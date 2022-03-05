What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Stolen by Their Father’ on Lifetime; Oscar Isaac hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’
SERIES
Great Chocolate Showdown After a lesson in sculpting, the bakers transform ordinary cupcakes into floral centerpieces in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Saturday Night Live Oscar Issac hosts this new episode with musical guest Charli XCX. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Jared Leto gather to talk about their films, their inspirations and ... orchids exploding with blood?
World’s Funniest Animals Host Elizabeth Stanton welcomes actor Jayson Blair (“Good Trouble”) as her special guest for a new episode that features clips of penguins, owls, lizards and a Husky who enjoys playing hide-and-seek. 9 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Burnley versus Chelsea, 7 a.m. USA; Liverpool versus West Ham United, 9:30 a.m. NBC
Women’s College Basketball Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals, 8 a.m. CBSSN; 10:30 a.m. CBSSN. ACC Tournament semifinals, 9 a.m. ACC-TV; 11:30 a.m. ACC-TV. Big East Tournament: Connecticut versus TBA, 9 a.m. FS1. WCC Tournament: TBA versus Portland, 1:30 p.m. BSSC; TBA versus San Francisco, 4 p.m. BSSC. Kansas visits Oklahoma, Noon BSW
College Basketball USC visits UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN. Also, Alabama visits LSU, 9 a.m. CBS; Villanova visits Butler, 9 a.m. Fox; Boston College visits Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. BSSC; Arkansas visits Tennessee, 9 a.m. ESPN; Virginia visits Louisville, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Davidson visits Dayton, 9:30 a.m. USA; South Carolina visits Auburn, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; Kentucky visits Florida, 11 a.m. CBS; Virginia Tech visits Clemson, 11 a.m. BSSC; Indiana visits Purdue, 11 a.m. ESPN; NC State visits Florida State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Creighton, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Pittsburgh visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. ESPNews; Rhode Island visits Saint Joseph’s, 11:30 a.m. USA; Stanford visits Arizona State, Noon PAC-12TV; MVC Tournament semifinals, 12:30 p.m. CBSSN; 3 p.m. CBSSN; Georgia visits Missouri, 12:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Oregon visits Washington State, 1 p.m. CBS; Texas visits Kansas, 1 p.m. ESPN; VCU visits Saint Louis, 1 p.m. ESPN2; UC Irvine visits Cal State Bakersfield, 1 p.m. SportsNet; DePaul visits Connecticut, 2 p.m. Fox; California visits Arizona, 2 p.m. PAC-12TV; North Carolina visits Duke, 3 p.m. ACC-TV and 3 p.m. ESPN; Iowa State visits Baylor, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Vanderbilt visits Ole Miss, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; Georgetown visits Xavier, 4 p.m. FS1; Oregon State visits Washington, 4:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; Boise State visits Colorado State, 5:30 p.m. CBSSN; OVC Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA, 5:30 p.m. ESPN2; Mississippi State visits Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; St. John’s visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Nevada, 7:30 p.m. CBSSN; WCC Tournament: TBA versus San Francisco, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2; TBA versus Santa Clara, 9:30 p.m. ESPN2. UNLV visits New Mexico, 8 p.m. FS1
Golf PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, 9:30 a.m. Golf; 11:30 a.m. NBC; Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, 11:30 a.m. Golf
NHL Hockey The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Philadelphia Flyers, noon ABC
MLS Soccer The Galaxy visits the Charlotte FC, 4:30 p.m. Fox
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Lakers, 5:30 p.m. ABC
Winter Paralympics Para Cross-Country Skiing, 6 p.m. USA; Primetime, 7:30 p.m. NBC; Para Snowboarding, 7:30 p.m. USA; Sled Hockey: U.S. versus South Korea, 9:05 p.m. USA; Para Cross-Country Skiing, 11 p.m. USA
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Deals and steals; Binge This! with People’s Jeremy Parsons; Elizabeth Graves on spring cleaning. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Writer Patrick Somerville (HBO Max’s “Station Eleven”). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA
Sunday Talk Show Guests: March 6: Oksana Markarova on “Fox News Sunday,” “Face the Nation”; “Meet the Press”; “This Week”; “State of the Union”
MOVIES
Tootsie An out-of-work actor (Dustin Hoffman) desperate for a job poses as a woman and lands a big role on a daytime soap opera in this 1982 romantic comedy. Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Bill Murray, Dabney Coleman and Charles Durning also star. 5 p.m. TCM
Stolen by Their Father Adapted from Lizbeth Meredith’s memoir “Pieces of Me: Rescuing My Kidnapped Daughters,” this new docudrama stars Sarah Drew as a mother whose two daughters go on a non-custodial visit with their father (Kimonas Kouris). She soon discovers that her abusive ex-husband has kidnapped the children and taken them to Greece. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Green Knight This 2021 medieval fantasy honors and deconstructs the classic 14th century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” Set in the England of King Arthur’s reign, the film stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, who takes up a challenge posed by another knight of mysterious origin. Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris and Ralph Ineson also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Review: ‘The Green Knight,’ with Dev Patel as an Arthurian adventurer, is a ravishing triumph
David Lowery’s gorgeous and inventive adaptation of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” conjures magic in abundance.
Around the World in 80 Days (1956) 8 a.m. TCM
Sausage Party (2016) 9 a.m. FXX
1917 (2019) 9 a.m. TMC
Rudy (1993) 9:25 a.m. Encore
The Matrix (1999) 9:40 a.m. Freeform
Training Day (2001) 10 a.m. AMC
Seabiscuit (2003) 10 a.m. Showtime
Gangs of New York (2002) 10:10 a.m. and 11:27 p.m. Starz
Zoolander (2001) 11 a.m. POP
Twins (1988) 11 a.m. Sundance
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Knives Out (2019) 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Bravo
The Karate Kid (1984) Noon and 8 p.m. CMT
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Noon FX
Dances With Wolves (1990) Noon Ovation
A Mighty Wind (2003) 12:37 p.m. Cinemax
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 12:55 p.m. Freeform
The English Patient (1996) 1:05 p.m. TMC
Doctor Zhivago (1965) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1:45 p.m. IFC
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo
John Wick (2014) 3 and 11:04 p.m. A&E
Friday (1995) 3 and 9 p.m. Paramount
Erin Brockovich (2000) 3:30 p.m. Sundance
Die Hard (1988) 4 p.m. AMC
13 Going on 30 (2004) 4:35 p.m. MTV
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. A&E
Wedding Crashers (2005) 5 p.m. Bravo
Good Will Hunting (1997) 5 p.m. Ovation
Tootsie (1982) 5 p.m. TCM
Ant-Man (2015) 5 p.m. TNT
The Wedding Singer (1998) 5:45 p.m. POP
Django Unchained (2012) 5:50 p.m. VH1
The Abyss (1989) 6:36 p.m. Encore
Mean Girls (2004) 6:40 p.m. MTV
Die Hard 2 (1990) 7 p.m. AMC
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Rain Man (1988) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 7:20 p.m. Freeform
John Wick: Chapter 3 —Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. A&E
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 8 p.m. Epix
Stolen by Their Father (2022) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Green Knight (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime
Grease (1978) 9 p.m. Sundance
Wanted (2008) 9 p.m. Syfy
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 9:30 p.m. AMC
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 9:30 p.m. TNT
Raging Bull (1980) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Independence Day (1996) 10 p.m. VH1
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:15 p.m. Epix
The Aviator (2004) 10:23 p.m. Cinemax
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 10:30 p.m. Freeform
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 10:30 p.m. FX
