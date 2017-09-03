Monday's TV highlights: 'The Reagan Show' on CNN

SERIES
American Ninja Warrior Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy host as the final rounds begin. 8 p.m. NBC
Bachelor in Paradise One man talks to every woman in paradise before one accepts his date. Later, the rose ceremony comes to a shocking conclusion. 8 p.m. ABC
So You Think You Can Dance The top seven contestants perform, judged by Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens with host Cat Deeley. 8 p.m. Fox
Preacher After planning to leave New Orleans, Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy (Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun) must change plans again due to the arrival of an old enemy in this new episode. 9 and 10:05 p.m. AMC
Midnight, Texas Manfred (Francois Arnaud) tries to defend the entire populace from a bounty hunter (guest star Breeda Wool) who is pursuing Joe (Jason Lewis) and willing to do anything. Yul Vazquez, Sarah Ramos, Arielle Kebbel and Dylan Bruce also star. 10 p.m. NBC
POV Maite Alberdi’s documentary “The Grown-Ups” profiles four adults with Down syndrome as they face challenges in middle age and seek more independence for themselves. 10 p.m. KOCE
People of Earth The StarCrossed support group turns to Agent Foster (Nasim Pedrad) for help, while Jeff (Ken Hall) blames Don (Bjorn Gustafsson) for bringing an intruder aboard the ship. Tracee Chimo and Ana Gasteyer also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
Will Will (Laurie Davidson) and the theater company are sent reeling by a discovery that forces them to risk everything to survive in the season finale. 11 p.m. TNT
Loaded Ewan (Jonny Sweet) has a chance to acquire wealth beyond his wildest dreams, but it involves a moral dilemma in the season finale. 11:10 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. Filmmaker Mark Ford incorporates archival footage, audio recordings and interviews in this new three-hour documentary chronicling the life of the influential rapper who was murdered in 1997. 8 p.m. A&E
Chandra Levy: An American Murder Mystery This new special documents the high profile investigation into one of the most bizarre disappearances in American history. 8 p.m. TLC
MOVIES
The Reagan Show This new documentary uses archival film and news footage to recall President Reagan’s eight years in the White House. 5 and 9:30 p.m. CNN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Labor Day deals; King Tut; school meals; Anthony Scotto. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Travel writer Amy Tara Koch, the New York Times Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Deuce”); Peggy Fischer (“Chopped Junior”); Grace VanderWaal performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Dr. Phil A woman says her husband’s panic attacks are tearing their family apart. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
