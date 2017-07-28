Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk' and more

SERIES
Doubt Michael Badalucco (“The Practice”) and Cassidy Freeman (“Longmire”) guest star in a new episode of the canceled Katherine Heigl legal drama. 8 p.m. CBS
Turn: Washington’s Spies After years of animosity, Abe (Jamie Bell) and Simcoe (Samuel Roukin) finally settle their score in a new episode of the Revolutionary War drama. 9 p.m. AMC
Still Star-Crossed Rosaline (Lashana Lynch) back to Verona in the Shakespeare-inspired drama’s season finale – which, in all likelihood, is also the series finale. Zuleikha Robinson also stars. 10 p.m. ABC
Orphan Black Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) is convinced Mrs. S. (Maria Doyle Kennedy) is hiding something, while a wounded and desperate Rachel (Maslany again) teams up with a former ally, on a new episode of the clone-themed sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
Sharkmania This new special offers viewers a survey of the greatest moments from Shark Week 2017, including the most heart-pounding close calls and big bites. Viewers’ top picks selected via online voting also will be included. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel
MOVIES
Some Like It Hot One of Hollywood’s truly classic comedies, director Billy Wilder’s 1959 laugh fest stars Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe. This “Essentials” offering is introduced by host Alec Baldwin and Baldwin’s guest and former “30 Rock” costar Tina Fey. 5 p.m. TCM
Almost Christmas “Lethal Weapon’s” Danny Glover plays the patriarch of a dysfunctional family in this 2016 holiday comedy-drama. Kimberly Elise, John Michael Higgins, Romany Malco, Mo’Nique, Nicole Ari Parker, J.B. Smoove and Gabrielle Union also star. 8 p.m. HBO
The Wrong Neighbor Michael Madsen and Andrea Bogart star in this made-for-cable thriller about a father who attracts unwanted attention from a very unstable woman. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk “The Ice Storm’s” Ang Lee directed this little-seen 2016 war drama about an Army specialist (Joe Alwyn) who becomes a hero after he is caught on camera during a firefight in Iraq. Kristen Stewart, Chris Tucker, Garrett Hedlund and Vin Diesel also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Destination Wedding The maid of honor (Alexa PenaVega) and the best man (Jeremy Guilbaut) find romance at a resort in Mexico in this 2017 TV movie. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Risk “Citizenfour” filmmaker Laura Poitras profiles controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in this unsettling 2016 documentary. 9 p.m. Showtime
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Tom Cruise is back in action as a former military investigator turned freelance hero in director Edward Zwick’s 2016 sequel to 2012’s “Jack Reacher.” “How I Met Your Mother’s” Cobie Smulders also stars. 10 p.m. Epix
TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
Today Rossen Reports. (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Healthcare, news of the day: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine); healthcare, news of the day: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); healthcare, news of the day: Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance), former Trump advisor Michael Caputo; Republican strategist Mike Murphy. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Summer Fridays in the workplace; amusement parks; former talk show host Dick Cavett; a man who submits to insect attacks for research; Jim Gaffigan on boating; the Isley Brothers team up with guitarist Carlos Santana; author Jeannette Walls and actress Brie Larson (“The Glass Castle”); the art of Japanese hand fans. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Congress passes a Russia-Iran-North Korea sanctions bill; Trump and Russia; Trump’s abrupt change in transgender policy for the U.S. military; rivalries within Trump’s White House staff; America’s relationship with Asia. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fox New Channel
Reliable Sources White House infighting; new White House communications director Scaramucci’s off-color interview; growing divisions in conservative media; Trump’s tweets about transgender persons in the military; communicating with Trump through television. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. FNC,
60 Minutes A man who was tortured and held at Guantanamo Bay prison for close to 14 years tells his story. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly Comic Ricky Gervais; the debate over talc, which some believe increases the risk of ovarian cancer. (N) 7 p.m. KNBC
