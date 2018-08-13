Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'Lodge 49' on AMC

Ed Stockly
By
Aug 12, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Wyatt Russell in "Lodge 49" on AMC. (Jackson Lee Davis/AMC / AMC)

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior This new episode is from Philadelphia for that city’s finals. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Damien James, Kelvin Chow, Joshua Lozoff and Murray SawChuck are the magicians who try win a spot in the Las Vegas show. Alyson Hannigan is the host. 8 p.m. KTLA

Get Shorty Miles (Chris O’Dowd) works on a new project while awaiting the first cut of “The Admiral’s Mistress” while Rick (Ray Romano), leading a double life, comforts Amara (Lidia Porto) in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9:05 p.m. EPIX

Salvation Desperate to defuse a nuclear standoff, Liam (Charlie Rowe) gets help from an unlikely source and with Darius (Santiago Cabrera) missing, Harris and Grace (Ian Anthony Dale, Jennifer Finnigan) take matters into their own hands. 9 p.m. CBS

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Carmen Electra and Brad Sherwood are guests in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Frontline The new two-episode special “Our Man in Tehran” spends four hours over two nights (with the second part airing Tuesday) in Tehran, Iran, with journalist Thomas Erdbrink. 9 p.m. KOCE and 10 p.m. KPBS

Better Call Saul Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) goes in search of a new job while Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) makes his way through the repercussions that follow Hector’s (Mark Margolis) collapse. Rhea Seehorn also stars. 9 p.m. AMC

Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the young bakers to cakes that incorporate gravity-defying illusions of some kind, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) come to a new belief about the slaying of a robotics engineer. Also, Bell (Jon Michael Hill) is having trouble getting into a class he needs. Tony Plana guest stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story While awaiting trial, George Zimmerman’s background is explored as he becomes an unlikely hero to the far right and a villain to many others. 10 p.m. BET and Paramount

Reality Cupcakes At a rooftop party held during Shark Week, Ashley Foxen’s cupcakes fairly leap right off the plate in the first of two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network

Lodge 49 A fascinated Dud (Wyatt Russell) starts to familiarize himself with his new world of the Lodge, with its eccentric characters and arcane traditions and practices. Brent Jennings and Kenneth Welsh also star. 10:05 p.m. AMC

MOVIES

Megalodon The crew of a military vessel that has been dispatched to find an unidentified submersible craft are confronted by a massive shark that seems to be a creature from a different time in this 2018 horror film, premiering as part of Syfy’s shark-themed movie festival this week. Michael Madsen, Dominic Pace and Caroline Harris star. 9 p.m. Syfy

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Chris O’Dowd. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Financial adviser Winnie Sun; Carol Burnett; Jane Goodall (“Jane”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Debra Messing (“Searching”); exotic animals; AJR performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The #MeToo movement; women in progressive politics. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Carmelo Anthony; Chris O’Dowd; August Greene performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Reiner; Emily Mortimer; John David Washington. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Glenn Close; Topher Grace; Low Cut Connie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Padres 7 p.m. FSN; the Giants visit the Dodgers 7 p.m. SNLA

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

