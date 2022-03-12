What’s on TV Saturday: ‘West Side Story’ on HBO; ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Build It Forward Home renovator Matt Blashaw and designer Taniya Nayak work together rewarding local heroes across the country for selfless acts on behalf of their communities in this new miniseries. In each of the five episodes the pair travel to a different city to deliver a surprise life-enhancing renovation to the home and community of a local hero. The itinerary includes makeovers in Albuquerque, Oakland, Austin, Syracuse, N.Y. and Cosby, Tenn. 6 p.m. HGTV

Great Chocolate Showdown A 3D chocolate molding technique gives the bakers one last chance to impress the judges in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. The CW

The Zoo: San Diego A lappet-faced vulture lays her first egg and a pygmy hippo gives birth for the first time. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Mash-Up Our Home The married design team of Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia provide an “aesthetic mediation” for couples who are struggling with different design preferences in this new home improvement series. 8 p.m. HGTV

Saturday Night Live Zoë Kravitz hosts with musical guest Rosalia. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Brentford versus Burnley, 7 a.m. USA

Women’s College Basketball MAC Tournament Championship, 8 a.m. CBSSN and ESPNews. Ivy League Championship, 2 p.m. ESPNews. C-USA Tournament Championship, 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

College Basketball America East Tournament: Maryland-Baltimore County visits Vermont, 8 a.m. ESPN2; Big Ten Tournament semifinals, 10 a.m. CBS; 12:30 p.m. CBS. Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals, 10 a.m. CBSSN; 12:30 p.m. CBSSN. SEC Tournament semifinals, 10 a.m. ESPN; 12:30 p.m. ESPN; MEAC Tournament Championship, 10 a.m. ESPN2. AAC Tournament semifinals, noon ESPN2; 2:30 p.m. ESPN2. Mountain West Tournament Championship, 3 p.m. CBS. Big 12 Tournament Championship, 3 p.m. ESPN. Big East Tournament Championship, 3:30 p.m. Fox. MAC Tournament Championship, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2. C-USA Tournament Championship, 5:30 p.m. CBSSN. ACC Tournament Championship, 5:30 p.m. ESPN. Pac-12 Tournament Championship, 6 p.m. Fox. Southland Tournament Championship, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Big West Tournament Championship, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

Rugby Six Nations Championship: Italy versus Scotland, 9 a.m. CNBC; England versus Ireland, 11 a.m. CNBC

Golf 2022 Players Championship third round, 10 a.m. NBC

Girls High School Basketball CIF Division IV: Imperial versus Branson, 10 a.m. SportsNet; CIF Division II: Sage Hill versus San Joaquin Memorial, 2 p.m. SportsNet; CIF Open Division Tournament: Sierra Canyon versus Archbishop Mitty, 6 p.m. SportsNet and Spectrum News 1

Boys High School Basketball CIF Division IV: Scripps Ranch versus Justin-Siena, Noon SportsNet; CIF Division II: Foothill versus Elk Grove, 4 p.m. SportsNet; CIF Open Division Tournament: Centennial versus Modesto Christian, 8 p.m. SportsNet and Spectrum News 1

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Carolina Hurricanes, Noon ABC; the Ducks visit the New Jersey Devils, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 6:30 p.m. BSW

MLS Soccer The L.A. Galaxy visit the Seattle Sounders FC, 12:30 p.m. Fox

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:30 p.m. ABC

Winter Paralympics Para Cross-Country Skiing, 6 p.m. USA; Sled Hockey gold medal game, 8:05 p.m. USA; Closing Ceremony, 4:30 a.m. USA.

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews 11 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Feeling Butterflies This new romantic drama stars Kayla Wallace as a woman who has launched a company that provides live monarch butterflies to release at special events. While working at a party she meets a handsome single dad (Kevin McGarry, “When Calls the Heart”). Soon he and his young daughter are helping build the new business. Alyssa Gervasi and Ishan Morris also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

West Side Story Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort are star-crossed lovers Maria and Tony in director Steven Spielberg’s 2021 Oscar-nominated reimagining of the Broadway musical. Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist and David Alvarez co-star. 8 p.m. HBO

Cruel Instruction After16-year-old Kayla Adams gets expelled, a school counselor advises her mother to send her to a youth residential treatment center. At the Utah facility the inmates are subjected to draconian behavioral modification methods meted out by the authoritarian headmistress. Camryn Manheim, Cynthia Bailey, Kelcey Maweme and Morgan Taylor Campbell star in this 2022 drama, inspired by actual events. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Se7en (1995) 8 a.m. Syfy

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 8:25 a.m. Starz

Tenet (2020) 8:35 a.m. HBO

Cool Hand Luke (1967) 9 a.m. TCM

WALL-E (2008) 9:05 a.m. Freeform

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 9:30 a.m. Cinemax

The Hate U Give (2018) 9:30 a.m. FXX

A League of Their Own (1992) 9:30 a.m. USA

Twins (1988) 9:45 a.m. IFC

Philadelphia (1993) 10:25 a.m. Showtime

Postcards From the Edge (1990) 10:35 a.m. TMC

Wanted (2008) 10:57 a.m. Syfy

Tarzan (1999) 11:15 a.m. Freeform

Topkapi (1964) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Concert for George (2003) 11:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. KVCR

Independence Day (1996) Noon and 6:30 p.m. CMT

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) Noon TBS

Back to School (1986) 12:15 p.m. IFC

The Farewell (2019) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Fruitvale Station (2013) 12:30 p.m. TMC

The Warriors (1979) 12:35 p.m. Epix

Cloverfield (2008) 12:51 p.m. Cinemax

Tangled (2010) 1:20 p.m. Freeform

The Fifth Element (1997) 1:26 p.m. Syfy

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 1:30 and 9 p.m. Encore

Spartacus (1960) 1:30 p.m. TCM

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 2 p.m. A&E

The Other Guys (2010) 2 p.m. MTV

Forrest Gump (1994) 2 and 7:30 p.m. Paramount

Hitch (2005) 2:30 p.m. E!

Minority Report (2002) 2:45 p.m. Sundance

Zombieland (2009) 4 p.m. Syfy

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 4:34 p.m. TNT

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 5 p.m. A&E

Wedding Crashers (2005) 5 p.m. E!

The Blind Side (2009) 5 p.m. FX

Point Break (1991) 5 and 11 p.m. Paramount

Chariots of Fire (1981) 5 p.m. TCM

A Shot in the Dark (1964) 5:01 p.m. Encore

Free Guy (2021) 6 p.m. HBO

Beetlejuice (1988) 6 p.m. POP

Cliffhanger (1993) 6 p.m. Sundance

Cop Land (1997) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 p.m. MTV

Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Wonder Woman (2017) 7 p.m. TNT

Arthur (1981) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Casino (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) 8 p.m. BET

American Psycho (2000) 8 p.m. Cinemax

First Blood (1982) 8 p.m. Sundance

Friday (1995) 8 p.m. VH1

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8:15 p.m. Syfy

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 9:15 p.m. IFC

Victor/Victoria (1982) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 10 p.m. TNT

TV NEXT WEEK

