What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Wonder Years’ ABC; ‘Nova: Determined: Fighting Alzheimer’s’ PBS

SERIES
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Rival gangs bring their war into the hospital while Will and Dr. Charles (Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt) try to help a teenage brain cancer patient who is refusing treatment. Sarah Rafferty, Dominic Rains and S. Epatha Merkerson also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Frost (Danielle Panabaker) courts danger as she tries to stop the Black Flame, making it difficult for Barry (Grant Gustin) to protect the team. Also, Iris (Candice Patton) does more harm than good when she tries to help a teenage girl reunite with her mother. Jesse L. Martin also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode ”Hippo King” documents the life of the giant hippo bull, one of the larger land mammals. 8 p.m. KOCE
Beyond the Edge (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire Severide and Kidd (Taylor Kinney, Miranda Mayo) work with the Chicago Police Department to investigate a suspicious car wreck. Meanwhile, the relationship between Chief Hawkins and Violet (Jimmy Nicholas, Hanako Greensmith) takes a perilous turn, and Chloe and Cruz (Kristen Gutoskie, Joe Minoso) try to adjust to their new family dynamic. 9 p.m. NBC
Kung Fu (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Wonder Years Dean (Elisha Williams) comes down with chicken pox on his way to a hunting trip with Bill and Granddaddy Clisby (Dulé Hill and Richard Gant), so Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) puts the three of them into quarantine together. 9 p.m. ABC
Domino Masters (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Nova The new episode “Determined: Fighting Alzheimer’s” profiles three women at high risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease who enroll in trials at the University of Wisconsin in hopes of helping find a cure. 9 p.m. KOCE
House of Payne Curtis (LaVan Davis) uses his street resources to acquire a beat-up food truck for his barbecue business in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
Home Economics Tom and Sarah (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee) crash a poker night that Connor (Jimmy Tatro) is hosting for some rich and famous friends in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Good Sam In the aftermath of a storm, Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) and her father (Jason Isaacs) come together to support her injured mother (Vivian Katz) in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked “Behind the Scenes” (series finale) 10 p.m. KOCE
Good Trouble (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX
Body Parts With more than 20 years of experience, Allison Vest, an anaplastologist (a professional who works with prosthetics), shares compelling and devastating cases involving the loss of some major body parts in this new documentary series. 10 p.m. TLC
SPECIALS
The Kardashians This new special examines the family dynamic between the Kardashian women. 8 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; the Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. BSSC and ESPN
NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Washington Capitals, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Calgary Flames visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. TNT
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Semifinal: Seattle Sounders FC versus New York City FC, 7 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Jim Carrey; author Michael Lewis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Coding camp for teenage girls: Karlie Kloss; TikTok video creators Brittany and Ryan McGuire. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Grant Ginder. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Eddie Redmayne. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Co-host Stephanie Grisham; author Lilly Singh. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Tamron Hall O-T Fagbenle (“The First Lady”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Ambulance”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Backstreet Boys; Taylor Tomlinson; Desz performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gwen Stefani; Bella Heathcote. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Omar Epps (“Nubia: The Awakening”); AJ Akua Johnson. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eddie Redmayne; Patricia Arquette; Rauw Alejandro performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; Thomas Rhett performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! The cast of “The Kardashians”; Rob Gronkowski. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicki Minaj; Mark Wahlberg; Judy Greer; Sigrid performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sienna Miller; Caitlyn Smith performs; Johnny Rabb. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996) 9:39 a.m. HBO
Ghostbusters (1984) 10 a.m. AMC
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014) 10 a.m. Epix
48 Hrs. (1982) 10 a.m. Showtime
The Rock (1996) 11 a.m. TNT
Erin Brockovich (2000) 11:32 a.m. and 10:34 p.m. Encore
Say Anything... (1989) 11:40 a.m. HBO
The Bank Job (2008) Noon BBC America
Moonlight (2016) Noon TMC
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015) 12:05 p.m. Epix
A League of Their Own (1992) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Ocean’s Eleven (1960) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Adventureland (2009) 1:02 p.m. Cinemax
In the Heights (2021) 1:20 p.m. HBO
Match Point (2005) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Groundhog Day (1993) 1:47 p.m. Encore
Easy A (2010) 2 p.m. Freeform
Sunday in New York (1963) 3 p.m. TCM
Men in Black (1997) 3 p.m. VH1
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 3:30 p.m. BET
The Father (2020) 3:32 p.m. Encore
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 4 p.m. E!
Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015) 4:55 p.m. Epix
The Lost Weekend (1945) 5 p.m. TCM
Slow West (2015) 5 p.m. TMC
Pretty Woman (1990) 5 p.m. USA
About Last Night (2014) 5:11 p.m. Starz
The Green Knight (2021) 5:15 p.m. Showtime
Twister (1996) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Furious 7 (2015) 7 p.m. FX
Titanic (1997) 7 and 11:15 p.m. Paramount
Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman (1947) 7 p.m. TCM
Moneyball (2011) 8 p.m. AMC
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Showtime
Road to Perdition (2002) 9:40 p.m. TMC
