What’s on TV Friday: ‘Dynasty’ on the CW; ‘Painting With John,’ HBO; March Madness continues
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Blacklist An investigation leads the task force to an unusual suspect when the wealthy clients of an exclusive escort service start turning up dead. Also, Cooper (Harry Lennix) heads to Atlanta to follow a lead on a blackmailer, and Red (James Spader) reunites with one old friend at the funeral of another. 8 p.m. NBC
Charmed Mel (Melonie Diaz) is overcome by memories of her breakup with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), while Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) demon-hunting strains her relationship with Jordan (Jordan Danica). Also, Harry’s (Rupert Evans) training sessions with the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) are interrupted when a new nemesis begins wreaking havoc in the magical world in this new episode of the supernatural series. 8 p.m. the CW
‘Charmed’ reboot cast and creators on why the new series reflects today’s cultural climate
Don’t call it a revival.
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a plant-based natural hair care line crafted for multicultural young men, a product to help keep dogs calm during noisy events and a healthy snack made from an ancient superfood. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race Contestants perform numbers inspired by the musical “Moulin Rouge” in this new episode. Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) is a guest judge and Leslie Jordan guest stars. 8 p.m. VH1
“Legendary Children” uses “Drag Race” to reinterpret a rich history
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Dynasty As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) start working on their plan to stabilize their marriage, Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) is focusing on his work/life balance. Also, Dominique (Michael Michele) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) struggle to make their partnership work after they clash over a business venture. Grant Show and Daniella Alonso costar in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. the CW
Great Performances The new episode “The Conductor” profiles Marin Alsop, the first woman and only conductor to be named a MacArthur fellow and the first female music director of a major symphony. 9 p.m. KOCE
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Painting With John In the season finale, John Lurie recalls attending the 1962 World Series with his father. 11 p.m. HBO
Review: ‘Painting With John’ represents HBO at its most worthwhile: arty and unpredictable
Musician, actor and painter John Lurie muses on art and life from a tropical island in his idiosyncratic HBO documentary series, “Painting With John.”
SPECIALS
Hollywood Magic: The Visual Effects Society Awards This new special, hosted by Sarah Pilla and Rick Adams, features interviews with winners from the 20thVisual Effects Society (VES) Awards. 7 p.m. SN1
Life Is Shorts: Oscars 2022 Disney Channel offers a selection of Oscar winning and nominated short films, including “Burrow” (2020 Oscar nominee), “Bao” (2018 Oscar winner) and “Lou” (2017 Oscar nominee). 8:30 p.m. Disney
SPORTS
Golf PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship, second round, 7:30 a.m. Golf; WGC match play, Day 3, 11 a.m. Golf
Tennis ATP/WTA Miami Open: men’s and women’s second round, 10 a.m. BSSC
Figure Skating ISU World Championships (from Montpellier, France): women’s short program, 10 a.m. USA; women’s free competition, noon USA
Soccer International Friendly: France versus Ivory Coast, 1 p.m. ESPN2
2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Regional semifinals: Saint Peter’s versus Purdue, 4 p.m. CBS; Providence versus Kansas, 4:30 p.m. TBS; North Carolina versus UCLA, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Iowa State versus Miami, 7 p.m. TBS
March Madness is officially here. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Regional semifinals: North Carolina versus South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Ohio State versus Texas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland versus Stanford, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; Creighton versus Iowa State, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College Basketball NCAA Division II Tournament Final: Western Washington versus Glenville State, 5 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Director Soo Hugh. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The Muppets perform; Adrianna Brach; Dave Karger. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Regina Hall; Amy Schumer; Wanda Sykes; chef Wolfgang Puck; Ade Samuel. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Adrien Brody (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”); the Oscars ceremony and nominees. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Nathan Lane. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Joshua Weissman. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Jimmie Allen (“Down Home Tour”); guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Daniela Ruah; chefs Joe Duff and Craig Blondis; Kym Whitley and Nathaniel Martin “Earthquake” Stroman guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Rachael Ray, Kandi Burruss, chef Aarón Sánchez. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show John Cho; Iris Apatow; financial guru John Eringman; Kevin Frazier. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Whitney Cummings; Katie Couric; Maggie Q; Donny Osmond performs. 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Leslie Jones; Samuel L. Jackson; Chloe Kim. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week President Biden’s trip to Europe; Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Laura Jarrett (“Early Start”); Josh Lederman, NBC News; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Julie Ioffe, Puck. John Heilemann, “The Circus”; Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Desus and Mero; Maren Morris performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bob Odenkirk. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Andrew Garfield; Keke Palmer; Ghost performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour & Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden John Lithgow; Jack Whitehall; King Calaway. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tom Holland; Alana Haim; Stevie Nistor with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Fiddler on the Roof Joseph Stein’s hit stage musical, based on stories about the humble residents of a village in czarist Russia, inspired this 1971 movie starring Topol shines as milkman Tevye, who tries to marry off five daughters and preserve his Jewish. The film airs as part of TCM’s “31 Days of Oscar” event. 5 p.m. TCM
On Sept. 22, 1964, after the long-awaited Broadway opening of “Fiddler on the Roof,” invited guests gathered at New York’s swank Rainbow Room to celebrate.
Deadlock Director and co-writer Jared Cohn’s 2021 action thriller stars Bruce Willis as a criminal leading a group of anti-government mercenaries who seize control of a nuclear power plant. Patrick Muldoon, Michael DeVorzon, Billy Jack Harlow and Kelly Lynn Reiter also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) 8 a.m. FX
The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 8:30 a.m. E!
Predator (1987) 9 a.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 9 a.m. FXX
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 9 a.m. IFC
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 9:19 a.m. Starz
Aliens (1986) 9:30 a.m. TMC
Beatriz at Dinner (2017) 9:50 a.m. Epix
Green Book (2018) 10:30 a.m. FX
The Mustang (2019) 10:52 a.m. Cinemax
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) 11:15 a.m. Epix
Tin Cup (1996) 11:22 a.m. Starz
Everest (2015) 11:30 a.m. IFC
Se7en (1995) Noon Syfy
Philadelphia (1993) Noon and 8 p.m. TMC
This Is the End (2013) 12:20 p.m. Encore
Rocky (1976) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax
Blades of Glory (2007) 12:30 p.m. HBO
Being There (1979) 12:30 p.m. TCM
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1:30 p.m. FX
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 2 p.m. AMC
Dirty Dancing (1987) 2 p.m. E!
Lone Survivor (2013) 2:15 p.m. IFC
The Fifth Element (1997) 2:57 p.m. Syfy
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Candidate (1972) 3 p.m. TCM
The Climb (2019) 3:49 p.m. Encore
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 4:28 p.m. TNT
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 5 p.m. AMC
Fury (2014) 5 and 11 p.m. IFC
The Kid Detective (2020) 5:30 p.m. Encore
Zombieland (2009) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 and 10 p.m. VH1
First Cow (2019) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Little Women (2019) 7 p.m. FX
Point Break (1991) 7 p.m. Paramount
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 7:13 p.m. TNT
A League of Their Own (1992) 7:30 and 10:35 p.m. Bravo
Local Hero (1983) 8 p.m. KCET
The Fugitive (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. CMT
American Sniper (2014) 8 p.m. IFC
Men in Black (1997) 8 p.m. POP
All That Jazz (1979) 8:15 p.m. TCM
Wedding Crashers (2005) 9 p.m. E!
The Terminal (2004) 9:50 p.m. Epix
The Founder (2016) 10 p.m. KCET
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 10 p.m. FX
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 10 p.m. Paramount
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 10:05 p.m. TMC
Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1970) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Pulp Fiction (1994) 10:35 p.m. Showtime
Movies on TV this week: ‘After Yang’ on Showtime; ‘Finding Nemo’ on Freeform; ‘Glory,’ Epix
Movies on TV this week March 20: ‘After Yang,’ Showtime; ‘Finding Nemo’ on Freeform; ‘Glory,’ Epix; ‘A Streetcar Named Desire,’ TCM; ‘Local Hero’ KCET
Movies on TV for the entire week, March 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of March 20 - 26 as PDF files you can download and print
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.