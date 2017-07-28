Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk' and more

SERIES

Doubt Michael Badalucco (“The Practice”) and Cassidy Freeman (“Longmire”) guest star in a new episode of the canceled Katherine Heigl legal drama. 8 p.m. CBS

Turn: Washington’s Spies After years of animosity, Abe (Jamie Bell) and Simcoe (Samuel Roukin) finally settle their score in a new episode of the Revolutionary War drama. 9 p.m. AMC

Still Star-Crossed Rosaline (Lashana Lynch) back to Verona in the Shakespeare-inspired drama’s season finale – which, in all likelihood, is also the series finale. Zuleikha Robinson also stars. 10 p.m. ABC

Orphan Black Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) is convinced Mrs. S. (Maria Doyle Kennedy) is hiding something, while a wounded and desperate Rachel (Maslany again) teams up with a former ally, on a new episode of the clone-themed sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

Sharkmania This new special offers viewers a survey of the greatest moments from Shark Week 2017, including the most heart-pounding close calls and big bites. Viewers’ top picks selected via online voting also will be included. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

MOVIES

Some Like It Hot One of Hollywood’s truly classic comedies, director Billy Wilder’s 1959 laugh fest stars Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe. This “Essentials” offering is introduced by host Alec Baldwin and Baldwin’s guest and former “30 Rock” costar Tina Fey. 5 p.m. TCM

Almost Christmas “Lethal Weapon’s” Danny Glover plays the patriarch of a dysfunctional family in this 2016 holiday comedy-drama. Kimberly Elise, John Michael Higgins, Romany Malco, Mo’Nique, Nicole Ari Parker, J.B. Smoove and Gabrielle Union also star. 8 p.m. HBO

The Wrong Neighbor Michael Madsen and Andrea Bogart star in this made-for-cable thriller about a father who attracts unwanted attention from a very unstable woman. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk “The Ice Storm’s” Ang Lee directed this little-seen 2016 war drama about an Army specialist (Joe Alwyn) who becomes a hero after he is caught on camera during a firefight in Iraq. Kristen Stewart, Chris Tucker, Garrett Hedlund and Vin Diesel also star. 8 p.m. Starz

Destination Wedding The maid of honor (Alexa PenaVega) and the best man (Jeremy Guilbaut) find romance at a resort in Mexico in this 2017 TV movie. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Risk “Citizenfour” filmmaker Laura Poitras profiles controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in this unsettling 2016 documentary. 9 p.m. Showtime

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Tom Cruise is back in action as a former military investigator turned freelance hero in director Edward Zwick’s 2016 sequel to 2012’s “Jack Reacher.” “How I Met Your Mother’s” Cobie Smulders also stars. 10 p.m. Epix

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Today Rossen Reports. (N) 6 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Healthcare, news of the day: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine); healthcare, news of the day: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); healthcare, news of the day: Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance), former Trump advisor Michael Caputo; Republican strategist Mike Murphy. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Summer Fridays in the workplace; amusement parks; former talk show host Dick Cavett; a man who submits to insect attacks for research; Jim Gaffigan on boating; the Isley Brothers team up with guitarist Carlos Santana; author Jeannette Walls and actress Brie Larson (“The Glass Castle”); the art of Japanese hand fans. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Congress passes a Russia-Iran-North Korea sanctions bill; Trump and Russia; Trump’s abrupt change in transgender policy for the U.S. military; rivalries within Trump’s White House staff; America’s relationship with Asia. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fox New Channel

Reliable Sources White House infighting; new White House communications director Scaramucci’s off-color interview; growing divisions in conservative media; Trump’s tweets about transgender persons in the military; communicating with Trump through television. (N) 8 a.m. CNN