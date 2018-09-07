Friday's TV highlights: 'Sweet Virginia' on Showtime

SERIES
American Masters Acclaimed artists Elizabeth Murray and Andrew Wyeth are remembered in new back-to-back episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri returns to the Big Island of Hawaii in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Wynonna Earp An old foe returns to stalk Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and the gang on a new episode of this western-horror mashup. 9 p.m. Syfy
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars A new season features celebrities from “Jersey Shore,” “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Black Ink Crew,” “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “The Bachlorette.” 9 p.m. WE
Outcast Kyle (Patrick Fugit) is desperate to get his family to safety when possessions in the town rise at an alarming rate on a new episode of the supernatural drama. 10 p.m. Cinemax
In Search Of Host Zach Quinto investigates the possibility of life after death in this new episode. 10 p.m. History Channel
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level Comic Marvin Hunter performs in the season finale of Hart’s standup showcase. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack The former “SNL” star’s sketch series wraps another season. 11:30 p.m. TruTV
SPECIALS
Stand Up to Cancer Mahershala Ali, Kathy Bates, Katie Couric, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Marg Helgenberger, Ed Helms and “Crazy Rich Asians’” Ken Jeong are among the celebrities lending their support to this year’s edition of the star-studded multiplatform telethon. 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, Bravo, E!, Encore, Epix, Freeform, FYI, HBO, Logo, Showtime, Starz, TNT
MOVIES
Body Heat William Hurt plays a shady Florida lawyer and Kathleen Turner is the femme fatale he makes the mistake of becoming involved with in director Lawrence Kasdan’s steamy 1981 thriller. Richard Crenna, Ted Danson and Mickey Rourke also star. 8 p.m. KCET
Sweet Virginia Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead”) stars in director Jamie M. Dagg’s noir-ish 2017 fable set in Alaska. Imogen Poots and Rosemarie DeWitt also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Key Largo Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall and Edward G. Robinson head the cast of director John Huston’s classic 1948 film noir about a gangster who takes hostages at a Florida hotel. Lionel Barrymore and Claire Trevor also star. 10 p.m. KCET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Katie Couric; Alessia Cara. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Emma Thompson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Legal expert Jessica Levinson; Hal Eisner; filmmaker Jack Bryan (“Active Measures”); Queen Extravaganza performs; model Amber Rose; Shawna Dawson: L.A. Street Food Festival. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today DNA shocks. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan YouTuber Collins Key; Jennifer Garner; David Muir. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Wendy Williams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Steve Daymond John (“Shark Tank”). Panel: Tamar Braxton, Kim Gravel and Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man says his wife has spent thousands of dollars a day on clothes, purses and cars. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cher (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) is interviewed and performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week President Trump has a bad week; Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings: Joan Biskupic, CNN; Ed O’Keefe, CBS; Pete Williams and Kristen Welker, NBC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Filmmaker Jack Bryan (“Active Measures”); Jim Carrey; David Axelrod; Michelle Goldberg; former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.). (N) 10 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Al Gore; activist Gilles Marini; attorney Sara Azari; Shawn Steel, RNC. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (Series finale) (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nick Jonas; Robin Schulz; Elizabeth Olsen. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sharon Osbourne; Jay Rock performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Terry Bradshaw; Shannon Purser; Dreamers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Cher; William H. Macy. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Chuck Liddell; Flora Cash performs; Y’lan Noel. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Tennis Play continues at the 2018 U.S. Open with the men’s doubles final, 9 a.m. ESPN2; and the men’s semifinals, 1 p.m. ESPN
Soccer The U.S. team plays a friendly match against Brazil at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. 5 p.m. FS1
Baseball The Angels play the Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
