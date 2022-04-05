What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘black-ish,’ ABC; ‘The Thing About Pam,’ NBC; ‘Benjamin Franklin,’ PBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Gangsters: America’s Most Evil (season premiere) (N) 5 p.m. REELZ

Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) treats one of Gigi’s (Remington Blaire Evans) classmates (Henry Charnaux) for a stomachache that turns out to be something much more serious. 8 p.m. Fox

Benjamin Franklin The two-part documentary from Ken Burns concludes with “An American (1775-1790),” which examines the later years in the life of the founding father. In wartime Philadelphia, Franklin helps Thomas Jefferson craft the Declaration of Independence before traveling to Paris, where he wins French support for the American Revolution. After returning home, he works on the Constitution. Peter Coyote narrates; Mandy Patinkin provides the voice of Franklin. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Mr. Mayor Mikaela and Tommy (Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon) try to help Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) adopt a credibly cocky Scorpio personality when his dream apartment comes with an astrological sign requirement. Also, Neil’s (Ted Danson) efforts to raise his public recognition takes a turn when a new consultant (Yedoye Travis) urges him to put his face on trash cans around the city. Holly Hunter also stars. 8:30 p.m. NBC

This Is Us Rebecca and Miguel’s (Mandy Moore, Jon Huertas) anniversary barbecue does not go as planned. 9 p.m. NBC

Abbott Elementary With the school board threatening to pull their funding, Janine and Gregory (Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams) try to help Ava (Janelle James) out with a presentation in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Name That Tune (N) 9 p.m. Fox

black-ish Pops and Ruby (Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis) announce they are moving out to travel the U.S. in their RV. Also, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) discovers she’s entering perimenopause, and Dre (Anthony Anderson) encourages her mother (guest star Anna Deavere Smith) to visit. Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

The Thing About Pam Pam (Renée Zellweger) gains notoriety from the “Dateline” episode and defends herself against Betsy’s daughters (Olivia Luccardi and Gideon Adlon) in a civil suit for the insurance money. Also, Mike Wood (Dane Davenport) runs against D.A. Askey (Judy Greer). 10 p.m. NBC

American Gangster: Trap Queens (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. BET

Big Restaurant Bet Restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian has $250,000 to invest in a restaurant in this new culinary competition. The unscripted series follows Zakarian as he puts eight chefs through a series of challenges to determine which seems best suited to run their first restaurant. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off Skateboarding superstar Tony Hawk, still pushing his limits at age 53, is profiled in this new special. Interviews with Hawk, Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero and Neil Blender are featured. 9 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

UEFA Champions League Soccer Manchester City versus Atlético Madrid, noon CBS

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

MLB Preseason Baseball The Angels visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings James McAvoy; Dr. Catherine Birndorf. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Thomas Rhett. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Ian Smith; author Christy Turlington; fashion designers Tommy and Dee Hilfiger; Riverdance. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Matthew Broderick (“Plaza Suite”); Colman Domingo (“Fear the Walking Dead”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Stephanie Grisham; Pamela Anderson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Tisha Campbell; guest hosts Leah Remini and Michelle Visage. 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Jane Krakowski (“Name That Tune”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Vanessa Hudgens; Utkarsh Ambudkar; E.G. Dailey; A.J. Smith performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner; Jake Wesley Rogers performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Skylan Brooks (“Outsiders”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amanda Seyfried; Jonathan Groff; Emil Wakim. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Oscar Isaac; poet Elizabeth Alexander. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Idris Elba; Lamorne Morris; the Regrettes perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Lee Curtis; Chris Pine. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Matthew Broderick; Judd Apatow; Allegra Hyde; Johnny Rabb performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Roadracers (1994) 9:04 a.m. Encore

The Freshman (1990) 9:20 a.m. HBO

Tombstone (1993) 9:30 a.m. Syfy

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 9:35 a.m. Cinemax

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

The End of the Tour (2015) 11 a.m. TMC

Kim (1950) Noon TCM

Apollo 13 (1995) 12:25 p.m. Syfy

Ghostbusters (1984) 1 p.m. AMC

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 1 p.m. Cinemax

Far From the Madding Crowd (1967) 2 p.m. TCM

Sunshine (2007) 2:20 p.m. Epix

Love & Mercy (2014) 2:40 p.m. HBO

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) 2:43 and 10:53 p.m. Encore

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 2:53 p.m. Starz

Cliffhanger (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

Lean on Pete (2017) 4 p.m. TMC

Get Shorty (1995) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

Lone Survivor (2013) 5 p.m. BBC America

Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. FS1

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) 5 p.m. TCM

The Best Man (1999) 6 p.m. BET

Signs (2002) 6:03 p.m. Syfy

Michael (1996) 6:13 p.m. Cinemax

The Suicide Squad (2021) 6:45 p.m. HBO

Moulin Rouge (2001) 6:49 p.m. Starz

Dirty Dancing (1987) 7 p.m. Paramount

Imitation of Life (1934) 7 p.m. TCM

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 7:15 p.m. E!

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 7:30 p.m. BBC America

Twister (1996) 8 p.m. AMC

World War Z (2013) 8 p.m. Epix

Selma (2014) 8 p.m. Showtime

The Usual Suspects (1995) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Woman of the Year (1942) 9 p.m. TCM

Swimming in Auschwitz (2007) 10 p.m. KLCS

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 10 p.m. Epix

Days of Heaven (1978) 10 p.m. TMC

Spider-Man (2002) 10 p.m. TRU

Whiplash (2014) 10:10 p.m. Showtime

The Rock (1996) 10:30 p.m. TNT

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 11 p.m. TCM

