’s (Patrick J. Adams) recent success leads him to land some new business while Rachel’s (Meghan Markle) leadership is challenged by an associate on a new episode of the legal drama. 9 p.m. USA

Broadchurch A new witness comes forward with a story that stuns Ellie and Hardy (Olivia Colman, David Tennant) on a new episode of the imported detective drama. 10 p.m. BBC America

House Hunters The real estate-themed series is back with new episodes. 10 p.m. HGTV

So Sharp Todd Sharp, coach of the University of Louisville Ladybirds dance team, is the subject of this new unscripted series, which follows him as he prepares his squad for various competitions. 10 p.m. Lifetime

SPECIALS

Shark Week New specials include “The Lost Cage” and “Devil Sharks,” followed by a new “Shark After Dark” with special guest Moby. 9, 10 and 11 p.m. Discovery Channel

MOVIES

North by Northwest Turner Classic Movie’s “50 Years of Hitchcock” celebration continues and includes this crackerjack 1959 thriller starring Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint and Martin Landau. 7:30 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jill’s Steals and Deals; summer boredom busters with Abby Larson; Today Food; HGTV personality Eric Griffin; singer Kirstin Maldonado. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling (“Blade Runner 2049”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; nutritionist Risa Groux; filmmaker Adam Shankman; Yahoo!’s Lyndsey Parker. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lily Collins (“The Last Tycoon”); Matt Iseman (“American Ninja Warrior”); Anderson Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Disabled Navy veteran Timothy Birckhead; NBA player Stephen Curry. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Laura Linney; guest co-host Jordin Sparks; writer Jessica Radloff. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A busy mom of four gets a flat abdomen; earwax. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”); guest co-host Remy Ma. 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Dating experiment; making a bitmoji; people wonder if things they do are weird. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Bryce Dallas Howard; Kelly Rowland; Boy George. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Abusive daughter. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine; Maroon 5 performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox and Columbus Short (“True to the Game”). 3 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Charlize Theron. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Charlie Hunnam; Kristen Schaal. 11 p.m. TBS

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Boyega (“Detroit”); comedy duo Rhett & Link; Kygo and Ellie Goulding perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael Moore; Sutton Foster; 6LACK performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; rock climber Alex Honnold; TLC; Snoop Dogg. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Former Vice President Al Gore; Laura Linney; Mr Eazi performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS