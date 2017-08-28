Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Shooter' on USA

SERIES

America's Got Talent Twelve acts compete in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Bachelor in Paradise A man who had left the show returns to hand out a rose. Also, a couple on a date learn a Mexican form of wrestling and a love triangle forms. 8 p.m. ABC

The Fosters Brandon’s (David Lambert) party is going fine, until some secrets come out. Also, Jude and Mariana (Hayden Byerly, Cierra Ramirez) try to persuade students to vote against their school going private in this new episode of the family drama. 8 p.m. Freeform

Animal Kingdom Smurf (Ellen Barkin) finally realizes that she may wind up serving more time in jail than she anticipated, and she lashes out by pitting her sons against one another in the season finale of the family crime drama. Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole and Molly Gordon also star. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

Somewhere Between Nico (Devon Sawa) discovers a lot about Danny’s (guest star Noel Johansen) past. With JR Bourne and Aria Birch. Hilary Jardine also guest stars. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The two-art encore airing of “League of Denial: The NFL’s Concussion Crisis” concludes. 10 p.m. KOCE

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jameis Winston and the first team prepare for a preseason game with the Cleveland Browns in this new episode. 10 p.m. HBO

Black Love Couples describe how their spouse went from being a stranger to the most beloved life partner and confidant in the premiere of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. OWN

Adam Ruins Everything Emily Axford debunks IQ tests and points out a few things host Adam Conover has gotten wrong in this new episode.10 p.m. TRU

Shooter Bob Lee and Isaac (Ryan Phillippe, Omar Epps) must break out of a Mexican prison before their nemesis Solotov (Josh Stewart) can find them in this new episode. Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Shantel VanSanten also star. 10 p.m. USA

Manhunt: Unabomber In a letter to his brother (Mark Duplass), Ted (Paul Bettany) recounts key events from his past that informed his decision to engage in terrorist activities. Sam Worthington also stars. 10 p.m. Discovery

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dr. Mehmet Oz; Dave Karger; Ed Brown; “Diana, 7 Days.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Corinne Olympios; 50 Cent; Fifth Harmony performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Danny Strong (“Rebel in the Rye”); Dr. Gadget; dancer Allison Holker (“So You Think You Can Dance”); Patrick Adams (“Suits”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Idris Elba; Tom Holland; Josh Duhamel; Peter Gros brings baby animals; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Dr. Phil A look back at some of the show’s most memorable guests. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

