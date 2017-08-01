Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Lowe Files' on A&E and more

SERIES
Nightcap Rachael Ray, filmmaker J.J. Abrams and “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill make cameos on the talk-show spoof’s season finale. 8 p.m. Pop
Salvation Darius (Santiago Cabrera) must prove his loyalty to Grace and Harris (Jennifer Finnigan, Ian Anthony Dale) in the first of two new back-to-back episodes of the sci-fi drama. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
The Carmichael Show Bobby (Lil Rel Howery) thinks about going to college on a new episode of the Jerrod Carmichael sitcom. David Alan Grier, Loretta Devine and Tiffany Haddish also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry “The Exorcist’s” Linda Blair is among the celebrities getting a psychic reading in this new episode of the reality series. 9 p.m. E!
The Lowe Files Rob Lowe ventures into the unscripted TV arena with this new nine-episode series, which follows the “Parks and Recreation” star and his two sons, John Owen and Matthew, as they travel across the country exploring unsolved mysteries. 10 p.m. A&E
Broadchurch Ellie and Hardy (Olivia Colman, David Tennant) interrogate a new suspect on a new episode of the imported crime drama. 10 p.m. BBC America
Darkness Three strangers who’ve never met in the light of day must combine their skill sets to escape from pitch-black settings such as abandoned mines in this harrowing new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
Baroness Von Sketch Show This new series showcases an all-female comedy troupe from Canada. 10 p.m. IFC
Cleverman This fantastical Australian drama ends its second season. 10 p.m. SundanceTV
The Sinner “7th Heaven’s” Jessica Biel returns to television with this new limited-run drama, playing a wife and mother who commits a shocking and seemingly random act of violence. Bill Pullman also stars. 10 p.m. USA
Hair Goddess This reality series about a Manhattan stylist ends its first season.10:05 p.m. TLC
MOVIES
Trailer Park Shark Thomas Ian Nicholas and “Sharknado’s” Tara Reid star in this all-new terror tale. 8 p.m. Syfy
Risk “Citizenfour” filmmaker Laura Poitras profiles controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in this 2016 documentary. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Keegan-Michael Key. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today James Van Der Beek; Jesse Metcalfe; camping gear; Today Food; Rossen Reports. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jeremy Renner; Elizabeth Olsen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Yoga instructor Elise Joan; Casey Wasserman, LA 2024. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Renner; cook-off finalists; co-host Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Nick Cannon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Sutton Foster (“Younger”). 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Scott Foley; TV personality Julissa Bermudez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real Bryshere “Yazz” Gray (“Empire”). 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”); Duff Goldman. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rob Lowe; Maddie Ziegler. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Remy Ma. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP
Tavis Smiley Author Joyce Carol Oates. 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III (D-Mass.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Elle Fanning; Ally Maki; comic James Acaster. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Halle Berry; Michael Che; George Ezra performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dave Chappelle; James Van Der Beek; Joe Walsh performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live David Alan Grier; R.LUM.R performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kate Beckinsale; Adam Scott; Poppy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rob Lowe; Brad Paisley performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jeff Garlin; Galantis performs; comic Mary Mack. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
TV listings for the week of July 30 - Aug. 5, 2017