What’s on TV Monday: The season finale of ’The Gilded Age’ on HBO; NCAA Women’s Basketball

SERIES

The Neighborhood When Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) discovers that a friend is keeping a secret, he struggles with whether to share it with Tina (Tichina Arnold). Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

American Song Contest This new unscripted competition — inspired by the Eurovision Song Contest — will feature solo singers, duos and groups of up to six members from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., vying for the title of best original song. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg serve as host. 8 p.m. NBC

All American (N) 8 p.m. The CW

American Idol Auditions in Los Angeles, Austin and Nashville conclude in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 Athena and Bobby (Angela Bassett, Peter Krause) try to rescue a family trapped in a pickup truck that has been wired with a pipe bomb that will explode if the vehicle’s speed drops below 55 miles per hour. Oliver Stark also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Spring Baking Championship Host Molly Yeh challenges the bakers to bring the unexpected to upside-down citrus cakes in the first of two new episodes. Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman are the judges. 8 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS (N) 9 p.m. CBS

All American: Homecoming (N) 9 p.m. The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star A package at the governor’s office may contain a biohazard in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Secrets of Playboy In public, Hefner continually professes that he wants to protect his girls next door, but he continually fails. Susie Krabacher and Playboy mansion employees Stefan and Stella Tetanbaum, and Sondra Theodore reveal dark truths in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. A&E

The Julia Child Challenge (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

The Gilded Age Ada and Aurora (Cynthia Nixon, Kelli O’Hara) try to stop Marian (Louise Jacobson) from making a decision that could affect the rest of her life. Also, as the evening of Gladys’ (Taissa Farmiga) debut ball approaches, the clash between Bertha and Mrs. Astor (Carrie Coon, Donna Murphy) has consequences for New York society. Denée Benton and Douglas Sills also star in the season finale of the period drama. 9 p.m. HBO

Snowpiercer The train throws a party in this new episode. Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean and Alison Wright star. 9 p.m. TNT

NCIS: Hawai’i When a ransomware attack causes the systems at a large dam to malfunction, Ernie (Jason Antoon) and a team of hackers race to find the culprit before the island loses power and water utilities in this new episode. Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson, Vanessa Lachey and Alex Tarrant also star with guest stars Napoleon Tavale and Nicholas Koenig. 10 p.m. CBS

The Endgame (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Better Things (N) 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

Bring Her Home Three Indigenous women —an artist, an activist and a politician — work to vindicate and honor female relatives who are missing or were murdered in this new documentary. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second round: 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. ESPN2; 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, 4 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Nashville Predators visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Peter Greenberg. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Chiklis (“Winning Time: the Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”); Katheryn Winnick (“Big Sky”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack; author Brad Meltzer. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Rocky Carroll; Katherine Kelly Lang; John McCook; Don Diamont; Jack Wagner; Margaret Cho. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Two young women claim their phobias have completely taken over their lives. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Angela Bassett; Dina Shihabi; Alison Sweeney. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Leslie Mann; Mikey Day; Kae Tempest performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Big Thief performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Jason Clarke; Carter McLean. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Nowhere Boy (2009) 8:05 a.m. TMC

Antwone Fisher (2002) 8:57 a.m. Cinemax

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 9 a.m. FXX

Naughty Marietta (1935) 9 a.m. TCM

A Few Good Men (1992) 9:30 a.m. AMC

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:30 a.m. FX

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 10:35 a.m. Epix

The Cowboy and the Lady (1938) 11 a.m. TCM

The Awful Truth (1937) 1 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 1:50 p.m. Syfy

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Trading Places (1983) 2:53 p.m. Encore

Twister (1996) 3 p.m. AMC

Coach Carter (2005) 3 p.m. VH1

Instant Family (2018) 3:30 p.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 4:55 p.m. Syfy

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Shazam! (2019) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network

First Blood (1982) 6 p.m. BBC America

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 6 p.m. TNT

Mean Girls (2004) 6:35 p.m. MTV

Free Guy (2021) 7 p.m. HBO

Boys Town (1938) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1996) 9 p.m. BET

The Gay Divorcee (1934) 9:15 p.m. TCM

The Negotiator (1998) 10 p.m. AMC

Fruitvale Station (2013) 10:05 p.m. TMC

The Merry Widow (1934) 11:15 p.m. TCM

