What’s on TV Monday: The season finale of ’The Gilded Age’ on HBO; NCAA Women’s Basketball
SERIES
The Neighborhood When Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) discovers that a friend is keeping a secret, he struggles with whether to share it with Tina (Tichina Arnold). Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
American Song Contest This new unscripted competition — inspired by the Eurovision Song Contest — will feature solo singers, duos and groups of up to six members from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., vying for the title of best original song. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg serve as host. 8 p.m. NBC
All American (N) 8 p.m. The CW
American Idol Auditions in Los Angeles, Austin and Nashville conclude in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 Athena and Bobby (Angela Bassett, Peter Krause) try to rescue a family trapped in a pickup truck that has been wired with a pipe bomb that will explode if the vehicle’s speed drops below 55 miles per hour. Oliver Stark also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Spring Baking Championship Host Molly Yeh challenges the bakers to bring the unexpected to upside-down citrus cakes in the first of two new episodes. Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman are the judges. 8 and 10 p.m. Food Network
Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS (N) 9 p.m. CBS
All American: Homecoming (N) 9 p.m. The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star A package at the governor’s office may contain a biohazard in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Secrets of Playboy In public, Hefner continually professes that he wants to protect his girls next door, but he continually fails. Susie Krabacher and Playboy mansion employees Stefan and Stella Tetanbaum, and Sondra Theodore reveal dark truths in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. A&E
The Julia Child Challenge (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
The Gilded Age Ada and Aurora (Cynthia Nixon, Kelli O’Hara) try to stop Marian (Louise Jacobson) from making a decision that could affect the rest of her life. Also, as the evening of Gladys’ (Taissa Farmiga) debut ball approaches, the clash between Bertha and Mrs. Astor (Carrie Coon, Donna Murphy) has consequences for New York society. Denée Benton and Douglas Sills also star in the season finale of the period drama. 9 p.m. HBO
Snowpiercer The train throws a party in this new episode. Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean and Alison Wright star. 9 p.m. TNT
NCIS: Hawai’i When a ransomware attack causes the systems at a large dam to malfunction, Ernie (Jason Antoon) and a team of hackers race to find the culprit before the island loses power and water utilities in this new episode. Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson, Vanessa Lachey and Alex Tarrant also star with guest stars Napoleon Tavale and Nicholas Koenig. 10 p.m. CBS
The Endgame (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Better Things (N) 10 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
Bring Her Home Three Indigenous women —an artist, an activist and a politician — work to vindicate and honor female relatives who are missing or were murdered in this new documentary. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second round: 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. ESPN2; 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, 4 p.m. SportsNet
NHL Hockey The Nashville Predators visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Peter Greenberg. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Chiklis (“Winning Time: the Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”); Katheryn Winnick (“Big Sky”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack; author Brad Meltzer. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Rocky Carroll; Katherine Kelly Lang; John McCook; Don Diamont; Jack Wagner; Margaret Cho. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Two young women claim their phobias have completely taken over their lives. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Angela Bassett; Dina Shihabi; Alison Sweeney. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Leslie Mann; Mikey Day; Kae Tempest performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Big Thief performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Jason Clarke; Carter McLean. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Nowhere Boy (2009) 8:05 a.m. TMC
Antwone Fisher (2002) 8:57 a.m. Cinemax
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 9 a.m. FXX
Naughty Marietta (1935) 9 a.m. TCM
A Few Good Men (1992) 9:30 a.m. AMC
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:30 a.m. FX
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 10:35 a.m. Epix
The Cowboy and the Lady (1938) 11 a.m. TCM
The Awful Truth (1937) 1 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 1:50 p.m. Syfy
You Can’t Take It With You (1938) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Trading Places (1983) 2:53 p.m. Encore
Twister (1996) 3 p.m. AMC
Coach Carter (2005) 3 p.m. VH1
Instant Family (2018) 3:30 p.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 4:55 p.m. Syfy
Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Shazam! (2019) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network
First Blood (1982) 6 p.m. BBC America
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 6 p.m. TNT
Mean Girls (2004) 6:35 p.m. MTV
Free Guy (2021) 7 p.m. HBO
Boys Town (1938) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Nutty Professor (1996) 9 p.m. BET
The Gay Divorcee (1934) 9:15 p.m. TCM
The Negotiator (1998) 10 p.m. AMC
Fruitvale Station (2013) 10:05 p.m. TMC
The Merry Widow (1934) 11:15 p.m. TCM
