Friday's TV highlights: 'Sweet Virginia' on Showtime

By Matt Cooper
Sep 06, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Jon Bernthal stars in the 2017 indie thriller "Sweet Virginia" airing on Showtime. (Grady Mitchell /)

SERIES

American Masters Acclaimed artists Elizabeth Murray and Andrew Wyeth are remembered in new back-to-back episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri returns to the Big Island of Hawaii in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Wynonna Earp An old foe returns to stalk Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and the gang on a new episode of this western-horror mashup. 9 p.m. Syfy

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars A new season features celebrities from “Jersey Shore,” “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Black Ink Crew,” “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “The Bachlorette.” 9 p.m. WE

Outcast Kyle (Patrick Fugit) is desperate to get his family to safety when possessions in the town rise at an alarming rate on a new episode of the supernatural drama. 10 p.m. Cinemax

In Search Of Host Zach Quinto investigates the possibility of life after death in this new episode. 10 p.m. History Channel

Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level Comic Marvin Hunter performs in the season finale of Hart’s standup showcase. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack The former “SNL” star’s sketch series wraps another season. 11:30 p.m. TruTV

SPECIALS

Stand Up to Cancer Mahershala Ali, Kathy Bates, Katie Couric, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Marg Helgenberger, Ed Helms and “Crazy Rich Asians’” Ken Jeong are among the celebrities lending their support to this year’s edition of the star-studded multiplatform telethon. 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, Bravo, E!, Encore, Epix, Freeform, FYI, HBO, Logo, Showtime, Starz, TNT

MOVIES

Body Heat William Hurt plays a shady Florida lawyer and Kathleen Turner is the femme fatale he makes the mistake of becoming involved with in director Lawrence Kasdan’s steamy 1981 thriller. Richard Crenna, Ted Danson and Mickey Rourke also star. 8 p.m. KCET

Sweet Virginia Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead”) stars in director Jamie M. Dagg’s noir-ish 2017 fable set in Alaska. Imogen Poots and Rosemarie DeWitt also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Key Largo Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall and Edward G. Robinson head the cast of director John Huston’s classic 1948 film noir about a gangster who takes hostages at a Florida hotel. Lionel Barrymore and Claire Trevor also star. 10 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Katie Couric; Alessia Cara. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Emma Thompson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Legal expert Jessica Levinson; Hal Eisner; filmmaker Jack Bryan (“Active Measures”); Queen Extravaganza performs; model Amber Rose; Shawna Dawson: L.A. Street Food Festival. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today DNA shocks. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan YouTuber Collins Key; Jennifer Garner; David Muir. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Wendy Williams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Steve Daymond John (“Shark Tank”). Panel: Tamar Braxton, Kim Gravel and Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man says his wife has spent thousands of dollars a day on clothes, purses and cars. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cher (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) is interviewed and performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week President Trump has a bad week; Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings: Joan Biskupic, CNN; Ed O’Keefe, CBS; Pete Williams and Kristen Welker, NBC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Filmmaker Jack Bryan (“Active Measures”); Jim Carrey; David Axelrod; Michelle Goldberg; former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.). (N) 10 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Al Gore; activist Gilles Marini; attorney Sara Azari; Shawn Steel, RNC. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (Series finale) (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nick Jonas; Robin Schulz; Elizabeth Olsen. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sharon Osbourne; Jay Rock performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Terry Bradshaw; Shannon Purser; Dreamers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Cher; William H. Macy. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Chuck Liddell; Flora Cash performs; Y’lan Noel. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Tennis Play continues at the 2018 U.S. Open with the men’s doubles final, 9 a.m. ESPN2; and the men’s semifinals, 1 p.m. ESPN

Soccer The U.S. team plays a friendly match against Brazil at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. 5 p.m. FS1

Baseball The Angels play the Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

