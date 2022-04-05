What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘black-ish,’ ABC; ‘The Thing About Pam,’ NBC; ‘Benjamin Franklin,’ PBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Gangsters: America’s Most Evil (season premiere) (N) 5 p.m. REELZ
Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) treats one of Gigi’s (Remington Blaire Evans) classmates (Henry Charnaux) for a stomachache that turns out to be something much more serious. 8 p.m. Fox
Benjamin Franklin The two-part documentary from Ken Burns concludes with “An American (1775-1790),” which examines the later years in the life of the founding father. In wartime Philadelphia, Franklin helps Thomas Jefferson craft the Declaration of Independence before traveling to Paris, where he wins French support for the American Revolution. After returning home, he works on the Constitution. Peter Coyote narrates; Mandy Patinkin provides the voice of Franklin. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE
Mr. Mayor Mikaela and Tommy (Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon) try to help Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) adopt a credibly cocky Scorpio personality when his dream apartment comes with an astrological sign requirement. Also, Neil’s (Ted Danson) efforts to raise his public recognition takes a turn when a new consultant (Yedoye Travis) urges him to put his face on trash cans around the city. Holly Hunter also stars. 8:30 p.m. NBC
This Is Us Rebecca and Miguel’s (Mandy Moore, Jon Huertas) anniversary barbecue does not go as planned. 9 p.m. NBC
Abbott Elementary With the school board threatening to pull their funding, Janine and Gregory (Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams) try to help Ava (Janelle James) out with a presentation in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Name That Tune (N) 9 p.m. Fox
black-ish Pops and Ruby (Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis) announce they are moving out to travel the U.S. in their RV. Also, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) discovers she’s entering perimenopause, and Dre (Anthony Anderson) encourages her mother (guest star Anna Deavere Smith) to visit. Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
The Thing About Pam Pam (Renée Zellweger) gains notoriety from the “Dateline” episode and defends herself against Betsy’s daughters (Olivia Luccardi and Gideon Adlon) in a civil suit for the insurance money. Also, Mike Wood (Dane Davenport) runs against D.A. Askey (Judy Greer). 10 p.m. NBC
American Gangster: Trap Queens (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. BET
Big Restaurant Bet Restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian has $250,000 to invest in a restaurant in this new culinary competition. The unscripted series follows Zakarian as he puts eight chefs through a series of challenges to determine which seems best suited to run their first restaurant. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off Skateboarding superstar Tony Hawk, still pushing his limits at age 53, is profiled in this new special. Interviews with Hawk, Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero and Neil Blender are featured. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
UEFA Champions League Soccer Manchester City versus Atlético Madrid, noon CBS
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
MLB Preseason Baseball The Angels visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings James McAvoy; Dr. Catherine Birndorf. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Thomas Rhett. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Ian Smith; author Christy Turlington; fashion designers Tommy and Dee Hilfiger; Riverdance. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Matthew Broderick (“Plaza Suite”); Colman Domingo (“Fear the Walking Dead”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Stephanie Grisham; Pamela Anderson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Tisha Campbell; guest hosts Leah Remini and Michelle Visage. 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Jane Krakowski (“Name That Tune”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Vanessa Hudgens; Utkarsh Ambudkar; E.G. Dailey; A.J. Smith performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner; Jake Wesley Rogers performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Skylan Brooks (“Outsiders”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amanda Seyfried; Jonathan Groff; Emil Wakim. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Oscar Isaac; poet Elizabeth Alexander. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Idris Elba; Lamorne Morris; the Regrettes perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Lee Curtis; Chris Pine. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Matthew Broderick; Judd Apatow; Allegra Hyde; Johnny Rabb performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Roadracers (1994) 9:04 a.m. Encore
The Freshman (1990) 9:20 a.m. HBO
Tombstone (1993) 9:30 a.m. Syfy
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 9:35 a.m. Cinemax
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
The End of the Tour (2015) 11 a.m. TMC
Kim (1950) Noon TCM
Apollo 13 (1995) 12:25 p.m. Syfy
Ghostbusters (1984) 1 p.m. AMC
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 1 p.m. Cinemax
Far From the Madding Crowd (1967) 2 p.m. TCM
Sunshine (2007) 2:20 p.m. Epix
Love & Mercy (2014) 2:40 p.m. HBO
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) 2:43 and 10:53 p.m. Encore
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 2:53 p.m. Starz
Cliffhanger (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation
Lean on Pete (2017) 4 p.m. TMC
Get Shorty (1995) 4:15 p.m. Showtime
Lone Survivor (2013) 5 p.m. BBC America
Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. FS1
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) 5 p.m. TCM
The Best Man (1999) 6 p.m. BET
Signs (2002) 6:03 p.m. Syfy
Michael (1996) 6:13 p.m. Cinemax
The Suicide Squad (2021) 6:45 p.m. HBO
Moulin Rouge (2001) 6:49 p.m. Starz
Dirty Dancing (1987) 7 p.m. Paramount
Imitation of Life (1934) 7 p.m. TCM
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 7:15 p.m. E!
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 7:30 p.m. BBC America
Twister (1996) 8 p.m. AMC
World War Z (2013) 8 p.m. Epix
Selma (2014) 8 p.m. Showtime
The Usual Suspects (1995) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Woman of the Year (1942) 9 p.m. TCM
Swimming in Auschwitz (2007) 10 p.m. KLCS
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 10 p.m. Epix
Days of Heaven (1978) 10 p.m. TMC
Spider-Man (2002) 10 p.m. TRU
Whiplash (2014) 10:10 p.m. Showtime
The Rock (1996) 10:30 p.m. TNT
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 11 p.m. TCM
What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Ten Commandments,’ the Grammys, MLB’s opening day and more
TV highlights for April 3-9 include ‘The Ten Commandments,’ the Grammys, baseball’s opening day and the final of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Movies on TV this week: ‘Planet of the Apes’ on TCM; ‘Unforgiven’ on AMC; ‘17 Again,’ Bravo
Movies on TV this week: April 3: ‘Planet of the Apes’ on TCM; ‘Unforgiven’ on AMC; ‘17 Again’ on Bravo; ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ on Encore
Movies on TV for the entire week, April 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of April 3 - 9 as PDF files you can download and print
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on HBO Max. And yes, your disagreement is duly noted.
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.