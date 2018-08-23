Thursday's TV highlights: 'American Woman' on Paramount

SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode Leno explores how a love of cars begins. Guest Mitt Romney’s passion started with his dad, who was president of American Motors and “Weird Al” Yankovic has only ever loved one vehicle – his first family car. Also, Jay reminisces about Johnny Carson. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation The two-hour season premiere of this unscripted series opens with the usual housemates — Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro — in Las Vegas, but the drama soon shifts back to New Jersey, where the group plans to enjoy a weekend in Atlantic City. 8 and 10 p.m. MTV
Trial & Error Josh (Nicholas D’Agosto) and his team think they’ve finally got an ironclad defense for their client (Kristin Chenoweth), thanks to Jesse Ray Beaumont (Michael Hitchcock). Meanwhile, Carol Anne (Jayma Mays) just hopes she can make her closing statement before her water breaks. The season finale follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
The Great Food Truck Race The three remaining teams arrive in Coachella Valley, just 24 hours ahead of thousands of music fans attending a festival in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) returns to Bolivia hoping to prove that she is still loyal to the dangerous El Santo (recurring guest star Steven Bauer) in this new episode of the series adapted from a Spanish language telenovela. 9 p.m. USA
Alone While the participants in this unscripted survival series spent little or no time together during the course of the season, this reunion episode brings the contestants together for recaps of their adventures and ordeals. 10:03 p.m. History
American Woman Desperate to make her children happy, Bonnie (Alicia Silverstone) considers giving Steve (James Tupper) another chance, while Kathleen (Mena Suvari) struggles with a decision about her own future. Jennifer Bartels, Makenna James and Lia McHugh also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. Paramount
Swedish Dicks The detective comedy ends its season with two new episodes. Peter Stormare, Johan Glans, Vivian Bang and Felisha Cooper star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. POP
Shooter Bob Lee and Isaac’s (Ryan Phillippe, Omar Epps) search for Carlita (Felisha Terrell) and the missing key card leads them to an Atlas training facility that is off the grid. Jesse Bradford, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Shantel VanSanten also star. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
The Story of the Royals The monarchy draws international attention with a new royal baby and the introduction of Meghan Markle, the first American to marry into the British royal family since 1937, in the conclusion of this two-part special. 9 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Kim Brooks. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chef Gaby Dalkin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Thai soccer players and coach who were rescued from a flooded cave. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Event planner Dee Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Skier Kristen Ulmer. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Alec Baldwin; RuPaul. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Trevor covers Donald Trump’s history of lying about his wealth; the president’s “Space Force” plan. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Joel McHale; Giancarlo Esposito. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
WNBA Basketball L.A. Sparks at Washington Mystics 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
