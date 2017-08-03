Friday's TV highlights: 'WE Day' on CBS

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Barry and Stuart, Joshua Jay and Jonathan Pendragon, some of whom will be familiar to regular viewers of this series, are among the magicians introduced by host Dean Cain in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

Killjoys Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) is stuck in a space elevator with several insufferably pompous Qreshi — who inexplicably start dropping dead around her — in a new episode of the sci-fi/action series. 8 p.m. Syfy

The Great British Baking Show The final four bakers face off in the semifinals. Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood are the judges. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Nazi Megastructures This new episode looks back at the German occupation of Norway during World War II. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Dark Matter Details about the respective pasts of Two (Melissa O’Neil) and the Android (Zoie Palmer) are revealed in this new episode of the sci-fi series. 9 p.m. Syfy

Dateline NBC The new episode “The Summer of Manson” revisits the shocking murders committed by the followers of cult leader Charles Manson in Los Angeles in 1969. 10 p.m. NBC

House Hunters Family A family of four moves from Ohio to the California town of Valencia in this new episode. 10 p.m. HGTV

Wynonna Earp Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) asks Doc (Tim Rozon) to make an impossible choice in a new episode of the supernatural western. 10 p.m. Syfy

Million Dollar Matchmaker Patti Stanger returns to help more rich folks find love in the reality series’ season premiere. 10 p.m. WE

Room 104 A pizza delivery boy gets more than he bargained for in a new episode of the Duplass brothers’ anthology series. With James Van Der Beek and Davie-Blue. 11:30 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

We Day Selena Gomez serves as host of this year’s edition of the motivational special that encourages community involvement by young people around the world. With appearances by Alicia Keys, Oprah Winfrey, Demi Lovato, Josh Gad, James Franco, Seth Rogen, DJ Khaled, Tyrese Gibson, “New Girl’s” Hannah Simone and the Muppets. 8 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

Married to the Mob Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Modine and Dean Stockwell star in director Jonathan Demme’s hit 1988 comedy. 8 p.m. KCET

The Liberator Edgar Ramirez (“Carlos the Jackal”) portrays 18t -century Venezuelan freedom fighter Simón Bolívar in this 2013 historical drama. 10 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Director Ava DuVernay; Mayor Hillary Schieve, Reno, Nev. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rossen Reports; Brad Paisley; documentary subjects Cori Grainger, Tayla Solomon and Paula Dofat (“Step”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Alyssa Milano; OneRepublic performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Grae Drake:Rotten Tomatoes; Samira Wiley (“Orange is the New Black,” “The Handmaid’s Tale”); Mahershala Ali: (“Luke Cage,” “Moonlight”); Algee Smith (“Detroit”); Zinque; attorney Ana Polo. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Busy Philipps; Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Issa Rae; Elizabeth Wagmeister. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week Immigration and affirmative action; President Trump’s approval ratings reach new lows; tensions between the president and Republicans in Congress; Russia sanctions bill; health care: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Susan Davis, NPR; Carol Lee, NBC; Franco Ordoñez, McClatchy. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Former vice president and environmentalist Al Gore; political activist Ralph Reed, Jr.; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Joshua Green; Michael Weiss. (N) 10 p.m. and Midnight HBO

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Alba; Tim Gunn; Andy Puddicombe; Louis Tomlinson; Bebe Rexha; Digital Farm Animals. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Stephen’s take on the(N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download

TV listings for the week of July 30 - Aug. 5, 2017

This week's TV Movies