What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Stolen by Their Father’ on Lifetime; Oscar Isaac hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Great Chocolate Showdown After a lesson in sculpting, the bakers transform ordinary cupcakes into floral centerpieces in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Saturday Night Live Oscar Issac hosts this new episode with musical guest Charli XCX. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

World’s Funniest Animals Host Elizabeth Stanton welcomes actor Jayson Blair (“Good Trouble”) as her special guest for a new episode that features clips of penguins, owls, lizards and a Husky who enjoys playing hide-and-seek. 9 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Burnley versus Chelsea, 7 a.m. USA; Liverpool versus West Ham United, 9:30 a.m. NBC

Women’s College Basketball Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals, 8 a.m. CBSSN; 10:30 a.m. CBSSN. ACC Tournament semifinals, 9 a.m. ACC-TV; 11:30 a.m. ACC-TV. Big East Tournament: Connecticut versus TBA, 9 a.m. FS1. WCC Tournament: TBA versus Portland, 1:30 p.m. BSSC; TBA versus San Francisco, 4 p.m. BSSC. Kansas visits Oklahoma, Noon BSW

College Basketball USC visits UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN. Also, Alabama visits LSU, 9 a.m. CBS; Villanova visits Butler, 9 a.m. Fox; Boston College visits Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. BSSC; Arkansas visits Tennessee, 9 a.m. ESPN; Virginia visits Louisville, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Davidson visits Dayton, 9:30 a.m. USA; South Carolina visits Auburn, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; Kentucky visits Florida, 11 a.m. CBS; Virginia Tech visits Clemson, 11 a.m. BSSC; Indiana visits Purdue, 11 a.m. ESPN; NC State visits Florida State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Creighton, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Pittsburgh visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. ESPNews; Rhode Island visits Saint Joseph’s, 11:30 a.m. USA; Stanford visits Arizona State, Noon PAC-12TV; MVC Tournament semifinals, 12:30 p.m. CBSSN; 3 p.m. CBSSN; Georgia visits Missouri, 12:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Oregon visits Washington State, 1 p.m. CBS; Texas visits Kansas, 1 p.m. ESPN; VCU visits Saint Louis, 1 p.m. ESPN2; UC Irvine visits Cal State Bakersfield, 1 p.m. SportsNet; DePaul visits Connecticut, 2 p.m. Fox; California visits Arizona, 2 p.m. PAC-12TV; North Carolina visits Duke, 3 p.m. ACC-TV and 3 p.m. ESPN; Iowa State visits Baylor, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Vanderbilt visits Ole Miss, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; Georgetown visits Xavier, 4 p.m. FS1; Oregon State visits Washington, 4:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; Boise State visits Colorado State, 5:30 p.m. CBSSN; OVC Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA, 5:30 p.m. ESPN2; Mississippi State visits Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; St. John’s visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Nevada, 7:30 p.m. CBSSN; WCC Tournament: TBA versus San Francisco, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2; TBA versus Santa Clara, 9:30 p.m. ESPN2. UNLV visits New Mexico, 8 p.m. FS1

Golf PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, 9:30 a.m. Golf; 11:30 a.m. NBC; Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, 11:30 a.m. Golf

NHL Hockey The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Philadelphia Flyers, noon ABC

MLS Soccer The Galaxy visits the Charlotte FC, 4:30 p.m. Fox

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Lakers, 5:30 p.m. ABC

Winter Paralympics Para Cross-Country Skiing, 6 p.m. USA; Primetime, 7:30 p.m. NBC; Para Snowboarding, 7:30 p.m. USA; Sled Hockey: U.S. versus South Korea, 9:05 p.m. USA; Para Cross-Country Skiing, 11 p.m. USA

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Deals and steals; Binge This! with People’s Jeremy Parsons; Elizabeth Graves on spring cleaning. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Writer Patrick Somerville (HBO Max’s “Station Eleven”). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Tootsie An out-of-work actor (Dustin Hoffman) desperate for a job poses as a woman and lands a big role on a daytime soap opera in this 1982 romantic comedy. Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Bill Murray, Dabney Coleman and Charles Durning also star. 5 p.m. TCM

Stolen by Their Father Adapted from Lizbeth Meredith’s memoir “Pieces of Me: Rescuing My Kidnapped Daughters,” this new docudrama stars Sarah Drew as a mother whose two daughters go on a non-custodial visit with their father (Kimonas Kouris). She soon discovers that her abusive ex-husband has kidnapped the children and taken them to Greece. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Green Knight This 2021 medieval fantasy honors and deconstructs the classic 14th century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” Set in the England of King Arthur’s reign, the film stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, who takes up a challenge posed by another knight of mysterious origin. Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris and Ralph Ineson also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) 8 a.m. TCM

Sausage Party (2016) 9 a.m. FXX

1917 (2019) 9 a.m. TMC

Rudy (1993) 9:25 a.m. Encore

The Matrix (1999) 9:40 a.m. Freeform

Training Day (2001) 10 a.m. AMC

Seabiscuit (2003) 10 a.m. Showtime

Gangs of New York (2002) 10:10 a.m. and 11:27 p.m. Starz

Zoolander (2001) 11 a.m. POP

Twins (1988) 11 a.m. Sundance

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Knives Out (2019) 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Bravo

The Karate Kid (1984) Noon and 8 p.m. CMT

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Noon FX

Dances With Wolves (1990) Noon Ovation

A Mighty Wind (2003) 12:37 p.m. Cinemax

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 12:55 p.m. Freeform

The English Patient (1996) 1:05 p.m. TMC

Doctor Zhivago (1965) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1:45 p.m. IFC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo

John Wick (2014) 3 and 11:04 p.m. A&E

Friday (1995) 3 and 9 p.m. Paramount

Erin Brockovich (2000) 3:30 p.m. Sundance

Die Hard (1988) 4 p.m. AMC

13 Going on 30 (2004) 4:35 p.m. MTV

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. A&E

Wedding Crashers (2005) 5 p.m. Bravo

Good Will Hunting (1997) 5 p.m. Ovation

Tootsie (1982) 5 p.m. TCM

Ant-Man (2015) 5 p.m. TNT

The Wedding Singer (1998) 5:45 p.m. POP

Django Unchained (2012) 5:50 p.m. VH1

The Abyss (1989) 6:36 p.m. Encore

Mean Girls (2004) 6:40 p.m. MTV

Die Hard 2 (1990) 7 p.m. AMC

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Rain Man (1988) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 7:20 p.m. Freeform

John Wick: Chapter 3 —Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. A&E

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 8 p.m. Epix

Stolen by Their Father (2022) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Green Knight (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime

Grease (1978) 9 p.m. Sundance

Wanted (2008) 9 p.m. Syfy

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 9:30 p.m. AMC

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 9:30 p.m. TNT

Raging Bull (1980) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Independence Day (1996) 10 p.m. VH1

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:15 p.m. Epix

The Aviator (2004) 10:23 p.m. Cinemax

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 10:30 p.m. Freeform

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 10:30 p.m. FX

