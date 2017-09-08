Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Hidden Figures' on HBO

SERIES

Planet Earth: Life BBC America offers a marathon of its landmark environmental series: “Beyond: Challenges of Life,” noon; “Beyond: Reptiles and Amphibians,” 1:10 p.m.; “Beyond: Mammals,” 2:20 p.m.; “Beyond: Fish,” 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond: Birds,” 4:40 p.m.; “Beyond: Insects,” 5:50 p.m.; “Beyond: Hunters and Hunted,” 7 p.m.; “Beyond: Creatures of the Deep,” 8:10 p.m.; “Beyond: Plants,” 9:20 p.m.; “Beyond: Primates,” 10:30 p.m.

Halt and Catch Fire Cameron (Mackenzie Davis) buys a plot of land, and Donna (Kerry Bishe) focuses her team on their mission, while Joe and Gordon (Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy) recruit a team of websurfers to map the web. 9 p.m. AMC

Black Love This intimate new documentary series, which explores what goes into making a marriage work, continues with a new episode featuring seven couples who open up about how they navigated difficult passages in their relationships. Guests include actor Neil Brown Jr. (“Insecure”) and his wife; and Edwina Findley Dickerson (“If Loving You Is Wrong”) and her husband. 9 p.m. OWN

Oprah’s Master Class Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar LL Cool J discusses his career with host Oprah Winfrey. 10 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

Surviving Harvey: Animals After the Storm Witness daring rescues, dramatic reunions and inspiring adoptions that leave pets and people hopeful after Hurricane Harvey. (N) (1 hr.) “Surviving Harvey: Animals After the Storm.” 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Con Man This Web series moves to cable with its five-episode first season airing in a mini-marathon. Wray Nerely stars as a struggling actor who once had a fan-favorite role in a cult classic science fiction series. 10:05, 11:10 and 11:40 p.m.; 12:15 and 12:50 a.m. Syfy

MOVIES

Hidden Figures This 2016 biographical drama recalls how NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson (Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae) managed to cross gender and race lines in 1961 to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. 8 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Hurricane Irma coverage; Hillary Clinton. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Panel: Brit Hume; Mo Elleithee; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. , 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo Hurricane Irma: Mayor Craig Cates (Key West, Fla.); Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.); Newt Gingrich; Mayor Philip Levine (Miami Beach); Carl Higbie, Americorps; Don Peebles; town manager Jay Boodheshwar (Palm Beach, Fla.). Panel: Ed Rollins; Mary Kissel. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Hurricane Irma coverage. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m.and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Erin McPike, Independent Journal Review; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Former White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon; new Arctic resources due to climate change. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Football Cincinnati at Michigan (9 a.m. ABC); Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State (9 a.m. KDOC); Louisville at North Carolina (9 a.m. ESPN); Iowa at Iowa State (9 a.m. ESPN2); Charlotte at Kansas State (9 a.m. FSN); Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech (9:30 a.m. FSN2); TCU at Arkansas (12:30 p.m. CBS); Pittsburgh at Penn State (12:30 p.m. ABC); Fresno State at Alabama (12:30 p.m. ESPN2); Central Michigan at Kansas (1 p.m. FSN); Nebraska at Oregon (1:30 p.m. Fox); Auburn at Clemson (4 p.m. ESPN); South Carolina at Missouri (4 p.m. ESPN2); Georgia at Notre Dame (4:30 p.m. NBC); Oklahoma at Ohio State (4:30 p.m. ABC); Texas-San Antonio at Baylor (5 p.m. FSN2); Stanford at USC (5:30 p.m. Fox); Minnesota at Oregon State (7 p.m. FS1); Utah at BYU (7:15 p.m. ESPN2); Boise State at Washington State (7:30 p.m. ESPN).

