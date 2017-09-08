Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Hidden Figures' on HBO

SERIES
Planet Earth: Life BBC America offers a marathon of its landmark environmental series: “Beyond: Challenges of Life,” noon; “Beyond: Reptiles and Amphibians,” 1:10 p.m.; “Beyond: Mammals,” 2:20 p.m.; “Beyond: Fish,” 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond: Birds,” 4:40 p.m.; “Beyond: Insects,” 5:50 p.m.; “Beyond: Hunters and Hunted,” 7 p.m.; “Beyond: Creatures of the Deep,” 8:10 p.m.; “Beyond: Plants,” 9:20 p.m.; “Beyond: Primates,” 10:30 p.m.
Halt and Catch Fire Cameron (Mackenzie Davis) buys a plot of land, and Donna (Kerry Bishe) focuses her team on their mission, while Joe and Gordon (Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy) recruit a team of websurfers to map the web. 9 p.m. AMC
Black Love This intimate new documentary series, which explores what goes into making a marriage work, continues with a new episode featuring seven couples who open up about how they navigated difficult passages in their relationships. Guests include actor Neil Brown Jr. (“Insecure”) and his wife; and Edwina Findley Dickerson (“If Loving You Is Wrong”) and her husband. 9 p.m. OWN
Oprah’s Master Class Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar LL Cool J discusses his career with host Oprah Winfrey. 10 p.m. OWN
SPECIALS
Surviving Harvey: Animals After the Storm Witness daring rescues, dramatic reunions and inspiring adoptions that leave pets and people hopeful after Hurricane Harvey. (N) (1 hr.) “Surviving Harvey: Animals After the Storm.” 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Con Man This Web series moves to cable with its five-episode first season airing in a mini-marathon. Wray Nerely stars as a struggling actor who once had a fan-favorite role in a cult classic science fiction series. 10:05, 11:10 and 11:40 p.m.; 12:15 and 12:50 a.m. Syfy
MOVIES
Hidden Figures This 2016 biographical drama recalls how NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson (Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae) managed to cross gender and race lines in 1961 to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. 8 p.m. HBO
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Hurricane Irma coverage; Hillary Clinton. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Panel: Brit Hume; Mo Elleithee; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. , 7 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo Hurricane Irma: Mayor Craig Cates (Key West, Fla.); Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.); Newt Gingrich; Mayor Philip Levine (Miami Beach); Carl Higbie, Americorps; Don Peebles; town manager Jay Boodheshwar (Palm Beach, Fla.). Panel: Ed Rollins; Mary Kissel. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Hurricane Irma coverage. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m.and 4 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Erin McPike, Independent Journal Review; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Former White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon; new Arctic resources due to climate change. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Football Cincinnati at Michigan (9 a.m. ABC); Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State (9 a.m. KDOC); Louisville at North Carolina (9 a.m. ESPN); Iowa at Iowa State (9 a.m. ESPN2); Charlotte at Kansas State (9 a.m. FSN); Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech (9:30 a.m. FSN2); TCU at Arkansas (12:30 p.m. CBS); Pittsburgh at Penn State (12:30 p.m. ABC); Fresno State at Alabama (12:30 p.m. ESPN2); Central Michigan at Kansas (1 p.m. FSN); Nebraska at Oregon (1:30 p.m. Fox); Auburn at Clemson (4 p.m. ESPN); South Carolina at Missouri (4 p.m. ESPN2); Georgia at Notre Dame (4:30 p.m. NBC); Oklahoma at Ohio State (4:30 p.m. ABC); Texas-San Antonio at Baylor (5 p.m. FSN2); Stanford at USC (5:30 p.m. Fox); Minnesota at Oregon State (7 p.m. FS1); Utah at BYU (7:15 p.m. ESPN2); Boise State at Washington State (7:30 p.m. ESPN).
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Sept. 10 - 16, 2017