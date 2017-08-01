Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Lowe Files' on A&E and more

SERIES

Nightcap Rachael Ray, filmmaker J.J. Abrams and “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill make cameos on the talk-show spoof’s season finale. 8 p.m. Pop

Salvation Darius (Santiago Cabrera) must prove his loyalty to Grace and Harris (Jennifer Finnigan, Ian Anthony Dale) in the first of two new back-to-back episodes of the sci-fi drama. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

The Carmichael Show Bobby (Lil Rel Howery) thinks about going to college on a new episode of the Jerrod Carmichael sitcom. David Alan Grier, Loretta Devine and Tiffany Haddish also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry “The Exorcist’s” Linda Blair is among the celebrities getting a psychic reading in this new episode of the reality series. 9 p.m. E!

The Lowe Files Rob Lowe ventures into the unscripted TV arena with this new nine-episode series, which follows the “Parks and Recreation” star and his two sons, John Owen and Matthew, as they travel across the country exploring unsolved mysteries. 10 p.m. A&E

Broadchurch Ellie and Hardy (Olivia Colman, David Tennant) interrogate a new suspect on a new episode of the imported crime drama. 10 p.m. BBC America

Darkness Three strangers who’ve never met in the light of day must combine their skill sets to escape from pitch-black settings such as abandoned mines in this harrowing new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

Baroness Von Sketch Show This new series showcases an all-female comedy troupe from Canada. 10 p.m. IFC

Cleverman This fantastical Australian drama ends its second season. 10 p.m. SundanceTV

The Sinner “7th Heaven’s” Jessica Biel returns to television with this new limited-run drama, playing a wife and mother who commits a shocking and seemingly random act of violence. Bill Pullman also stars. 10 p.m. USA

Hair Goddess This reality series about a Manhattan stylist ends its first season.10:05 p.m. TLC

MOVIES

Trailer Park Shark Thomas Ian Nicholas and “Sharknado’s” Tara Reid star in this all-new terror tale. 8 p.m. Syfy

Risk “Citizenfour” filmmaker Laura Poitras profiles controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in this 2016 documentary. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Keegan-Michael Key. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today James Van Der Beek; Jesse Metcalfe; camping gear; Today Food; Rossen Reports. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jeremy Renner; Elizabeth Olsen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Yoga instructor Elise Joan; Casey Wasserman, LA 2024. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Renner; cook-off finalists; co-host Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Nick Cannon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Sutton Foster (“Younger”). 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Scott Foley; TV personality Julissa Bermudez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Bryshere “Yazz” Gray (“Empire”). 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”); Duff Goldman. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rob Lowe; Maddie Ziegler. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Remy Ma. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley Author Joyce Carol Oates. 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III (D-Mass.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Elle Fanning; Ally Maki; comic James Acaster. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Halle Berry; Michael Che; George Ezra performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dave Chappelle; James Van Der Beek; Joe Walsh performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live David Alan Grier; R.LUM.R performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kate Beckinsale; Adam Scott; Poppy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rob Lowe; Brad Paisley performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC