Monday's TV highlights: 'Lodge 49' on AMC

American Ninja Warrior This new episode is from Philadelphia for that city’s finals. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Damien James, Kelvin Chow, Joshua Lozoff and Murray SawChuck are the magicians who try win a spot in the Las Vegas show. Alyson Hannigan is the host. 8 p.m. KTLA
Get Shorty Miles (Chris O’Dowd) works on a new project while awaiting the first cut of “The Admiral’s Mistress” while Rick (Ray Romano), leading a double life, comforts Amara (Lidia Porto) in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9:05 p.m. EPIX
Salvation Desperate to defuse a nuclear standoff, Liam (Charlie Rowe) gets help from an unlikely source and with Darius (Santiago Cabrera) missing, Harris and Grace (Ian Anthony Dale, Jennifer Finnigan) take matters into their own hands. 9 p.m. CBS
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Carmen Electra and Brad Sherwood are guests in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Frontline The new two-episode special “Our Man in Tehran” spends four hours over two nights (with the second part airing Tuesday) in Tehran, Iran, with journalist Thomas Erdbrink. 9 p.m. KOCE and 10 p.m. KPBS
Better Call Saul Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) goes in search of a new job while Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) makes his way through the repercussions that follow Hector’s (Mark Margolis) collapse. Rhea Seehorn also stars. 9 p.m. AMC
Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the young bakers to cakes that incorporate gravity-defying illusions of some kind, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) come to a new belief about the slaying of a robotics engineer. Also, Bell (Jon Michael Hill) is having trouble getting into a class he needs. Tony Plana guest stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story While awaiting trial, George Zimmerman’s background is explored as he becomes an unlikely hero to the far right and a villain to many others. 10 p.m. BET and Paramount
Reality Cupcakes At a rooftop party held during Shark Week, Ashley Foxen’s cupcakes fairly leap right off the plate in the first of two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network
Lodge 49 A fascinated Dud (Wyatt Russell) starts to familiarize himself with his new world of the Lodge, with its eccentric characters and arcane traditions and practices. Brent Jennings and Kenneth Welsh also star. 10:05 p.m. AMC
Megalodon The crew of a military vessel that has been dispatched to find an unidentified submersible craft are confronted by a massive shark that seems to be a creature from a different time in this 2018 horror film, premiering as part of Syfy’s shark-themed movie festival this week. Michael Madsen, Dominic Pace and Caroline Harris star. 9 p.m. Syfy
CBS This Morning Chris O’Dowd. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Financial adviser Winnie Sun; Carol Burnett; Jane Goodall (“Jane”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Debra Messing (“Searching”); exotic animals; AJR performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The #MeToo movement; women in progressive politics. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Carmelo Anthony; Chris O’Dowd; August Greene performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Reiner; Emily Mortimer; John David Washington. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Glenn Close; Topher Grace; Low Cut Connie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Baseball The Angels visit the Padres 7 p.m. FSN; the Giants visit the Dodgers 7 p.m. SNLA
