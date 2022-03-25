What’s on TV Friday: ‘Dynasty’ on the CW; ‘Painting With John,’ HBO; March Madness continues

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Blacklist An investigation leads the task force to an unusual suspect when the wealthy clients of an exclusive escort service start turning up dead. Also, Cooper (Harry Lennix) heads to Atlanta to follow a lead on a blackmailer, and Red (James Spader) reunites with one old friend at the funeral of another. 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed Mel (Melonie Diaz) is overcome by memories of her breakup with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), while Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) demon-hunting strains her relationship with Jordan (Jordan Danica). Also, Harry’s (Rupert Evans) training sessions with the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) are interrupted when a new nemesis begins wreaking havoc in the magical world in this new episode of the supernatural series. 8 p.m. the CW

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a plant-based natural hair care line crafted for multicultural young men, a product to help keep dogs calm during noisy events and a healthy snack made from an ancient superfood. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race Contestants perform numbers inspired by the musical “Moulin Rouge” in this new episode. Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) is a guest judge and Leslie Jordan guest stars. 8 p.m. VH1

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Dynasty As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) start working on their plan to stabilize their marriage, Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) is focusing on his work/life balance. Also, Dominique (Michael Michele) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) struggle to make their partnership work after they clash over a business venture. Grant Show and Daniella Alonso costar in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. the CW

Great Performances The new episode “The Conductor” profiles Marin Alsop, the first woman and only conductor to be named a MacArthur fellow and the first female music director of a major symphony. 9 p.m. KOCE

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Painting With John In the season finale, John Lurie recalls attending the 1962 World Series with his father. 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Hollywood Magic: The Visual Effects Society Awards This new special, hosted by Sarah Pilla and Rick Adams, features interviews with winners from the 20thVisual Effects Society (VES) Awards. 7 p.m. SN1

Life Is Shorts: Oscars 2022 Disney Channel offers a selection of Oscar winning and nominated short films, including “Burrow” (2020 Oscar nominee), “Bao” (2018 Oscar winner) and “Lou” (2017 Oscar nominee). 8:30 p.m. Disney

SPORTS

Golf PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship, second round, 7:30 a.m. Golf; WGC match play, Day 3, 11 a.m. Golf

Tennis ATP/WTA Miami Open: men’s and women’s second round, 10 a.m. BSSC

Figure Skating ISU World Championships (from Montpellier, France): women’s short program, 10 a.m. USA; women’s free competition, noon USA

Soccer International Friendly: France versus Ivory Coast, 1 p.m. ESPN2

2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Regional semifinals: Saint Peter’s versus Purdue, 4 p.m. CBS; Providence versus Kansas, 4:30 p.m. TBS; North Carolina versus UCLA, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Iowa State versus Miami, 7 p.m. TBS

Sports Full coverage: 2022 NCAA basketball tournament March Madness is officially here. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.



2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Regional semifinals: North Carolina versus South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Ohio State versus Texas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland versus Stanford, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; Creighton versus Iowa State, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s College Basketball NCAA Division II Tournament Final: Western Washington versus Glenville State, 5 p.m. CBSSN

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Director Soo Hugh. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The Muppets perform; Adrianna Brach; Dave Karger. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Regina Hall; Amy Schumer; Wanda Sykes; chef Wolfgang Puck; Ade Samuel. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Adrien Brody (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”); the Oscars ceremony and nominees. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Nathan Lane. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Joshua Weissman. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Jimmie Allen (“Down Home Tour”); guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Daniela Ruah; chefs Joe Duff and Craig Blondis; Kym Whitley and Nathaniel Martin “Earthquake” Stroman guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Rachael Ray, Kandi Burruss, chef Aarón Sánchez. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show John Cho; Iris Apatow; financial guru John Eringman; Kevin Frazier. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Whitney Cummings; Katie Couric; Maggie Q; Donny Osmond performs. 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Leslie Jones; Samuel L. Jackson; Chloe Kim. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week President Biden’s trip to Europe; Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Laura Jarrett (“Early Start”); Josh Lederman, NBC News; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Julie Ioffe, Puck. John Heilemann, “The Circus”; Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Desus and Mero; Maren Morris performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bob Odenkirk. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Andrew Garfield; Keke Palmer; Ghost performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour & Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden John Lithgow; Jack Whitehall; King Calaway. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tom Holland; Alana Haim; Stevie Nistor with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Fiddler on the Roof Joseph Stein’s hit stage musical, based on stories about the humble residents of a village in czarist Russia, inspired this 1971 movie starring Topol shines as milkman Tevye, who tries to marry off five daughters and preserve his Jewish. The film airs as part of TCM’s “31 Days of Oscar” event. 5 p.m. TCM

Deadlock Director and co-writer Jared Cohn’s 2021 action thriller stars Bruce Willis as a criminal leading a group of anti-government mercenaries who seize control of a nuclear power plant. Patrick Muldoon, Michael DeVorzon, Billy Jack Harlow and Kelly Lynn Reiter also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) 8 a.m. FX

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 8:30 a.m. E!

Predator (1987) 9 a.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 9 a.m. FXX

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 9 a.m. IFC

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 9:19 a.m. Starz

Aliens (1986) 9:30 a.m. TMC

Beatriz at Dinner (2017) 9:50 a.m. Epix

Green Book (2018) 10:30 a.m. FX

The Mustang (2019) 10:52 a.m. Cinemax

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) 11:15 a.m. Epix

Tin Cup (1996) 11:22 a.m. Starz

Everest (2015) 11:30 a.m. IFC

Se7en (1995) Noon Syfy

Philadelphia (1993) Noon and 8 p.m. TMC

This Is the End (2013) 12:20 p.m. Encore

Rocky (1976) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax

Blades of Glory (2007) 12:30 p.m. HBO

Being There (1979) 12:30 p.m. TCM

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1:30 p.m. FX

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 2 p.m. AMC

Dirty Dancing (1987) 2 p.m. E!

Lone Survivor (2013) 2:15 p.m. IFC

The Fifth Element (1997) 2:57 p.m. Syfy

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Candidate (1972) 3 p.m. TCM

The Climb (2019) 3:49 p.m. Encore

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 4:28 p.m. TNT

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 5 p.m. AMC

Fury (2014) 5 and 11 p.m. IFC

The Kid Detective (2020) 5:30 p.m. Encore

Zombieland (2009) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 and 10 p.m. VH1

First Cow (2019) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Little Women (2019) 7 p.m. FX

Point Break (1991) 7 p.m. Paramount

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 7:13 p.m. TNT

A League of Their Own (1992) 7:30 and 10:35 p.m. Bravo

Local Hero (1983) 8 p.m. KCET

The Fugitive (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. CMT

American Sniper (2014) 8 p.m. IFC

Men in Black (1997) 8 p.m. POP

All That Jazz (1979) 8:15 p.m. TCM

Wedding Crashers (2005) 9 p.m. E!

The Terminal (2004) 9:50 p.m. Epix

The Founder (2016) 10 p.m. KCET

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 10 p.m. FX

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 10 p.m. Paramount

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 10:05 p.m. TMC

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1970) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Pulp Fiction (1994) 10:35 p.m. Showtime

