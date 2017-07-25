Wednesday's TV highlights: '50 Years of Hitchcock' and more

SERIES
Little Big Shots: Forever Young This showcase for talented older folks ends its first season. Steve Harvey hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
MasterChef The top 15 must cook with randomly chosen parts of a cow in the mystery box challenge in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Nightcap Christie Brinkley and David Hasselhoff make cameos on a new episode of the talk-show spoof. 8 p.m. Pop
Salvation The Pentagon is on the verge of ending Darius’ (Santiago Cabrera) plan to stop the threat from the asteroid in this new episode of the sci-fi drama. 9 p.m. CBS
The Carmichael Show A visit from Maxine’s (Amber Stevens West) sister (guest star Aurora Perrineau) yields a surprise in a new episode of the Jerrod Carmichael sitcom. 9 p.m. NBC
Nature’s Great Race Thousands of zebras try to negotiate their way through a long migration across Botswana in the conclusion of this three-part miniseries. 9 p.m. KOCE
Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, singer Becky G and “The O.C.’s” Mischa Barton get psychic readings in this new episode of the reality series. 9 p.m. E!
Little Women: LA: Couples Retreat Cast members from the various “Little Women” franchises try to repair their damaged relationships by getting together with a relationship counselor in this new unscripted series. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Suits Mike’s (Patrick J. Adams) recent success leads him to land some new business while Rachel’s (Meghan Markle) leadership is challenged by an associate on a new episode of the legal drama. 9 p.m. USA
Broadchurch A new witness comes forward with a story that stuns Ellie and Hardy (Olivia Colman, David Tennant) on a new episode of the imported detective drama. 10 p.m. BBC America
House Hunters The real estate-themed series is back with new episodes. 10 p.m. HGTV
So Sharp Todd Sharp, coach of the University of Louisville Ladybirds dance team, is the subject of this new unscripted series, which follows him as he prepares his squad for various competitions. 10 p.m. Lifetime
SPECIALS
Shark Week New specials include “The Lost Cage” and “Devil Sharks,” followed by a new “Shark After Dark” with special guest Moby. 9, 10 and 11 p.m. Discovery Channel
MOVIES
North by Northwest Turner Classic Movie’s “50 Years of Hitchcock” celebration continues and includes this crackerjack 1959 thriller starring Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint and Martin Landau. 7:30 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jill’s Steals and Deals; summer boredom busters with Abby Larson; Today Food; HGTV personality Eric Griffin; singer Kirstin Maldonado. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling (“Blade Runner 2049”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; nutritionist Risa Groux; filmmaker Adam Shankman; Yahoo!’s Lyndsey Parker. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lily Collins (“The Last Tycoon”); Matt Iseman (“American Ninja Warrior”); Anderson Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Disabled Navy veteran Timothy Birckhead; NBA player Stephen Curry. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Laura Linney; guest co-host Jordin Sparks; writer Jessica Radloff. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A busy mom of four gets a flat abdomen; earwax. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”); guest co-host Remy Ma. 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Dating experiment; making a bitmoji; people wonder if things they do are weird. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Bryce Dallas Howard; Kelly Rowland; Boy George. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Abusive daughter. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine; Maroon 5 performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox and Columbus Short (“True to the Game”). 3 p.m. KCOP
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Charlize Theron. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Charlie Hunnam; Kristen Schaal. 11 p.m. TBS
Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Boyega (“Detroit”); comedy duo Rhett & Link; Kygo and Ellie Goulding perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael Moore; Sutton Foster; 6LACK performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; rock climber Alex Honnold; TLC; Snoop Dogg. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Former Vice President Al Gore; Laura Linney; Mr Eazi performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jim Gaffigan; Fall Out Boy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Sanaa Lathan; Tennis System performs. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
