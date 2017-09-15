Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'La La Land' on HBO

SERIES

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald Former CIA agent Bob Baer reinvestigates the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy in this six-part series. 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 p.m. History Channel

Halt and Catch Fire Bosworth (Toby Huss) reaches a breaking point on a new episode of the tech-industry drama. 9 p.m. AMC

Black Love Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Viola Davis offers her thoughts on making relationships last on a new episode of his reality series. 9 p.m. OWN

Running Wild With Bear Grylls “High School Musical’s” Vanessa Hudgens joins Grylls for a trek in the High Sierras on a new episode of the celebrity outdoor-adventure series. 10 p.m. NBC

Oprah’s Master Class Former Laker Shaquille O’Neal discusses his life and career in this new installment. 10 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Artistic and technical achievements in television are honored in a ceremony recorded last week and airing the night before the main awards show on Sunday. 8 p.m. FXX

Prince: Sign O’ the Times The late musician plays hits including “U Got the Look” and “Little Red Corvette” in this 1987 concert film. 9 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

Secrets A husband’s infidelity threatens a couple’s marriage in this 2017 drama starring Denyce Lawton and Harold “House” Moore. 8 p.m. BET

La La Land Ryan Gosling and Oscar winner Emma Stone find romance in this hit 2016 musical directed by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle. John Legend also stars. 8 p.m. HBO

Ten: Murder Island A young woman (China Anne McClain) has to solve the mysterious connection between herself and nine other guests in this new thriller. 8 p.m. and midnight Lifetime

Illicit A couple’s marriage is threatened by each partner’s infidelity in this 2017 drama; with David Ramsey, Shireen Crutchfield, Vivica A. Fox and Dean Cain. 10 p.m. BET

Drink Slay Love A teenage vampire (Cierra Ramirez, “The Fosters”) gains the ability to withstand sunlight in this new supernatural drama. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Allied Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard find romance and intrigue during WWII in this 2016 drama directed by Robert Zemeckis. 10:05 p.m. Epix

Weekend Talk Shows

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union North Korea, U.N. General Assembly: Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the U.N. DACA; National Security: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). Panel: Ana Navarro; Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.); David Urban. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Madonna; the chief carver of Mt. Rushmore; Tom Brady; latest smartphones; Billie Jean King. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace President Trump’s upcoming meeting with the N.N. General Assembly: National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Dr. Robin West, team Physician for the Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals. Panel: Newt Gingrich; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Guy Benson; Rachael Bade, Politico. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Global warming and recent hurricanes: Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, Texas Tech University. Human activity and global warming: Neil deGrasse Tyson. The stock market; German election preview; the relationship between British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Trump; Trump, China and North Korea; potential trade war; crisis in Myanmar: Anne Applebaum, the Washington Post; Fraser Nelson, the Spectator; Martin Wolf, the Financial Times. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg (New York). Panel: Doris Kearns Goodwin, David Brody, Al Cardenas, Katy Tur. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Friday’s terror attack on the London Underground: British Prime Minister Theresa May. National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster. Rep. Adam Schiff. Panel: Alex Castellanos; Patrick Gaspard; Jonathan Karl; Alice Stewart; Katrina vanden Heuvel. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz President Trump’s deal with Democrats DACA; Hillary Clinton’s TV interviews; coverage of ESPN’s Jemele Hill’s tweets targeting Trump: Shannon Pettypiece, Bloomberg; Katie Pavlich; Joe Trippi; Jared Max; Ed Henry; Gayle Trotter; Emily Tisch Sussman. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC