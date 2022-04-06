What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Wonder Years’ ABC; ‘Nova: Determined: Fighting Alzheimer’s’ PBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Rival gangs bring their war into the hospital while Will and Dr. Charles (Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt) try to help a teenage brain cancer patient who is refusing treatment. Sarah Rafferty, Dominic Rains and S. Epatha Merkerson also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Frost (Danielle Panabaker) courts danger as she tries to stop the Black Flame, making it difficult for Barry (Grant Gustin) to protect the team. Also, Iris (Candice Patton) does more harm than good when she tries to help a teenage girl reunite with her mother. Jesse L. Martin also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode ”Hippo King” documents the life of the giant hippo bull, one of the larger land mammals. 8 p.m. KOCE

Beyond the Edge (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire Severide and Kidd (Taylor Kinney, Miranda Mayo) work with the Chicago Police Department to investigate a suspicious car wreck. Meanwhile, the relationship between Chief Hawkins and Violet (Jimmy Nicholas, Hanako Greensmith) takes a perilous turn, and Chloe and Cruz (Kristen Gutoskie, Joe Minoso) try to adjust to their new family dynamic. 9 p.m. NBC

Kung Fu (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Wonder Years Dean (Elisha Williams) comes down with chicken pox on his way to a hunting trip with Bill and Granddaddy Clisby (Dulé Hill and Richard Gant), so Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) puts the three of them into quarantine together. 9 p.m. ABC

Domino Masters (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Nova The new episode “Determined: Fighting Alzheimer’s” profiles three women at high risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease who enroll in trials at the University of Wisconsin in hopes of helping find a cure. 9 p.m. KOCE

House of Payne Curtis (LaVan Davis) uses his street resources to acquire a beat-up food truck for his barbecue business in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

Home Economics Tom and Sarah (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee) crash a poker night that Connor (Jimmy Tatro) is hosting for some rich and famous friends in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Good Sam In the aftermath of a storm, Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) and her father (Jason Isaacs) come together to support her injured mother (Vivian Katz) in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked “Behind the Scenes” (series finale) 10 p.m. KOCE

Good Trouble (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX

Body Parts With more than 20 years of experience, Allison Vest, an anaplastologist (a professional who works with prosthetics), shares compelling and devastating cases involving the loss of some major body parts in this new documentary series. 10 p.m. TLC

SPECIALS

The Kardashians This new special examines the family dynamic between the Kardashian women. 8 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; the Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. BSSC and ESPN

NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Washington Capitals, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Calgary Flames visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. TNT

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Semifinal: Seattle Sounders FC versus New York City FC, 7 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Jim Carrey; author Michael Lewis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coding camp for teenage girls: Karlie Kloss; TikTok video creators Brittany and Ryan McGuire. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Grant Ginder. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Eddie Redmayne. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Co-host Stephanie Grisham; author Lilly Singh. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Tamron Hall O-T Fagbenle (“The First Lady”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Ambulance”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Backstreet Boys; Taylor Tomlinson; Desz performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gwen Stefani; Bella Heathcote. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Omar Epps (“Nubia: The Awakening”); AJ Akua Johnson. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eddie Redmayne; Patricia Arquette; Rauw Alejandro performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; Thomas Rhett performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! The cast of “The Kardashians”; Rob Gronkowski. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicki Minaj; Mark Wahlberg; Judy Greer; Sigrid performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sienna Miller; Caitlyn Smith performs; Johnny Rabb. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996) 9:39 a.m. HBO

Ghostbusters (1984) 10 a.m. AMC

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014) 10 a.m. Epix

48 Hrs. (1982) 10 a.m. Showtime

The Rock (1996) 11 a.m. TNT

Erin Brockovich (2000) 11:32 a.m. and 10:34 p.m. Encore

Say Anything... (1989) 11:40 a.m. HBO

The Bank Job (2008) Noon BBC America

Moonlight (2016) Noon TMC

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015) 12:05 p.m. Epix

A League of Their Own (1992) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Ocean’s Eleven (1960) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Adventureland (2009) 1:02 p.m. Cinemax

In the Heights (2021) 1:20 p.m. HBO

Match Point (2005) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Groundhog Day (1993) 1:47 p.m. Encore

Easy A (2010) 2 p.m. Freeform

Sunday in New York (1963) 3 p.m. TCM

Men in Black (1997) 3 p.m. VH1

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 3:30 p.m. BET

The Father (2020) 3:32 p.m. Encore

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 4 p.m. E!

Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015) 4:55 p.m. Epix

The Lost Weekend (1945) 5 p.m. TCM

Slow West (2015) 5 p.m. TMC

Pretty Woman (1990) 5 p.m. USA

About Last Night (2014) 5:11 p.m. Starz

The Green Knight (2021) 5:15 p.m. Showtime

Twister (1996) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Furious 7 (2015) 7 p.m. FX

Titanic (1997) 7 and 11:15 p.m. Paramount

Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman (1947) 7 p.m. TCM

Moneyball (2011) 8 p.m. AMC

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Showtime

Road to Perdition (2002) 9:40 p.m. TMC

