What’s on TV Saturday: ‘West Side Story’ on HBO; ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Build It Forward Home renovator Matt Blashaw and designer Taniya Nayak work together rewarding local heroes across the country for selfless acts on behalf of their communities in this new miniseries. In each of the five episodes the pair travel to a different city to deliver a surprise life-enhancing renovation to the home and community of a local hero. The itinerary includes makeovers in Albuquerque, Oakland, Austin, Syracuse, N.Y. and Cosby, Tenn. 6 p.m. HGTV
Great Chocolate Showdown A 3D chocolate molding technique gives the bakers one last chance to impress the judges in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. The CW
The Zoo: San Diego A lappet-faced vulture lays her first egg and a pygmy hippo gives birth for the first time. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Mash-Up Our Home The married design team of Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia provide an “aesthetic mediation” for couples who are struggling with different design preferences in this new home improvement series. 8 p.m. HGTV
Saturday Night Live Zoë Kravitz hosts with musical guest Rosalia. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Brentford versus Burnley, 7 a.m. USA
Women’s College Basketball MAC Tournament Championship, 8 a.m. CBSSN and ESPNews. Ivy League Championship, 2 p.m. ESPNews. C-USA Tournament Championship, 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
College Basketball America East Tournament: Maryland-Baltimore County visits Vermont, 8 a.m. ESPN2; Big Ten Tournament semifinals, 10 a.m. CBS; 12:30 p.m. CBS. Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals, 10 a.m. CBSSN; 12:30 p.m. CBSSN. SEC Tournament semifinals, 10 a.m. ESPN; 12:30 p.m. ESPN; MEAC Tournament Championship, 10 a.m. ESPN2. AAC Tournament semifinals, noon ESPN2; 2:30 p.m. ESPN2. Mountain West Tournament Championship, 3 p.m. CBS. Big 12 Tournament Championship, 3 p.m. ESPN. Big East Tournament Championship, 3:30 p.m. Fox. MAC Tournament Championship, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2. C-USA Tournament Championship, 5:30 p.m. CBSSN. ACC Tournament Championship, 5:30 p.m. ESPN. Pac-12 Tournament Championship, 6 p.m. Fox. Southland Tournament Championship, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Big West Tournament Championship, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
Rugby Six Nations Championship: Italy versus Scotland, 9 a.m. CNBC; England versus Ireland, 11 a.m. CNBC
Golf 2022 Players Championship third round, 10 a.m. NBC
Girls High School Basketball CIF Division IV: Imperial versus Branson, 10 a.m. SportsNet; CIF Division II: Sage Hill versus San Joaquin Memorial, 2 p.m. SportsNet; CIF Open Division Tournament: Sierra Canyon versus Archbishop Mitty, 6 p.m. SportsNet and Spectrum News 1
Boys High School Basketball CIF Division IV: Scripps Ranch versus Justin-Siena, Noon SportsNet; CIF Division II: Foothill versus Elk Grove, 4 p.m. SportsNet; CIF Open Division Tournament: Centennial versus Modesto Christian, 8 p.m. SportsNet and Spectrum News 1
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Carolina Hurricanes, Noon ABC; the Ducks visit the New Jersey Devils, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 6:30 p.m. BSW
MLS Soccer The L.A. Galaxy visit the Seattle Sounders FC, 12:30 p.m. Fox
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:30 p.m. ABC
Winter Paralympics Para Cross-Country Skiing, 6 p.m. USA; Sled Hockey gold medal game, 8:05 p.m. USA; Closing Ceremony, 4:30 a.m. USA.
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews 11 a.m. KTLA
MOVIES
Feeling Butterflies This new romantic drama stars Kayla Wallace as a woman who has launched a company that provides live monarch butterflies to release at special events. While working at a party she meets a handsome single dad (Kevin McGarry, “When Calls the Heart”). Soon he and his young daughter are helping build the new business. Alyssa Gervasi and Ishan Morris also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
West Side Story Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort are star-crossed lovers Maria and Tony in director Steven Spielberg’s 2021 Oscar-nominated reimagining of the Broadway musical. Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist and David Alvarez co-star. 8 p.m. HBO
Cruel Instruction After16-year-old Kayla Adams gets expelled, a school counselor advises her mother to send her to a youth residential treatment center. At the Utah facility the inmates are subjected to draconian behavioral modification methods meted out by the authoritarian headmistress. Camryn Manheim, Cynthia Bailey, Kelcey Maweme and Morgan Taylor Campbell star in this 2022 drama, inspired by actual events. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Se7en (1995) 8 a.m. Syfy
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 8:25 a.m. Starz
Tenet (2020) 8:35 a.m. HBO
Cool Hand Luke (1967) 9 a.m. TCM
WALL-E (2008) 9:05 a.m. Freeform
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 9:30 a.m. Cinemax
The Hate U Give (2018) 9:30 a.m. FXX
A League of Their Own (1992) 9:30 a.m. USA
Twins (1988) 9:45 a.m. IFC
Philadelphia (1993) 10:25 a.m. Showtime
Postcards From the Edge (1990) 10:35 a.m. TMC
Wanted (2008) 10:57 a.m. Syfy
Tarzan (1999) 11:15 a.m. Freeform
Topkapi (1964) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Concert for George (2003) 11:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. KVCR
Independence Day (1996) Noon and 6:30 p.m. CMT
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) Noon TBS
Back to School (1986) 12:15 p.m. IFC
The Farewell (2019) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Fruitvale Station (2013) 12:30 p.m. TMC
The Warriors (1979) 12:35 p.m. Epix
Cloverfield (2008) 12:51 p.m. Cinemax
Tangled (2010) 1:20 p.m. Freeform
The Fifth Element (1997) 1:26 p.m. Syfy
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 1:30 and 9 p.m. Encore
Spartacus (1960) 1:30 p.m. TCM
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 2 p.m. A&E
The Other Guys (2010) 2 p.m. MTV
Forrest Gump (1994) 2 and 7:30 p.m. Paramount
Hitch (2005) 2:30 p.m. E!
Minority Report (2002) 2:45 p.m. Sundance
Zombieland (2009) 4 p.m. Syfy
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 4:34 p.m. TNT
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 5 p.m. A&E
Wedding Crashers (2005) 5 p.m. E!
The Blind Side (2009) 5 p.m. FX
Point Break (1991) 5 and 11 p.m. Paramount
Chariots of Fire (1981) 5 p.m. TCM
A Shot in the Dark (1964) 5:01 p.m. Encore
Free Guy (2021) 6 p.m. HBO
Beetlejuice (1988) 6 p.m. POP
Cliffhanger (1993) 6 p.m. Sundance
Cop Land (1997) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 p.m. MTV
Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Wonder Woman (2017) 7 p.m. TNT
Arthur (1981) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Casino (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) 8 p.m. BET
American Psycho (2000) 8 p.m. Cinemax
First Blood (1982) 8 p.m. Sundance
Friday (1995) 8 p.m. VH1
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8:15 p.m. Syfy
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 9:15 p.m. IFC
Victor/Victoria (1982) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 10 p.m. TNT
