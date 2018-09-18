Tuesday’s TV highlights: 'The Purge' on USA

SERIES
Carter Harley (Jerry O’Connell) gets in on a big-budget commercial with a famous Japanese mascot. Sydney Tamiia Poitier and Kristian Bruun also star. 7 p.m. WGN America
America’s Got Talent The top 10 acts perform one last time. 8 p.m. NBC
Beat Shazam Teams of deejays compete in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
The Great American Read Highlighted books in this new episode include “A Prayer for Owen Meany,” “A Separate Peace,” “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” “The Catcher in the Rye,” “Ghost,” “Jane Eyre,” “The Outsiders,” “Siddhartha,” “Tales of the City” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Meredith Vieira hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
American Masters An update of the episode “Hey, Boo: Harper Lee & To Kill a Mockingbird” illuminates the phenomenon behind Lee’s novel and the classic 1962 film adaptation, which earned Oscars for star Gregory Peck and screenwriter Horton Foote. Filmmaker Mary McDonagh Murphy interviews Lee’s friends and family, including her centenarian sister Alice. 9 p.m. KOCE
Chopped Martha Stewart judges this new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
Wrecked As they try to hide from the others in their band of survivors during the hunt, Pack and Jess (Asif Ali, Ally Maki) run into yet another threat on the island in this new episode. Elsewhere, after being knocked unconscious Todd (Will Greenberg) finds himself navigating a dreamscape. Brian Sacca and Zach Cregger also star. 10 p.m. TBS
The Purge Penelope (Jessica Garza) tries to prepare herself to make the necessary sacrifices while Rick and Jenna (Colin Woodell, Hannah Anderson) consider the “intangibles” added to the cost of closing their business deal. Gabriel Chavarria and Lee Tergesen also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
The Paley Center Salutes ‘This Is Us’ As a prelude to next week’s highly anticipated season premiere, NBC salutes its prime-time drama with this new one-hour special. 10 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
Carmen Jones Dorothy Dandridge stars as a temptress working at a World War II parachute factory in North Carolina who bewitches a naive young soldier (Harry Belafonte) in this 1954 reworking of Bizet’s operatic masterpiece “Carmen” adapted for the screen from a stage musical. 5 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jill Lepore; Brandon Micheal Hall; Major Garrett. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jose Antonio Vargas; Matthew Harris. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Bristol Palin; Brie Larson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Emmy Fashion; Jon Batiste.(N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Eli Saslow. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Queen Latifah; Jeremy Sisto; Tony Bennett and Diana Krall. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sally Field; Willie Nelson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Emmy Awards fashion: Bevy Smith, Lloyd Boston and Robert Verdi. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Roseanne Barr. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Alicia Silverstone. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Possible incontinence cure; vitamin B1 for tremors; antibiotic resistance. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Jennifer Love Hewitt; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Tennis player Naomi Osaka. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Jeff Foxworthy. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A man says his adult sons are entitled, violent, and unable to survive without their parents’ help. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Simon Cowell (“America’s Got Talent”); Olivia Wilde; Jason Mraz and Meghan Trainor perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah President Trump’s nightly chats with Sean Hannity. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Javier Bardem; Elizabeth Olsen. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Queen Latifah; Kelly Clarkson; Tony Bennett and Diana Krall. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Annette Bening; John Mayer performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tracey Ullman; Henry Golding; Madison Beer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mariska Hargitay and Ice T; Sebastian Maniscalco; Tom Odell performs; Sean Kinney with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Andie MacDowell; Hot Snakes; Josh Dallas; Melissa Roxburgh. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Athletics 7 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Rockies 7 p.m. SNLA
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
