Saturday's TV highlights: 'Sun, Sand & Romance' on Hallmark

SERIES

Halt and Catch Fire Cameron (Mackenzie Davis) is focused on promoting her new game at a heavily attended industry conference, while Donna (Kerry Bishe) braces herself to take on some formidable old rivals. Scoot McNairy and Lee Pace also star. 9 and 10 p.m. AMC

Planet Earth: Wild West “The High Country,” the first of two new documentary episodes, visits America’s High Country, the land of grizzly bears, giant trees and extreme season and where survival depends on endurance. The second new episode visits the Taiga forest, and documents the giant sequoia. 9 p.m. BBC America

MOVIES

Jackie Natalie Portman earned an her second Oscar nomination for her portrayal of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the days before and after the assassination of her husband. The 2016 release also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup and John Hurt, in Hurt’s final film released before his death in early 2017. 8 p.m. HBO

Shut In A widowed child psychologist who is living in isolation in rural Maine slowly begins to believe that the ghost of a boy who has gone missing is in her house in director Farren Blackburn’s 2016 French-Canadian psychological thriller. Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt and Jacob Tremblay star. 8 p.m. Starz

Sun, Sand & Romance When Kate and Eric (Tricia Helfer, Scott Elrod) visit Cancun for a romantic vacation and a break from work, he spots a plum business opportunity and leaves her on her own. The resort’s activities director (Paul Campbell) helps fill her time with fun and adventure. Sadie Robertson (“Duck Dynasty”) costars in this 2017 romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.). Panel: Mary Katharine Ham; former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.); Michael Caputo, former Trump campaign advisor; Karine Jean-Pierre, MoveOn. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Jane Pauley in Amsterdam; Jessica Simpson; Bette Midler; Vespa scooters. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Why Trump won: Nate Silver; David Betras; David Brooks; Thomas Frank; George Packer; ghost writer Tony Schwartz (“The Art of the Deal”). 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). Coverage of Hurrican Harvey. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, the New York Times; Michael Gerson, the Washington Post; Danielle Pletka, Katy Tur. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Hurricane Harvey; politics: Sec. of State Rex Tillerson. Panel: Karl Rove; Catherine Lucey, the Associated Press; Josh Holmes; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m.

Reliable Sources The president calls journalists “sick people”; journalists question Trump’s fitness for office: Joanne Lipman, USA Today; Lydia Polgreen, HuffPost; Jeff Greenfield. Conservative media’s biased coverage of President Trump’s troubles: David Zurawik, Media Critic, the Baltimore Sun. A Breitbart editor pledges to do Bannon’s “dirty work”: Kurt Bardella, former spokesman for Breitbart News. Princess Diana coverage 20 years after her death: Clarissa Ward (“Diana: Chasing a Fairytale”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz President Donald Trump’s speech on Afghanistan; tension between President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.); coverage of the Phoenix rally: Erin McPike, Independent Journal Review; Mo Elleithee; Emily Jashinsky, Washington Examiner; Rich Lowry; Ed Henry; Will Leitch, New York Magazine. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Michael Bloomberg; an unconventional jail management style; CrossFit founder Greg Glassman. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

